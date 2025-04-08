AUE to start diamond drilling at Boundiali South tenement

AUE to start diamond drilling at Boundiali South tenement

Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced AUE to start diamond drilling at Boundiali South tenement

Download the PDF here.

aurum resourcesaue:auasx:aueprecious metals investingPrecious Metals Investing
AUE:AU
Aurum Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Aurum Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)