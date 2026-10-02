Au Gold Corp Increases Oversubscribed Private Placement to $3.5 Million

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, British Columbia October 2, 2026 - TheNewswire Au Gold Corp (TSXV:AUGC,OTC:AUGCF) ("AUGC" or the "Company") announces that due to strong demand, it has agreed to increase the non-brokered private placement announced on September 29, 2026 to $3,500,025. The placement will now consist of 15,217,500 units priced $0.23 each. Each unit comprises one share and one half warrant valid for three years. Each whole warrant may be converted to one share of AUGC by payment of $0.40. The securities issued with respect to the private placement will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day in accordance with applicable securities laws. This financing is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.
Founder and CEO, Marc Blythe stated, "The demand from current and new investors has been very strong an indication of their belief in our strategy and plans. The additional funds will provide greater flexibility as we commence drilling at our Havelock gold-antimony project. Even with the increase we were unable to accommodate all of the investor interest in this financing, however the company needs to balance dilution against its exploration budget."
Proceeds of the private placement will be used for exploration on the Company's mineral exploration properties and general corporate purposes.
The Company continues to aggressively explore its Havelock Gold-Antimony Project, located in Victoria, Australia. Refer to the 21 September 2026 and 16 September 2026 news releases for more information on the Company's plans.
Qualified Person
Technical information in this press release was prepared under the supervision of Mr. William Wengzynowski, P.Eng., a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. Mr. Wengzynowski is AUGC's Exploration Manager.
For further information, please contact:
Marc G. Blythe, MBA, P.Eng., President & Chief Executive Officer
David Jan, Investor Relations
1-888-807-4566
Email: info@augoldcorp.com
To learn more visit: https://augoldcorp.com
Cautionary Note
This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding discussions of future plans, estimates and forecasts and statements as to management's expectations and intentions with respect to, among other things, the completion of the private placement and receipt of TSX Venture Exchange acceptance.
These forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the ability of the Company to obtain sufficient financing to fund its business activities and plans, delays in obtaining governmental and regulatory approvals (including of the TSX Venture Exchange), changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting mining operations, currency fluctuations, market uncertainty, as well as those factors discussed in the Company's most recently filed management's discussion and analysis and other filings of the Company with Canadian securities authorities, copies of which can be found under the Company's profile on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca.
In making the forward looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that the Company will be able to complete the private placement as anticipated, that it will obtain all necessary regulatory approvals, including the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.
Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. We seek safe harbour.
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