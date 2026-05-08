AT&T to Webcast Fireside Chat with John Stankey at the 2026 J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on May 19

Fireside chat with John Stankey will be webcast live and available for replay

Key Takeaways:

  • AT&T to webcast fireside chat with John Stankey at the 2026 J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference.
  • AT&T reiterates all 2026 and multi-year financial and operational guidance and capital return plans shared during its first-quarter 2026 results.

AT&T (NYSE:T) will webcast a fireside chat with John Stankey, chairman and chief executive officer, AT&T Inc., at the 2026 J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on Tuesday, May 19, 2026. The conversation is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. ET.

AT&T remains on track to achieve its 2026 and multi-year financial guidance
AT&T maintains the long-term outlook and capital allocation plans provided with its first-quarter 2026 results. This includes the Company's outlook for improved growth in adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS and higher free cash flow through 2028, its plans to return $45 billion+ to shareholders during 2026-2028 through dividends and share repurchases, and an expectation that its net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio will return to a level consistent with its target in the 2.5x range within approximately three years following the closing of its transaction with EchoStar.

Conference details and more are available on the AT&T Investor Relations website
To hear more, tune into the webcast live or listen to the replay on the AT&T Investor Relations website. Viewers should start the webcast a few minutes before the planned start time in case the conference schedule changes.

To automatically receive AT&T financial news by email, please subscribe to email alerts.

About AT&T
We help more than 100 million U.S. families, friends and neighbors, plus nearly 2.5 million businesses, connect to greater possibility. From the first phone call 150 years ago to our 5G wireless and multi-gig internet offerings today, we @ATT innovate to improve lives. For more information about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), please visit us at about.att.com. Investors can learn more at investors.att.com.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements
Information set forth in this news release contains financial estimates and other forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results might differ materially. A discussion of factors that may affect future results is contained in AT&T's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. AT&T disclaims any obligation to update and revise statements contained in this news release based on new information or otherwise. This news release may contain certain non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations between the non-GAAP financial measures and the GAAP financial measures are available on the company's website at investors.att.com. Net debt and adjusted EBITDA estimates depend on future levels of revenues, expenses and other metrics which are not reasonably estimable at this time. Accordingly, we cannot provide a reconciliation between projected net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA and the most comparable GAAP metrics and related ratios without unreasonable effort.

© 2026 AT&T Intellectual Property. All rights reserved. AT&T and the Globe logo are registered trademarks of AT&T Intellectual Property.

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SOURCE AT&T

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