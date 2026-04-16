Atrium Research Initiates Research Coverage on Canterra Minerals Corp

Atrium Research has initiated research coverage on Canterra Minerals Corp. (TSXV: CTM,OTC:CTMCF) (OTCQB: CTMCF) ("Canterra" or "Company"). Canterra Minerals - Consolidating a Strategic Land Position in Newfoundland. Canterra is a Canadian exploration company focused on advancing its consolidated land package in Central Newfoundland, which is strategically located on the Valentine Lake Shear Zone. The Company's critical minerals resource is the second largest in Newfoundland, and further growth is anticipated from a fully funded 15,000m drill program.

Read the initiation report here: https://www.atriumresearch.ca/ctm

ABOUT ATRIUM RESEARCH
Atrium Research provides institutional quality company sponsored research on public equities in North America. Its investment philosophy takes a 3-5 year view on equities currently being overlooked by the market. Its research process emphasizes understanding the key performance metrics for each specific company, trustworthy management teams, and an in-depth valuation analysis. To subscribe, visit: https://www.atriumresearch.ca/subscribe

For further information, please contact:
Ben Pirie, Mining Research Analyst, Atrium Research
Email: bpirie@atriumresearch.ca
www.atriumresearch.ca

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/292894

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