Atlantic Lithium Limited (ASX: A11) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Atlantic Lithium Limited (‘A11’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of A11, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Monday, 28 October 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Issued by

ASX Compliance


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Atlantic Lithium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia.

A11:AU
Atlantic Lithium
Atlantic Lithium (ASX:A11)

Atlantic Lithium


Lithium Universe

Lithium Universe Limited (ASX: LU7) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Lithium Universe Limited (‘LU7’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of LU7, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Tuesday, 29 October 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

A$9 Million Equity Placing to Contribute to the Funding of the Ewoyaa Lithium Project

A$9 Million Equity Placing to Contribute to the Funding of the Ewoyaa Lithium Project

Atlantic Lithium Limited (AIM: ALL, ASX: A11, GSE: ALLGH, OTCQX: ALLIF, “Atlantic Lithium” or the “Company”), the Africa-focused lithium exploration and development company targeting the delivery of Ghana's first lithium mine, is pleased to announce the launch of an institutional placement (“Equity Placing”) of new fully paid ordinary shares of no par value each in the Company (“New Shares”) at an offer price of A$0.23 (equivalent to 11.73 pence) per New Share (“Issue Price”).

Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report for the quarter ended 30 September 2024

Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report for the quarter ended 30 September 2024

Atlantic Lithium secures key permits to advance flagship Ewoyaa Lithium Project towards full permitting

Atlantic Lithium Limited (AIM: ALL, ASX: A11, OTCQX: ALLIF, “Atlantic Lithium” or the “Company”), the African-focused lithium exploration and development company targeting to deliver Ghana’s first lithium mine, is pleased to announce its Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report for the period ended 30 September 2024.

Neon battery and lightning shapes.

Top 3 ASX Lithium Stocks of 2024

Global demand for lithium-based power presents a significant opportunity for Australia, the top lithium-producing nation.

As countries and companies establish their positions in the battery value chain, Australia has the ability to leverage its strong output and vast reserves to shape the industry landscape into the 2030s.

The future of lithium demand relies heavily on the growth of the electric vehicle (EV) market, and in recent years its rapid expansion has led to much higher mining of the commodity — so much so that the market has entered a surplus.

This oversupply kept lithium prices subdued in the first half of 2024, but experts continue to forecast a bright long-term outlook for the essential battery material as countries around the world pursue net-zero goals.

Pursuit Minerals

Pursuit Secures Funding for $1 Million of Convertible Loan Notes

Pursuit Minerals Ltd (ASX: PUR) (“PUR”, “Pursuit” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into commitment letters that will secure $1 million in immediate funding for Pursuit through the issue of Loan Notes totalling (“Loan Notes”) to Pursuit. The Loan Notes will automatically convert into shares and options, subject to shareholder approval to be sought at the Company’s annual general meeting on 28 November 2024 (“AGM”).

Keep reading...Show less
Lithium periodic symbol and Canadian flag.

Top 4 Canadian Lithium Stocks of 2024

Continued surpluses in the lithium market continued weighing down prices and impeding the sector’s growth during the third quarter of 2024.

A broad consolidation prompted analysts to declare that pries have bottomed, signaling a potential recovery ahead.

According to a Sprott Insights report from late July, a lithium shortage could materialize in 2025 and will be exacerbated by the lack of new production able to ramp up quickly.

