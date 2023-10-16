Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Atico Produces 3.80 Million Pounds of Cu and 2,537 Ounces of Au in Q3 2023

Atico Produces 3.80 Million Pounds of Cu and 2,537 Ounces of Au in Q3 2023

Atico Mining Corporation (the "Company" or "Atico") (TSX.V: ATY | OTCQX: ATCMF) announces its operating results for the three months ended September 30, 2023 from its El Roble mine. Production for the quarter totaled 3.80 million pounds of copper and 2,537 ounces of gold in concentrates.

"Production results for the period have significantly improved when compared to the first two quarters of the year as the overall operational steady state-run rate was again achieved. We anticipate stronger results to continue throughout the remainder of the year as we get back on track to deliver our 2023 production guidance" said Fernando E. Ganoza, CEO. "For the fourth quarter, we continue looking for opportunities to improve metal production and at the same time aggressively drill testing target areas in proximity to our mine. Throughout the year we have seen encouraging results in these areas and anticipate further success in the months to come."

Third Quarter Operational Highlights

  • Production of 3.80 million pounds of copper contained in concentrates; no significant change over Q3 2022.
  • Production of 2,537 ounces of gold contained in concentrates; a decrease of 7% over Q3 2022.
  • Average processed tonnes per day of 888, an increase of 13% over Q3 2022.
  • Copper head grade of 2.48%, a decrease of 21% Q3 2022.
  • Gold head grade of 1.75 grams per tonne; a decrease of 23% over Q3 2022.
  • Copper and gold recovery of 93.0% and 60.5%; an increase of 2% for copper and a decrease of 3% for gold, respectively over Q3 2022.

Third Quarter Operational Details

Q3 2023 Q3 2022 % Change
Production (Contained in Concentrates)
Copper (000s pounds) 3,794 3,753 1 %
Gold (ounces) 2,537 2,724 -7 %
Mine
Tonnes of ore mined 77,947 66,245 17 %
Mill
Tonnes processed 74,580 59,689 25 %
Tonnes processed per day 888 786 13 %
Copper grade (%) 2.48 3.12 -21 %
Gold grade (g/t) 1.75 2.28 -23 %
Recoveries
Copper (%) 93.0 91.5 2 %
Gold (%) 60.5 62.0 -3 %
Concentrates
Copper and Gold Concentrates (dmt) 9,341 9,048 3 %
Payable copper produced (000s lbs) 3,567 3,525 1 %

Note: Metal production figures are subject to adjustments based on final settlement.

Concentrate Inventory

The number of shipments the Company can export in any given quarter depends on several variables some of which the Company does not control, hence there may be an inherent variability in tonnes shipped quarter to quarter.

Q3 2023
Amounts in dry metric tonnes
Opening inventory 6,854
Production 9,341
Sales -8,325
Number of shipments 1
Adjustments 73
Closing inventory 7,943

Note: Concentrate figures are subject to adjustments based on final surveys and final settlement of sales.

El Roble Mine

The El Roble mine is a high grade, underground copper and gold mine with nominal processing plant capacity of 1,000 tonnes per day, located in the Department of Choco in Colombia. Its commercial product is a copper-gold concentrate.

Since obtaining control of the mine on November 22, 2013, Atico has upgraded the operation from a historical nominal capacity of 400 tonnes per day.

El Roble has Proven and Probable reserves of 1.00 million tonnes grading 3.02% copper and 1.76 g/t gold, at a cut-off grade of 1.3% copper equivalent with an effective date of September 30, 2020. Mineralization is open at depth and along strike and the Company plans to further test the limits of the deposit. On the larger land package, the Company has identified a prospective stratigraphic contact between volcanic rocks and black and grey pelagic sediments and cherts that has been traced by Atico geologists for ten kilometers. This contact has been determined to be an important control on VMS mineralization on which Atico has identified numerous target areas prospective for VMS type mineralization occurrence, which is the focus of the current surface drill program at El Roble.

Qualified Person

Mr. Thomas Kelly (SME Registered Member 1696580), advisor to the Company and a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 standards, is responsible for ensuring that the technical information contained in this news release is an accurate summary of the original reports and data provided to or developed by Atico.

About Atico Mining Corporation

Atico is a growth-oriented Company, focused on exploring, developing and mining copper and gold projects in Latin America. The Company generates significant cash flow through the operation of the El Roble mine and is developing it's high-grade La Plata VMS project in Ecuador. The Company is also pursuing additional acquisition of advanced stage opportunities. For more information, please visit www.aticomining.com .

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Fernando E. Ganoza
CEO
Atico Mining Corporation

Trading symbols: TSX.V: ATY | OTCQX: ATCMF

Investor Relations
Igor Dutina
Tel: +1.604.633.9022

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release. The securities being offered have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the ‘‘U.S. Securities Act''), or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States, or to, or for the account or benefit of, a "U.S. person" (as defined in Regulation S of the U.S. Securities Act) unless pursuant to an exemption therefrom. This press release is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the Company in any jurisdiction.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This announcement includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, without limitation the use of net proceeds, are forward-looking statements. Forward- looking statements involve various risks and uncertainties and are based on certain factors and assumptions. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include uncertainties relating to interpretation of drill results and the geology, continuity and grade of mineral deposits; uncertainty of estimates of capital and operating costs; the need to obtain additional financing to maintain its interest in and/or explore and develop the Company's mineral projects; uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones for the Company's mineral projects; the world-wide economic and social impact of COVID-19 is managed and the duration and extent of the coronavirus pandemic is minimized or not long-term; disruptions related to the COVID-19 pandemic or other health and safety issues, or the responses of governments, communities, the Company and others to such pandemic or other issues; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the prospectus of the Company dated March 2, 2012 filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Atico Reports Consolidated Financial Results for Second Quarter of 2023

Atico Reports Consolidated Financial Results for Second Quarter of 2023

(All amounts expressed in US dollars, unless otherwise stated)

Atico Mining Corporation (the "Company" or "Atico") (TSX.V: ATY | OTCQX: ATCMF) today announced its financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2023, posting a net gain of $0.1 million. Production for the period at Atico's El Roble mine totaled 2.8 million pounds ("lbs") of copper and 2,294 ounces ("oz") of gold in concentrate at a cash cost ( 1) of $2.22 per payable pound of copper (2) .

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Atico Produces 2.80 Million Pounds of Cu and 2,294 Ounces of Au in Second Quarter 2023

Atico Produces 2.80 Million Pounds of Cu and 2,294 Ounces of Au in Second Quarter 2023

Atico Mining Corporation (the "Company" or "Atico") (TSX.V: ATY | OTCQX: ATCMF) announces its operating results for the three months ended June 30, 2023 from its El Roble mine. Production for the quarter totaled 2.80 million pounds of copper and 2,294 ounces of gold in concentrates, a decrease of 22% for copper and 18% for gold, over the same period in 2022.

"The El Roble mine continued to show improvement for the period in terms of both processed tones and increase in head grades over the previous quarter. The processing plant is again reaching steady state levels of 900 tonnes per day while the mine continues to transition back into higher grade areas. We anticipate further improvement in overall production results and metal output for the second half of the year," said Fernando E. Ganoza, CEO. "For the remainder of the year we will continue our strong focus towards mine vicinity exploration at the El Roble mine, looking to build on the success of the recent drill results in the historic areas of the deposit."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Atico Continues to Extend the Ore Body at El Roble Mine in Colombia with Additional Intercepts up to 12.0m of 8.50% Cu, 7.23g/t Au, Provides Update on Regional Exploration and Revises Results from Previous News Release

Atico Continues to Extend the Ore Body at El Roble Mine in Colombia with Additional Intercepts up to 12.0m of 8.50% Cu, 7.23g/t Au, Provides Update on Regional Exploration and Revises Results from Previous News Release

Atico Mining Corporation (TSX.V: ATY | OTCQX: ATCMF) ("Atico" or the "Company") is pleased to announce additional positive results for the exploration program being carried out in an area of historical mining to expand tonnage at the El Roble mine. In addition, the Company reports the results for seven diamond drill core holes (see Table 1 below), which included 12.0m of 8.50% Cu, 7.23gt Au and 7.80m of 4.71% Cu and 7.24gt Au.

"We are pleased to report that our mine vicinity drill campaign continues to intercept mineralization and extends the main historic massive sulphide body at the El Roble deposit. This area was mined by operators previous to Atico obtaining control of the mine on November 22, 2013," said Fernando E. Ganoza, CEO. "These results continue to increase confidence in our view that additional high-grade copper and gold mineralization remains both within the historically defined bodies and beyond the previously outlined mineralized shell. These strong assay results are open at depth and along strike and we will continue the drill program in this vicinity and into the second half of the year at which time the Company plans to update the resource estimate."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
TSXV:ATY

Atico Mining Discovers New Massive Sulfide and Provides Exploration Update

Atico Mining Corporation (the “Company” or “Atico”)(TSXV:ATY) is pleased to announce preliminary results of a 15 holes, 2863 meter drill program (ATDHAR-05 to ATDHAR-19) that tested a 450 meter strike length between the northern end of the El Roble mine and a historical intersection of massive sulfide mineralization at Archie target.
Results from holes ATDHAR-05, ATDHAR-08, ATDHAR-09 & ATDHAR-10 have been received, while results from the remaining holes ATDHAR-06, ATDHAR-07, ATDHAR-11 to ATDHAR-19 are pending. Data from drill holes ATDHAR-01 to ATDHAR-04, referred to below have been reported in a previous news release dated June 26, 2013.
Fernando E. Ganoza, CEO, commented: “Intercepting a copper-rich massive sulfide fragment at the Archie target, just north of El Roble Mine, along with the newly discovered geological indications has made this site a near term priority. We will continue assessing the Archie information as it becomes available to delineate the next phase of drilling while also continuing the preparation of additional targets.”
Regional Exploration Drilling Update
The highlight of the drill program was an intersection of 2.8 meters of copper-rich massive sulfide from 18 meters in hole ATDHAR-09. The intercept assayed 2.39 % Cu, 1.69 g/t Au and 6.5 g/t Ag. Hole ATDHAR-05 intersected 3.3 meters of 1.00% Cu, 0.88 g/t Au and 3.9 g/t Ag from 2.2 meters. Hole ATDHAR-08 intersected 3 meters of 1.17% Cu, 2.24 g/t Au, 6.59 g/t Ag from 157.2 meters. Hole ATDHAR-10 intersected 5.5 meters of 1.27% Cu, 0.17 g/t Au and 6.66 g/t Ag from 2.5 meters. Holes ATDHAR-03, ATDHAR-04 and ATDHAR-09 encountered “black chert”, the favorable host horizon, strongly anomalous in silver at depth some 280 meters north of the Zeus mineralization. Likewise silver is strongly anomalous near the top of hole ATDHAR-02. Geochemically anomalous silver has been shown to form a halo around massive sulfide mineralization.
The drill program has significantly clarified the geology of the area between the El Roble mine and the Archie target. A sub-vertical fault filled by andesitic dykes north of the Zeus mineralization has been verified. North of this boundary there is a change in attitude of the prospective basalt-“black chert” contact from sub-vertical to east-dipping. Consequently any future exploration to trace the extent to the massive sulfide intercept in hole ATDHAR-09 should be directed to intersect this east-dipping contact at depth and along strike toward the El Roble Mine.
Hole IDFrom
(m)		To
(m)		Interval
(m)		Cu
(%)		Au
(g/t)		Ag
(g/t)
ATDHAR-027.256.048.8nsrAnomalous
ATDHAR-03239.5242.02.5nsrAnomalous
ATDHAR-04296.0303.77.7nsrAnomalous
ATDHAR-052.25.53.31.000.883.9
ATDHAR-08157.2160.23.01.172.246.59
ATDHAR-0918.020.82.82.391.696.5
ATDHAR-102.58.05.51.270.176.66
nsr – No Significant Result

El Roble Mine
The El Roble mine is a high grade, underground copper and gold mine with nominal processing plant capacity of 800 tonnes per day, located in the Department of Choco in Colombia. Its commercial product is a copper-gold concentrate.
Since obtaining control of the mine on November 22, 2013, Atico has upgraded the operation from a historical nominal capacity of 400 tonnes per day.
El Roble has a measured and indicated resource of 1.87 million tonnes grading 3.46% copper and 2.27 g/t gold, at a cut-off grade of 0.93% copper equivalent. Mineralization is open at depth and along strike and the Company plans to further test the limits of the resource.
On the larger land package, the Company has identified a prospective stratigraphic contact between volcanic rocks and black and grey pelagic sediments and cherts that has been traced by Atico geologists for ten kilometers. This contact has been determined to be an important control on VMS mineralization on which Atico has identified numerous target areas prospective for VMS type mineralization occurrence, which is the focus of the current surface drill program at El Roble.
Qualified Control
Dr. Demetrius Pohl, Ph.D., AIPG Certified Geologist, a qualified person under NI 43-101 standards and independent of the Company, is responsible for ensuring that the information contained in this news release is an accurate summary of the original reports and data provided to or developed by Atico Mining Corporation. Dr. Pohl has approved the scientific and technical content of this news release.
About Atico Mining Corporation
Atico is a growth-oriented Company, focused on exploring, developing and mining copper and gold projects in Latin America. The Company operates the El Roble mine and is pursuing additional acquisition opportunities. For more information, please visit www.aticomining.com.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
Fernando E. Ganoza, CEO
Atico Mining Corporation
Trading symbols: (TSX VENTURE:ATY)(OTC PINK:ATCMF)
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release. The securities being offered have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”), or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States, or to, or for the account or benefit of, a “U.S. person” (as defined in Regulation S of the U.S. Securities Act) unless pursuant to an exemption therefrom. This press release is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the Company in any jurisdiction.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements
This announcement includes certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, without limitation the use of net proceeds, are forward-looking statements. Forward- looking statements involve various risks and uncertainties and are based on certain factors and assumptions. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations include uncertainties relating to interpretation of drill results and the geology, continuity and grade of mineral deposits; uncertainty of estimates of capital and operating costs; the need to obtain additional financing to maintain its interest in and/or explore and develop the Company’s mineral projects; uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones for the Company’s mineral projects; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed under the heading “Risk Factors” in the prospectus of the Company dated March 2, 2012 filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com.

  • Atico Mining Corporation
    Investor Relations
    Igor Dutina
    +1.604.633.9022

Click here to connect with Atico Mining Corporation (TSXV:ATY) to receive an Investor Presentation.

Source: www.marketwired.com

Keep reading...Show less
Gold Investing

Atico Reports Consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2017

Atico Mining Corporation (the “Company” or “Atico”)(TSXV:ATY) today announced its financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2017, posting a net income of $0.62 million.
Fernando E. Ganoza, CEO and Director, commented, “We are pleased to report a strong second quarter with improvements in most operating and financial metrics over the same period last year. Overall, the financial performance and position of the Company has improved significantly in the first half of the year over the same period last year. We anticipate this trend will continue throughout the remainder of 2017. Mr. Ganoza continued, “For the second half of this year, our continued emphasis will be on further strengthening our balance sheet, improving production costs and focusing on the regional and underground exploration drill programs.”
Second Quarter Financial Highlights
  • Net income for the three months ended June 30, 2017 (“Q2-2017”) amounted to $0.62 million, compared with loss of $1.41 million for the same period last year (“Q2-2016”). Net income for the quarter was positively affected by an increase in revenue (increase in realized copper price of 26.4%), partially offset by an increase in direct mining and processing costs and a decrease in non-operating income.
  • Sales for the period increased 285% to $14.1 million when compared with Q2-2016. The increase is due to an increase in concentrate shipped and provisionally invoiced and a higher realized copper price as compared to Q2-2016. Copper (“Cu”) accounted for 95.3% and gold (“Au”) 4.7% of total amount provisionally invoiced during Q2-2017. The average realized price per metal on provisional invoicing was $2.63 (Q2-2016 – $2.08) per pound of copper and $1,248.83 (Q2-2016 – $1,263.85) per ounce of gold.
  • Working capital was $3.9 million (December 31, 2016 – $1.7 million) while long-term loans payable outstanding was $5.1 million (December 31, 2016 – $5.6 million).
  • Cash costs(1) were $115.37 per tonne of processed ore and $1.30 per pound of payable copper produced(2), a 28% and 35% increase over the same period last year, respectively.
  • Income from operations was $2.32 million while cash flow from operations, before changes in working capital was $4.64 million. Cash used for capital expenditures amounted to $2.88 million.
  • At the quarter-end, 2,900 wet metric tonnes of non-invoiced concentrate remained at the Company’s warehouses.
  • All-in sustaining cash cost per payable pound of copper produced(1)(2) for Q2-2017 was $1.96 (Q2-2016 – $1.50).

Second Quarter Summary of Financial Results

Q2
2017		Q2
2016		%
Change
Revenue$ 14,074,005$ 3,659,067285%
Cost of sales(10,001,505)(3,661,942)173%
Income (loss) from mining operations4,072,500(2,875)141,752%
As a % of revenue29%0%36,928%
Selling, general and administrative expenses1,647,5621,468,15912%
Income (loss) from operations2,320,219(1,619,135)137%
As a % of revenue16%-44%137%
Income (loss) before income taxes1,767,112(1,715,008)203%
Net income (loss)615,847(1,413,402)144%
As a % of revenue4%-39%111%
Operating cash flow before changes in non-cash operating working capital items(1)$ 4,640,042$ 29,54315,606%

Second Quarter Operations Review
During the quarter, the Company produced 5.2 million pounds (“lbs”) of copper, 2,570 ounces (“oz”) of gold, and 10,005 oz of silver. When compared to Q2-2016, production increased 8% for copper and decreased 13% for gold. The increase in copper produced is mainly explained by an 8.5% increase in the copper head grade slightly offset by a 2% decrease in processed material. In the case of gold, a decrease of 5.9% in the head grade along with the lower processed material and a 5% decrease in metal recovery explain the lower production.
Cash costs(1) for the period were $115.37 per tonne of processed ore, and $1.30 per pound of payable copper produced, a 28% and 35% increase over the same period last year, respectively. The increase in the cash cost per pound of payable copper net of by products is mainly explained by the increase in the cost per processed tonne and a 19% decrease in the gold credit driven by a lower gold-to-copper production ratio to Q2-2016. All-in sustaining cash cost per payable pound of copper produced(1)(2) was $1.96.
Despite the cash cost per pound of payable copper produced decrease of 8% in Q2-2017 relative to the previous quarter (Q1-2017 – $1.41), the operating cost was higher than anticipated by the Company. A 14% decrease in milling and distribution cost this quarter was completely offset by a 3% increase in the mining and indirect cost relative to the previous quarter.
At the mine, efforts made by the Company to reduce the cemented backfill unit cost were successful in Q2-2017 and were reduced by 11% relative to Q1-2017, but were offset by a 9% increase in the quantity of cubic meters backfilled during the same period. In addition, there was a 25% increase in preparation laboring (from 312 m in Q1-2017 to 389 m in Q2-2017) and a 32% increase in ground support cost due to poor ground conditions in level 1722.
The Company is taking additional cost reduction measures for the remaining quarters of 2017.
Second Quarter Operational Details

Q2
2017		Q2
2016		%
Change
Production (Contained in Concentrate)(3)
Copper (000s lbs)5,1544,7868%
Gold (oz)2,5702,948-13%
Silver (oz)10,0059,9531%
Mine
Tonnes of material mined65,94263,1124%
Mill
Tonnes processed62,80264,246-2%
Tonnes processed per day794814-2%
Copper grade (%)3.943.629%
Gold grade (g/t)2.072.20-6%
Silver grade (g/t)9.968.0324%
Recoveries
Copper (%)94.493.02%
Gold (%)61.865.0-5%
Silver (%)49.959.8-17%
Concentrates
Copper Concentrates (DMT)10,46010,718-2%
    Copper (%)22.320.310%
    Gold (g/t)7.68.6-12%
    Silver (g/t)29.728.93%
Payable copper produced (000s lbs)4,8974,5478%
Cash cost per pound of payable copper ($/lbs)(1)(2)1.300.9635%

The financial statements and MD&A are available on SEDAR and have also been posted on the company’s website at https://www.aticomining.com/investors/financial-reports/
El Roble Mine
The El Roble mine is a high grade, underground copper and gold mine with nominal processing plant capacity of 800 tonnes per day, located in the Department of Choco in Colombia. Its commercial product is a copper-gold concentrate.
Since obtaining control of the mine on November 22, 2013, Atico has upgraded the operation from a historical nominal capacity of 400 tonnes per day.
El Roble has a measured and indicated resource of 1.87 million tonnes grading 3.46% copper and 2.27 g/t gold, at a cut-off grade of 0.93% copper equivalent. Mineralization is open at depth and along strike and the Company plans to further test the limits of the resource.
On the larger land package, the Company has identified a prospective stratigraphic contact between volcanic rocks and black and grey pelagic sediments and cherts that has been traced by Atico geologists for ten kilometers. This contact has been determined to be an important control on VMS mineralization on which Atico has identified numerous target areas prospective for VMS type mineralization occurrence, which is the focus of the current surface drill program at El Roble.
Qualified Person
Mr. Thomas Kelly (SME Registered Member 1696580), advisor to the Company and a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 standards, is responsible for ensuring that the technical information contained in this news release is an accurate summary of the original reports and data provided to or developed by Atico.
About Atico Mining Corporation 
Atico is a growth-oriented Company, focused on exploring, developing and mining copper and gold projects in Latin America. The Company operates the El Roble mine and is pursuing additional acquisition opportunities. For more information, please visit www.aticomining.com.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
Fernando E. Ganoza
CEO
Atico Mining Corporation
Trading symbols: TSX.V: ATY | OTC: ATCMF
Investor Relations
Igor Dutina
Tel: +1.604.633.9022
(1) Alternative performance measures; please refer to “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” at the end of this release.
(2) Net of by-product credits
(3) Subject to adjustments on final settlement
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release. The securities being offered have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the ‘‘U.S. Securities Act’’), or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States, or to, or for the account or benefit of, a “U.S. person” (as defined in Regulation S of the U.S. Securities Act) unless pursuant to an exemption therefrom. This press release is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the Company in any jurisdiction.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements
This announcement includes certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, without limitation the use of net proceeds, are forward-looking statements. Forward- looking statements involve various risks and uncertainties and are based on certain factors and assumptions. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations include uncertainties relating to interpretation of drill results and the geology, continuity and grade of mineral deposits; uncertainty of estimates of capital and operating costs; the need to obtain additional financing to maintain its interest in and/or explore and develop the Company’s mineral projects; uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones for the Company’s mineral projects; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed under the heading “Risk Factors” in the prospectus of the Company dated March 2, 2012 filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com
The Company has not based its production decisions and ongoing mine production on mineral reserve estimates, preliminary economic assessments or feasibility studies, and historically such projects have increased uncertainty and risk of failure. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The items marked with a “(1)” are alternative performance measures and readers should refer to Non-GAAP Financial Measures in the Company’s Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the three months ended March 31, 2017 as filed on SEDAR and as available on the Company’s website for further details.

Keep reading...Show less
Amended: Heritage Mining Intersects Multiple High-Grade Au-Ag Intervals from Surface to Shallow Depths in each of Holes 1 through 6 Drilled in Alcona Area

Amended: Heritage Mining Intersects Multiple High-Grade Au-Ag Intervals from Surface to Shallow Depths in each of Holes 1 through 6 Drilled in Alcona Area

(TheNewswire)

Heritage Mining Ltd.

VANCOUVER, BC TheNewswire - October 17, 2023 Heritage Mining Ltd. (CSE:HML ) ( FRA:Y66) (" Heritage " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce drill results (holes 1-6) from its Phase 1, 2023 program in the Alcona Area at its flagship Drayton-Black Lake Project (" DBL Project "). The drill program totaled 2,208m of NQ2 diamond drill core in 9 holes within the Alcona Area (holes 7, 8 and 17 pending).

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Second Drill Arrives at Barksdale's Sunnyside Project

Second Drill Arrives at Barksdale's Sunnyside Project

Barksdale Resources Corp. (TSXV: BRO) (OTCQX: BRKCF) ("Barksdale" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the arrival of a second drill rig at its Sunnyside copper-lead-zinc-silver exploration project in Arizona. Drilling has commenced at the South Canyon zone, where multiple targets are being tested in the first hole.

Highlights:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Heritage Mining Intersects Multiple High-Grade Au-Ag Intervals from Surface to Shallow Depths in each of Holes 1 through 6 Drilled in Alcona Area

Heritage Mining Intersects Multiple High-Grade Au-Ag Intervals from Surface to Shallow Depths in each of Holes 1 through 6 Drilled in Alcona Area

(TheNewswire)

Heritage Mining Ltd.

NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FABLED COPPER Samples Three Road Side Lithium Bearing Pegmatite Outcrops on Volt 1 Property, Quebec

FABLED COPPER Samples Three Road Side Lithium Bearing Pegmatite Outcrops on Volt 1 Property, Quebec

Fabled Copper Corp. (" Fabled " or the " Company ") (CSE:FABL; FSE:XZ7) is pleased to announce the first Phase sampling program on the Volt 1 Property in Quebec

The VOLT 1 Property is comprised of 9 contiguous cells with a total size of 504 hectares. The VOLT 2 Property is comprised of 2 contiguous cells nearby with a total size of 112 hectares. Both properties are located due east of the village of Miquelon, Quebec and are surrounded by Mosaic Minerals Corp.'s (CSE: MOC) "Lithium SM Project."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Romios Stakes New Claims at the Kinkaid Copper-Gold-Silver Property in the Walker Lane Trend, Nevada, USA

Romios Stakes New Claims at the Kinkaid Copper-Gold-Silver Property in the Walker Lane Trend, Nevada, USA

Discovers High-Grade Copper Boulder-Train With Assays up to 13.3% Cu and Possible Porphyry Type Alteration Nearby

Romios Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: RG) (OTCQB: RMIOF) (FSE: D4R) ("Romios Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to report that it has discovered a train of mineralized boulders with high-grade copper +- gold values in an area adjacent to the Company's Kinkaid project in the Walker Lane trend of southern Nevada. Sixteen new claims have been staked to cover the probable source area of these boulders as well as six more claims over old workings at another site.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Osisko Metals Announces Additional Drill Results From Pine Point With Up to 13.00 Metres Grading 11.11% Zinc and 1.44% Lead

Osisko Metals Announces Additional Drill Results From Pine Point With Up to 13.00 Metres Grading 11.11% Zinc and 1.44% Lead

Osisko Metals Incorporated (the " Company " or " Osisko Metals ") ( TSX-V: OM ; OTCQX: OMZNF ; FRANKFURT: 0B51 ) is pleased to announce additional assay results from its 2023 drilling program at the Pine Point Project, located in the Northwest Territories, Canada. The reported results are from the M67, L65, and M62 deposits. The M67 deposit consists of local prismatic development within a tabular apron of mineralization, while L65 and M62 are both tabular-style deposits in the Central Zone (C1). Drilling between M67 and L65 connected the tabular-style mineralization between these deposits over a strike length of 200 metres in an area that was not included in the 2022 PEA Mineral Resource Estimation (MRE).

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
×