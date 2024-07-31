Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Reducing Reliance on China for Rare Earths Production and Processing

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Top 5 ASX Gold Stocks of 2024

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

Uranium Price Update: Q2 2024 in Review

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Silver Crown Royalties Commences Trading On Cboe Canada

Option to Acquire Niobium/REE Project in British Columbia, Canada

Cyprium and Glencore Announce Commercial Strategic Partnership

Nova Announces Closing of US$3.3m NASDAQ IPO

Acquisition of Mubende Gold Project, Uganda

FPX Nickel Adopts Best-in-Class Technology to Reduce Baptiste's Carbon Intensity and Receives BC Hydro Support

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Alvopetro Energy

ALV:CC

Ora Gold Limited

OAU:AU

Silver Crown Royalties

SCRI:CC

Atlantic Lithium

A11:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Life Science Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Altech Batteries

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Altech Batteries (ASX:ATC,FRA:A3Y) is pleased to release its Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report - June 2024

Update on CERENERGY ABS60

BatteryPack Prototypes

  • CERENERGY® Cell Contacting System manufacturing finished and delivered
  • All cells for first Prototype completed
  • Improved cell electrode design showing outstanding results
  • Cell quality tests by Fraunhofer delivering better than expected capacity
  • Welding of cells to Cell Contacting System underway
  • After welding is completed, completed modules will be mounted into ABS60 BatteryPack and first ABS60 Prototype will be completed
Commenting on the progress, MD and CEO Iggy Tan stated“Altech's team in Germany, together with its joint venture partner Fraunhofer, and with the assistance of key suppliers, have made excellent progress on the fabrication of two 60kWh CERENERGY® ABS60 BatteryPack prototypes. All components for the first BatteryPack have now been fabricated. Altech is now completing the welding of the cells to the Cell Contacting System, after which the five completed battery modules will be delivered to Fraunhofer IKTS in Dresden, where all five modules will be mounted into the ABS60 BatteryPack and the first ABS60 Prototype will be completed. The BatteryPack will then be available for testing and demonstration to potential customers, thereby assisting Altech in securing offtake and finance for the 120MWh CERENERGY® battery plant to be constructed on Altech's land in Germany."

This article includes content from Altech Batteries, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocksasx:atclithium investinglithium stocksgraphite investingGraphite Investing
ATC:AU
Altech Batteries
Sign up to get your FREE

Altech Batteries Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Altech Batteries

Altech Batteries


Keep reading...Show less
Altech Batteries Ltd Update on CERENERGY ABS60 Battery-pack Prototypes

Altech Batteries Ltd Update on CERENERGY ABS60 Battery-pack Prototypes

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) (OTCMKTS:ALTHF) is pleased to provide an update on the production of its CERENERGY(R) ABS60 BatteryPack prototypes. All 240 cells for the first ABS60 BatteryPack Prototype have now been fabricated, assembled and initialized at Fraunhofer IKTS Hermsdorf's pilot plant.

Highlights

- Prototype production is progressing well

- All CERENERGY(R) cells for the first 60 KWh Prototype completed

- Cell contacting system manufacturing finished and delivered

- Improved cell electrode design showing excellent results

- Cell quality tests by Fraunhofer delivering better than expected capacity

- Welding of cells to cell contacting system underway

- Completed modules will be mounted into ABS60 BatteryPack next week

To validate a homogeneous cathode material distribution, all cells were cycled through several testing stations at Fraunhofer IKTS Hermsdorf and Arnstadt.

IMPROVED CELL ELECTRODE DESIGN

During the fabrication of the two 60kWh CERENERGY(R) ABS60 BatteryPack prototypes, the Altech and Fraunhofer team made several design improvements to the cell's positive probe. These enhancements aimed to boost the cell's energy capacity and reduce the nickel content. The "V2" design of the positive probe allows for slightly faster charging and discharging while lowering the unit costs of the battery. Testing revealed that most cells had higher-than-expected energy capacities, an outstanding result that strongly supports the chosen electrode design. With all cells manufactured according to the series design and optimized processes, the best cells to date have been completed. The table below demonstrates that all the cells are meeting the expected specifications.

CELL CONTACTING SYSTEM COMPLETED

The Cell Contacting System (CCS) has undergone stringent testing and has now been completed and delivered by key supplier Hofer AG. The CCS was delivered to Fraunhofer IKTS in Dresden, where all parts of the modules will be collected to assemble each of the five modules. Each module contains 48 cells, that are currently being welded to the CCS by an external service provider.

After welding is completed, the ABS60 BatteryPack with its 60 kWh capacity can be completely assembled.

MODULE WELDING TRIALS

To guarantee the most time-efficient welding, a unique tool was designed and built at Xenon, which is responsible for welding and quality control across the 120 MWh battery plant. After completing the welding tool, it was shipped to an external laboratory, accompanied by a test module and several trial cells. The aim was to determine the best working parameters and to proof the handling of certain parts of the module.

The trials were successfully finished.

CELL MANUFACTURING PROGRESSING WELL

All 240 cells for the first ABS60 BatteryPack Prototype have been assembled and initialised at Fraunhofer IKTS, Hermsdorf. To validate a homogeneous cathode material distribution, all cells were cycled through several testing stations at Fraunhofer IKTS Hermsdorf and Arnstadt.

INTERIM CELL TESTING

At Fraunhofer IKTS in Hermsdorf, all cells were scanned using a unique X-ray microtomography device that enables the ability to look inside cells after they are hermetically closed. This is required to ensure the most homogeneous material distribution inside the cells as well as the best possible alignment of cell components e.g. electrode. The results have been excellent to date. Another quality assurance procedure involved cycling cells to ensure the electrical requirements and parameters are operating as designed.

MODULE WELDING AND BATTERYPACK ASSEMBLY

After every cell passed all quality checks, the modules containing the cells were shipped to the laboratory for welding onto the CCS. By using the predetermined parameters for welding, all modules have been successfully welded. After completion, the modules will be shipped to Fraunhofer IKTS, Dresden, where all five modules will then be mounted into the ABS60 BatteryPack and the first Prototype will be completed.

This will enable testing and demonstration to potential customers, to prove individual use cases for each customer.

ABOUT THE ABS60 - BATTERYPACK

The 60kWh Altech Battery Pack consists of five 12kWh modules with 48 cells each, mounted on top of each other and sealed in a thermal isolated stainless steel hood housing. The Battery management system is mounted at the base. To maintain thermal self-sufficiency, an insulation hood was designed, where the required heat of the system can be maintained inside the BatteryPack as long as possible, although the outer surface only has ambient temperature. This was achieved by using vacuum insulation. The base of each module is designed to accommodate folklift transport for easy mounting into the GridPack.

Commenting on the progress, MD and CEO Iggy Tan stated "Altech's team in Germany, together with its joint venture partner Fraunhofer, and with the assistance of key suppliers, have made excellent progress on the fabrication of two 60kWh CERENERGY(R) ABS60 BatteryPack prototypes. All components for the first BatteryPack have now been fabricated. Altech is now completing the welding of the cells to the Cell Contacting System, after which the five completed battery modules will be delivered to Fraunhofer IKTS in Dresden, where all five modules will be mounted into the ABS60 BatteryPack and the first ABS60 Prototype will be completed. The BatteryPack will then be available for testing and demonstration to potential customers, thereby assisting Altech in securing offtake and finance for the 120MWh CERENERGY(R) battery plant to be constructed on Altech's land in Germany".

*To view tables and figures, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/O449B2I4



About Altech Batteries Ltd:

Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) is a specialty battery technology company that has a joint venture agreement with world leading German battery institute Fraunhofer IKTS ("Fraunhofer") to commercialise the revolutionary CERENERGY(R) Sodium Alumina Solid State (SAS) Battery. CERENERGY(R) batteries are the game-changing alternative to lithium-ion batteries. CERENERGY(R) batteries are fire and explosion-proof; have a life span of more than 15 years and operate in extreme cold and desert climates. The battery technology uses table salt and is lithium-free; cobalt-free; graphite-free; and copper-free, eliminating exposure to critical metal price rises and supply chain concerns.

The joint venture is commercialising its CERENERGY(R) battery, with plans to construct a 100MWh production facility on Altech's land in Saxony, Germany. The facility intends to produce CERENERGY(R) battery modules to provide grid storage solutions to the market.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Altech Batteries Ltd Appointment of KPMG as Adviser for CERENERGY Financing Phase

Altech Batteries Ltd Appointment of KPMG as Adviser for CERENERGY Financing Phase

Melbourne, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) (OTCMKTS:ALTHF) is pleased to announce that it has appointed global corporate advisory firm KPMG to assist in securing finance to construct the 120MWh CERENERGY(R) battery plant in Germany.

Highlights

- International advisory firm KPMG appointed to act as finance advisors

- Financing of the 120MWh CERENERGY(R) battery project in Germany

- KPMG has a global presence with advisory experts in 143 countries

- KPMG will assist in global outreach for CERENERGY(R) battery project finance

- All financing options to be considered

- Including project equity, green bonds, grants and subsidies

This follows the recent announcement of the Definitive Feasibility Study in relation to the project. KPMG will be financial adviser to the Company on potential financing transactions and provide service on public grant/subsidies programs. Altech is moving forward to obtain sales offtake for the project and sourcing finance to construct the plant.

Commenting on the appointment, Altech's Chief Financial Officer Martin Stein stated "Altech has battery technology in CERENERGY(R) that has the potential to be revolutionary as the world transitions to a renewable energy future. Altech has the worldwide rights to manufacture, license and distribute the battery globally. In appointing KPMG with its global network, strong reputation and credibility, Altech believes that KPMG will greatly assist with the financing process for its 120MWh CERENERGY(R) battery plant in Germany and will strengthen Altech's position in securing the finance required".



About Altech Batteries Ltd:

Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) is a specialty battery technology company that has a joint venture agreement with world leading German battery institute Fraunhofer IKTS ("Fraunhofer") to commercialise the revolutionary CERENERGY(R) Sodium Alumina Solid State (SAS) Battery. CERENERGY(R) batteries are the game-changing alternative to lithium-ion batteries. CERENERGY(R) batteries are fire and explosion-proof; have a life span of more than 15 years and operate in extreme cold and desert climates. The battery technology uses table salt and is lithium-free; cobalt-free; graphite-free; and copper-free, eliminating exposure to critical metal price rises and supply chain concerns.

The joint venture is commercialising its CERENERGY(R) battery, with plans to construct a 100MWh production facility on Altech's land in Saxony, Germany. The facility intends to produce CERENERGY(R) battery modules to provide grid storage solutions to the market.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Altech Batteries Ltd Investor Webinar

Altech Batteries Ltd Investor Webinar

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) (OTCMKTS:ALTHF) is pleased to invite shareholders to attend an investor webinar on The Watchlist, to be held on Tuesday 11th of April 2024, 12:00pm AEST/ 10:00am AWST.

Chief Financial Officer Martin Stein will provide a presentation and update on Altech's revolutionary sodiumchloride solid-state CERENERGY battery project being commercialised in Germany and targeting the lucrative and fast growing grid storage battery market.

Following the presentation, attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions directly to Mr Stein during a moderated Q & A session.

This webinar can be viewed live via zoom & you register via the link below.
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/HPJU9O13



About Altech Batteries Ltd:

Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) is a specialty battery technology company that has a joint venture agreement with world leading German battery institute Fraunhofer IKTS ("Fraunhofer") to commercialise the revolutionary CERENERGY(R) Sodium Alumina Solid State (SAS) Battery. CERENERGY(R) batteries are the game-changing alternative to lithium-ion batteries. CERENERGY(R) batteries are fire and explosion-proof; have a life span of more than 15 years and operate in extreme cold and desert climates. The battery technology uses table salt and is lithium-free; cobalt-free; graphite-free; and copper-free, eliminating exposure to critical metal price rises and supply chain concerns.

The joint venture is commercialising its CERENERGY(R) battery, with plans to construct a 100MWh production facility on Altech's land in Saxony, Germany. The facility intends to produce CERENERGY(R) battery modules to provide grid storage solutions to the market.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Altech Batteries Ltd Launch of Share Purchase Plan

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Altech Batteries Ltd (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) (OTCMKTS:ALTHF) is delighted to announce the opportunity for eligible shareholders of the Company to participate in an equity raising via a Share Purchase Plan (SPP) to raise up to $5 million.

Highlights

- Share Purchase Plan (SPP) offered to raise working capital for CERENERGY(R) battery and Silumina AnodesTM battery materials projects

- SPP at an issue price of $0.065 per share with one free attaching option for every two shares acquired

- Options will be exercisable at $0.08 per share and will expire on 30 April 2026

- Funds applied to commissioning of, and equipment for, Silumina AnodesTM pilot plant as well as to fabricate two CERENERGY(R) ABS60 60KWh battery packs

- SPP follows excellent Definitive Feasibility Study for CERENERGY(R) project finalised on 20 March 2024 that included an NPV(9) of EUR169 million and free cash flow of EUR48 million p.a.

- Altech continues to move forward with finance and offtake for CERENERGY(R) project

The SPP follows the excellent Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) for the CERENERGY(R) project which was finalised on 20 March 2024, that included an NPV(9) of EUR169 million and free cash flow of EUR48 million p.a. Following on from the DFS, Altech continues to move forward with obtaining the finance to construct the plant for the CERENERGY(R) battery project, envisaged to be constructed on Altech's land in Germany.

CEO Iggy Tan stated "The results of the Definitive Feasibility Study reinforce the economic soundness and potential of our CERENERGY(R) project. We are excited about the positive trajectory and are fully committed to advancing to the funding phase to realise this innovative venture."

The project's economics remain compelling, with an EBITDA margin of around 47%, even at its initial production capacity. This aligns with the projected growth of the grid storage market, estimated at a remarkable 28% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR). Additionally, the project offers a low lifetime levelised cost of storage at EUR0.06/kWh, compared to EUR0.149/kWh for lithium-ion batteries, further enhancing its competitive advantage."

Altech is providing all shareholders with the right to participate in a capital raising via an SPP to help fund further activities relating to the CERENERGY(R) battery project as well as the Silumina Anodes TM battery materials project. An SPP does not incur any brokerage, commission or other transaction costs for shareholders participating, and all funds received by Altech are able to be deployed directly by the Company to commercialise its technology. Altech encourages you to participate in this SPP and to continue the exciting journey that Altech is embarking on with its uniquely patented battery technology and battery materials.

Altech is targeting the grid storage market, which is an industry that is expected to have a compound annual growth rate of 28%, as the world transitions from a fossil fuel economy to a renewable energy economy.

Massive scale up and growth of both renewable energy production, combined with grid battery storage, is required to meet the green targets implemented by governments and industry around the world. Altech believes that the grid storage market is a very lucrative niche and is racing to get the CERENERGY(R) battery into production.

The shares issued pursuant to the SPP will be at an issue price of $0.065 per share with one free attaching option for every two shares acquired. The options will be exercisable at $0.08 per share and will expire on 30 April 2026.

Further details in relation to the SPP, including timing and terms and conditions, are included in the Prospectus available to all eligible shareholders.



About Altech Batteries Ltd:

Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) is a specialty battery technology company that has a joint venture agreement with world leading German battery institute Fraunhofer IKTS ("Fraunhofer") to commercialise the revolutionary CERENERGY(R) Sodium Alumina Solid State (SAS) Battery. CERENERGY(R) batteries are the game-changing alternative to lithium-ion batteries. CERENERGY(R) batteries are fire and explosion-proof; have a life span of more than 15 years and operate in extreme cold and desert climates. The battery technology uses table salt and is lithium-free; cobalt-free; graphite-free; and copper-free, eliminating exposure to critical metal price rises and supply chain concerns.

The joint venture is commercialising its CERENERGY(R) battery, with plans to construct a 100MWh production facility on Altech's land in Saxony, Germany. The facility intends to produce CERENERGY(R) battery modules to provide grid storage solutions to the market.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Altech Chemicals Ltd Interview with Fraunhofer's Professor Alexander Michaelis

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Altech Chemicals Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) is pleased to release an interview recently undertaken with the Head of Fraunhofer IKTS (Fraunhofer), Professor Dr. Alexander Michaelis. Fraunhofer is Altech's joint venture partner in the CERENERGY(R) Battery Project in Saxony, Germany. In the interview, Professor Michaelis discusses the ten-year history of Fraunhofer's development of CERENERGY(R) battery technology, as well as Fraunhofer's vision to create a safer, cheaper battery for the grid storage market. Professor Michaelis also discusses how Fraunhofer searched for a joint venture partner to commercialise its technology, and also discusses Fraunhofer's joint venture relationship with the Altech Group.

On 14 September 2022, Altech announced a JV Agreement with world-leading German battery institute Fraunhofer to commercialise Fraunhofer's revolutionary CERENERGY(R) Sodium Alumina Solid State (SAS) Battery. Altech, together with associated entity Altech Advanced Material AG, is the majority owner at 75% of the JV company, which is commercialising a 100 MWh project to be constructed on Altech's land in Schwarze Pumpe, Germany. CERENERGY(R) batteries are the game-changing grid storage alternative to lithium-ion batteries. CERENERGY(R) batteries are fire and explosion-proof; have a life span of more than 15 years and operate in extreme cold and desert climates. The battery technology uses table salt and is lithium-free; cobalt-free; graphite-free; and copper-free, eliminating exposure to critical metal price rises and supply chain concerns. The Altech-Fraunhofer joint venture is developing a 100 MWh CERENERGY(R) battery plant on Altech's site in Saxony, Germany, specifically focussed on the grid (stationary) energy storage market.

To watch the Video Interview, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/9EL0N534



About Altech Chemicals Ltd:

Altech Chemicals Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) is aiming to become one of the world's leading suppliers of 99.99% (4N) high purity alumina (Al2O3) through the construction and operation of a 4,500tpa high purity alumina (HPA) processing plant at Johor, Malaysia. Feedstock for the plant will be sourced from the Company's 100%-owned kaolin deposit at Meckering, Western Australia and shipped to Malaysia.

HPA is a high-value, high margin and highly demanded product as it is the critical ingredient required for the production of synthetic sapphire. Synthetic sapphire is used in the manufacture of substrates for LED lights, semiconductor wafers used in the electronics industry, and scratch-resistant sapphire glass used for wristwatch faces, optical windows and smartphone components. Increasingly HPA is used by lithium-ion battery manufacturers as the coating on the battery's separator, which improves performance, longevity and safety of the battery. With global HPA demand approximately 19,000t (2018), it is estimated that this demand will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30% (2018-2028); by 2028 HPA market demand will be approximately 272,000t, driven by the increasing adoption of LEDs worldwide as well as the demand for HPA by lithium-ion battery manufacturers to serve the surging electric vehicle market.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

[subscribe_company_profile use_post="101821931"]

Keep reading...Show less
Glowing graphite molecules.

ASX Graphite Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Graphite isn’t just used for pencils — it's also a key electric vehicle (EV) battery component due to its high conductivity and quick-charging capacity. As EV sales rise, experts believe this battery metal will also take flight.

With the graphite forecast looking hopeful, investors are searching for ways to get exposure to the sector. Australian investors can look to the ASX, which is home to a slew of companies focused on the graphite market.

When learning about an industry, it's often a good idea to start with key players, and here the Investing News Network has compiled a list of the largest graphite mining companies on the ASX by market cap. Data was collected using TradingView's stock screener on July 10, 2024. Read on to learn more about Australia's largest graphite companies.

Keep reading...Show less
Closeup of electric vehicle charging lithium-ion battery, which requires minerals such as graphite.

Top 3 Canadian Graphite Stocks in 2024

Graphite prices have experienced volatility recently due to bottlenecks in demand for electric vehicles.

One major factor experts are watching right now is China's export restrictions on certain graphite products. They took effect on December 1, 2023, and require Chinese exporters to apply for special permits to ship the material to global markets. This decision has had an impact on graphite prices this year, and will remain key going forward.

"Oversupply and increased competition from lower-priced synthetic graphite are likely to continue to put downward pressure on natural flake graphite prices over the next few years," according to Fastmarkets.

Keep reading...Show less
Triton Agrees to Divest 70% of Mozambique Graphite Assets for A$17 million cash

Triton Agrees to Divest 70% of Mozambique Graphite Assets for A$17 million cash

Triton Minerals Limited( ASX: TON) (“Triton” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that it has executed a binding memorandum of understanding to divest 70% of its interests in the entities that hold the Ancuabe Graphite Project, including 70% of its interest in the intellectual property and drill core assets relating to the Nicanda Hill and Nicanda West Projects and 70% of its interest in the Cobra Plains mining concession (together with the Ancuabe Graphite Project, the “Mozambique Graphite Assets”) to Shandong Yulong Gold Co., Ltd. (“Shandong Yulong”)’s designated subsidiary for cash consideration of A$17 million, subject to certain terms and conditions outlined below (“Transaction”).

Keep reading...Show less

NMG Discloses Annual General & Special Meeting Voting Results and Provides Update on the Advancement of its Business Strategy

  • Reappointment of the Directors and adoption of all resolutions submitted shareholders.
  • Having a majority of its Phase-2 production reserved via offtakes with Panasonic Energy and GM, active commercial engagement with other tier-1 battery and EV manufacturers to formalize long-term agreements on active anode material volumes and potential equity investment.
  • Strong footing for launch of construction once minimum financing is reached; construction-ready Phase-2 sites, core owner team assembled, and project execution strategy outlined.
  • Project financing diligently advancing through engagement with multiple governmental agencies and programs, strategic investors, and lenders.
  • Strong tailwinds supporting NMG's development, including geopolitics favoring North American sourcing of graphite battery materials and continued growth in EV sales (Bloomberg, Rho Motion) and energy storage markets (BloombergNEF).

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. ("NMG" or the "Company") ( NYSE: NMG , TSX.V: NOU ) held today its virtual Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") which was supplemented with a corporate presentation. NMG's management team provided shareholders with an update on the Company's key projects, agreements with Anchor Customers Panasonic Energy Co., Ltd. ("Panasonic Energy"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Panasonic Holdings Corporation ("Panasonic") ( TYO:   6752 ), and General Motors Holdings LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of General Motors Co. (collectively, "GM") ( NYSE:   GM ), additional commercial engagement, as well as growth plan.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240627856196/en/

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

NMG Discloses Annual General & Special Meeting Voting Results and Provides Update on the Advancement of its Business Strategy

  • Reappointment of the Directors and adoption of all resolutions submitted shareholders.
  • Having a majority of its Phase-2 production reserved via offtakes with Panasonic Energy and GM, active commercial engagement with other tier-1 battery and EV manufacturers to formalize long-term agreements on active anode material volumes and potential equity investment.
  • Strong footing for launch of construction once minimum financing is reached; construction-ready Phase-2 sites, core owner team assembled, and project execution strategy outlined.
  • Project financing diligently advancing through engagement with multiple governmental agencies and programs, strategic investors, and lenders.
  • Strong tailwinds supporting NMG's development, including geopolitics favoring North American sourcing of graphite battery materials and continued growth in EV sales (Bloomberg, Rho Motion) and energy storage markets (BloombergNEF).

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. ("NMG" or the "Company") ( NYSE: NMG , TSX.V: NOU ) held today its virtual Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") which was supplemented with a corporate presentation. NMG's management team provided shareholders with an update on the Company's key projects, agreements with Anchor Customers Panasonic Energy Co., Ltd. ("Panasonic Energy"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Panasonic Holdings Corporation ("Panasonic") ( TYO:   6752 ), and General Motors Holdings LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of General Motors Co. (collectively, "GM") ( NYSE:   GM ), additional commercial engagement, as well as growth plan.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240627856196/en/

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Metals Australia Ltd

Quebec Flake-Graphite Development Project Update

Metals Australia Ltd (“Metals Australia”, or “the Company”) continues to advance its flagship high- grade flake-graphite development project in the Tier 1 mining district of Quebec, Canada.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Altech Batteries
Sign up to get your FREE

Altech Batteries Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Quarterly Activities Report for the Quarter Ended 30 June 2024

Culpeo Minerals Limited (ASX: CPO) – Trading Halt

Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report June 2024

Quarterly Activities Report for the Period Ending 30 June 2024

Related News

Gold Investing

Quarterly Activities Report for the Quarter Ended 30 June 2024

Copper Investing

Culpeo Minerals Limited (ASX: CPO) – Trading Halt

Uranium Investing

Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report June 2024

Resource Investing

Quarterly Activities Report for the Period Ending 30 June 2024

Silver Investing

June 2024 Quarterly Activities Report

Lithium Investing

Mining exploration entity or oil and gas exploration entity quarterly cash flow report

Gold Investing

Antilles Gold Quarterly Report & Appendix 5B – 30 June 2024

×