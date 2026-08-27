Astra Exploration Inc. Begins Trading on OTCQX Best Market

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Astra Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: ASTR; OTCQX: ATEPF), a precious metals exploration company based out of Vancouver, BC, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Astra Exploration Inc. upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.
Astra Exploration Inc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "ATEPF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.
Astra Exploration implements decades of Latin American exploration and discovery experience to identify highly prospective projects which have the potential to host world-class deposits. The Paleocene Region of northern Chile, and the Deseado Massif of southern Argentina, are two of the most prolific epithermal regions in the world, hosting numerous world-class precious metals deposits.
The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market from the OTCQB Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.
Astra's CEO, Brian Miller states:
"Trading on OTCQX is another natural progression of Astra's growth, and we are pleased to qualify for the highest level of the OTC markets, where issuers must meet high financial and corporate governance standards. Trading on OTCQX enhances Astra's exposure to more US investors and is expected to improve liquidity as we advance our portfolio."
Trading in non-U.S. North American securities on OTC Markets reached $23.4 billion in the second quarter of 2026, representing an 88.25% increase over Q2 2025. OTC Markets recorded $453.34 billion in total dollar volume in the first half of the year. Canada ranked among the top home markets by trading volume during the quarter, highlighting sustained U.S. investor demand for internationally listed names.
About Astra Exploration Inc.
Astra Exploration Inc. is a precious metals exploration company based out of Vancouver, BC that is actively building a portfolio of high-quality projects in some of the most important mining jurisdictions in Latin America.
The La Manchuria gold-silver project in Santa Cruz, Argentina, of which Astra owns 80% and has an option to acquire up to 90% from Patagonia Gold Corp, is a high-grade gold and silver low sulphidation epithermal (LSE) deposit located in the prolific Deseado Massif which hosts multiple world-class LSE precious metals deposits including Cerro Vanguardia and Cerro Negro, Santa Cruz, Argentina.
The 100% owned Pampa Paciencia gold and silver project in northern Chile is located in the Paleocene mineral province in proximity to such major operating mines as Spence and Sierra Gorda. The project shares several important geological similarities to other Paleocene LSE gold-silver deposits including Faride and El Peñón.
The 100% owned Cerro Bayo project in northern Chile is located in the Maricunga belt approximately 20 km from the Refugio Mine. The project hosts a high sulphidation epithermal (HSE) +/- porphyry gold system with similarities to the Salares Norte deposit to the north in the same belt. The Maricunga belt is one of the most endowed regions in the world for gold and copper deposits.
Website at www.astra-exploration.com
About OTC Markets Group Inc.
OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market, OTCID™ Basic Market and Pink Limited™ Market. Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.
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