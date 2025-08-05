Asra Minerals (ASX:ASR)

Asra Minerals: Unlocking Multi-million Ounce Gold Potential in WA’s Premier Goldfields

Asra Minerals (ASX:ASR) is unlocking the value of its resource portfolio and underexplored prospects in Western Australia’s renowned Leonora Goldfields. The company holds one of the largest and most prospective land positions in the district, strategically located near major gold producers, including Genesis Minerals (ASX:GMD) with its 8.9 Moz Leonora Operations, Vault Minerals (ASX:VAU) with the 1.9 Moz Darlot and 4.1 Moz King of the Hills mines, and Northern Star (ASX:NST), operator of the 4.2 Moz Thunderbox mine.

A strategic reset in late 2024 brought in a new CEO, technical team, and a focused drilling strategy targeting resource growth and project consolidation. With strong gold prices supported by global uncertainty and Western Australia’s stable regulatory environment, Asra’s historically underexplored and fragmented ground is now well-positioned for discovery, growth, and long-term value creation.

Map of Asra Minerals' Leonora South Gold Project with mines and tenement boundaries.

Asra Minerals’ flagship Leonora Gold Project covers over 936 sq km in Western Australia’s prolific Eastern Goldfields, one of the country’s most productive gold regions. The project is divided into the Leonora North and Leonora South areas and is strategically located near world-class gold operations, including Genesis Minerals’ Leonora Operations, Vault Minerals’ King of the Hills, and Northern Star’s Thunderbox mine—all within trucking distance. Asra’s tenements lie along highly prospective granite-greenstone contacts and major fault zones, including the Ursus Fault, a key structural control for high-grade orogenic gold mineralization.

Company Highlights

  • District-Scale Gold Project in Tier-One Jurisdiction: 936 sq km landholding in WA’s Leonora region, proximal to more than 15 Moz of gold resources across neighboring major mines.
  • JORC Resource of 200 koz at 1.8 g/t gold: Existing resource includes high-grade shallow mineralization at Orion, Sapphire, Mt Stirling and Stirling Well.
  • Aggressive Growth Strategy: Targeting >500 koz resource base in 2025 through near-resource and greenfield drilling.
  • Ongoing Exploration: Systematic exploration underway across the portfolio with multiple high-priority targets identified for further follow-up.
  • New High-impact Leadership: Rebuilt management and technical team in late 2024, including renowned gold discoverers behind Gruyere (6.2 Moz) and Raleigh (1 Moz).
  • Undervalued Opportunity: With a ~$10 million market cap, Asra offers substantial re-rating potential amid rising gold prices and renewed institutional interest.

This Asra Minerals profile is part of a paid investor education campaign.*

Click here to connect with Asra Minerals (ASX:ASR) to receive an Investor Presentation

asx:asrasx stocksgold stocksgold investingGold Investing
ASR:AU
Asra Minerals
Sign up to get your FREE

Asra Minerals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Asra Minerals (ASX:ASR)

Asra Minerals

Keep reading...Show less

Unlocking multi-million ounce gold potential in WA’s premier goldfields

Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report

Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report

Asra Minerals (ASR:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report

Download the PDF here.

Proposed Change of Name and Consolidation

Proposed Change of Name and Consolidation

Asra Minerals (ASR:AU) has announced Proposed Change of Name and Consolidation

Download the PDF here.

Drilling Confirms High Grade Gold at Gladstone Prospect

Drilling Confirms High Grade Gold at Gladstone Prospect

Asra Minerals (ASR:AU) has announced Drilling Confirms High Grade Gold at Gladstone Prospect

Download the PDF here.

Drilling Commences at Leonora South Gold Targets

Drilling Commences at Leonora South Gold Targets

Asra Minerals (ASR:AU) has announced Drilling Commences at Leonora South Gold Targets

Download the PDF here.

High Priority Gold Targets to be drilled at Leonora South

High Priority Gold Targets to be drilled at Leonora South

Asra Minerals (ASR:AU) has announced High Priority Gold Targets to be drilled at Leonora South

Download the PDF here.

The Gold Standard: Facts and History

The Gold Standard: Facts and History

The gold standard. Today, the term denotes something that is the highest level of quality in its category.

Gold, with all its luster, has been sought after, fought over and prized for thousands of years. It’s been used as a sacred adornment and has projected the wealth and status of monarchs and nobility. And ever since the ancient Lydians minted the first gold coins around 550 BCE, the yellow metal has played an important role in the monetary system.

Over the millennia, gold has never lost its appeal, and by the end of the 19th century it had become a crucial component of how nations interacted with each other economically.

Keep reading...Show less
North Bay Resources Advances Development of Massive Sulphide Zone at Fran Gold Project, British Columbia

North Bay Resources Advances Development of Massive Sulphide Zone at Fran Gold Project, British Columbia

 

North Bay Resources, Inc. (the " Company " or " North Bay ") (OTC: NBRI) is pleased to announce initial test mining has been completed at the Company's Fran Gold Project, British Columbia. Development commenced at the location of a massive sulphide surface outcrop with recent assay of 0.5 ounce per ton gold (June 2025). The massive sulphide surface zone is between trenches of known high grade gold mineralization and is now the focus of development. Ore has been extracted in the directions of Trench B to the West, Trench C to the East, into the hillside to the North and at depth. The ore is heavily mineralized containing gold, copper, and silver mineralization primarily in the form of chalcopyrite, marcasite, and spherulitegalena. The massive sulphide ore is grey in color, blocky when broken with visual mineralization and veinlets or otherwise heavily oxidized with similar characteristics. Grade has been confirmed in recent assay as well as previous assays in Trenches B + C up to 2.27 ounces per ton gold ( see Press Release dated June 16, 2025). Near surface sediment has been stripped and approximately 10 tons of ore has been extracted and packed into supersacks. Additional loading of ore will recommence in approximately 10 days with an expanded crew followed by shipment by tractor trailers to the Company's Bishop Gold Mill for processing. The Company plans to continue development work into the Fall.

 

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fortune Bay Announces Option Agreement for the Woods Uranium Projects

Fortune Bay Announces Option Agreement for the Woods Uranium Projects

Fortune Bay Corp. (TSXV: FOR) (FWB: 5QN) (OTCQB: FTBYF) ("Fortune Bay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive option agreement (the "Agreement"), dated July 25, 2025, with Neu Horizon Uranium Limited ACN 653 749 145 (the "Optionee"), a private Australian arms-length party. Pursuant to the Agreement, the Optionee will be granted the option (the "Option") to acquire an eighty percent interest in The Woods Uranium Projects ("The Woods" or the "Projects") located on the northern margin of the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan (Figure 1).

Figure 1: The Woods Uranium Projects – District-Scale Opportunity (CNW Group/Fortune Bay Corp.)

Figure 1: The Woods Uranium Projects – District-Scale Opportunity (CNW Group/Fortune Bay Corp.)

Keep reading...Show less
Diggers and Dealers 2025 Presentation

Diggers and Dealers 2025 Presentation

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Diggers and Dealers 2025 Presentation

Download the PDF here.

Boundiali JORC Resource Grows over 50% to 2.41Moz gold

Boundiali JORC Resource Grows over 50% to 2.41Moz gold

Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Boundiali JORC Resource Grows over 50% to 2.41Moz gold

Download the PDF here.

Sarama Provides Update on Arbitration Proceedings

Sarama Provides Update on Arbitration Proceedings

Sarama Resources (SRR:AU) has announced Sarama Provides Update on Arbitration Proceedings

Download the PDF here.

Latest News

Asra Minerals
Sign up to get your FREE

Asra Minerals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Lammerlaw NZ Maiden Drilling Intersects Gold Mineralisation

Cloncurry Gold Project Update

Results of Fully Underwritten Entitlement Offer

NextSource Materials Executes Binding Offtake Agreement with Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation to Supply SuperFlake Graphite Anode Material for the North American EV Market

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

Lammerlaw NZ Maiden Drilling Intersects Gold Mineralisation

Base Metals Investing

Cloncurry Gold Project Update

Base Metals Investing

Results of Fully Underwritten Entitlement Offer

uranium investing

5 Best-performing Canadian Uranium Stocks of 2025

graphite investing

NextSource Materials Executes Binding Offtake Agreement with Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation to Supply SuperFlake Graphite Anode Material for the North American EV Market

Battery Metals Investing

SAGA Metals Confirms a 3 km Continuous Magnetic Anomaly in the Trapper Zone at the 100% Owned Radar Titanium Property in Labrador, Canada & Provides Corporate Update

Base Metals Investing

Heritage Mining Announces Closing of Tranche One of LIFE Offering

×