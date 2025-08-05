Asra Minerals: Unlocking Multi-million Ounce Gold Potential in WA’s Premier Goldfields

North Bay Resources, Inc. (the " Company " or " North Bay ") (OTC: NBRI) is pleased to announce initial test mining has been completed at the Company's Fran Gold Project, British Columbia. Development commenced at the location of a massive sulphide surface outcrop with recent assay of 0.5 ounce per ton gold (June 2025). The massive sulphide surface zone is between trenches of known high grade gold mineralization and is now the focus of development. Ore has been extracted in the directions of Trench B to the West, Trench C to the East, into the hillside to the North and at depth. The ore is heavily mineralized containing gold, copper, and silver mineralization primarily in the form of chalcopyrite, marcasite, and spherulitegalena. The massive sulphide ore is grey in color, blocky when broken with visual mineralization and veinlets or otherwise heavily oxidized with similar characteristics. Grade has been confirmed in recent assay as well as previous assays in Trenches B + C up to 2.27 ounces per ton gold ( see Press Release dated June 16, 2025). Near surface sediment has been stripped and approximately 10 tons of ore has been extracted and packed into supersacks. Additional loading of ore will recommence in approximately 10 days with an expanded crew followed by shipment by tractor trailers to the Company's Bishop Gold Mill for processing. The Company plans to continue development work into the Fall.
Asra Minerals (ASX:ASR) is unlocking the value of its resource portfolio and underexplored prospects in Western Australia’s renowned Leonora Goldfields. The company holds one of the largest and most prospective land positions in the district, strategically located near major gold producers, including Genesis Minerals (ASX:GMD) with its 8.9 Moz Leonora Operations, Vault Minerals (ASX:VAU) with the 1.9 Moz Darlot and 4.1 Moz King of the Hills mines, and Northern Star (ASX:NST), operator of the 4.2 Moz Thunderbox mine.
A strategic reset in late 2024 brought in a new CEO, technical team, and a focused drilling strategy targeting resource growth and project consolidation. With strong gold prices supported by global uncertainty and Western Australia’s stable regulatory environment, Asra’s historically underexplored and fragmented ground is now well-positioned for discovery, growth, and long-term value creation.
Asra Minerals’ flagship Leonora Gold Project covers over 936 sq km in Western Australia’s prolific Eastern Goldfields, one of the country’s most productive gold regions. The project is divided into the Leonora North and Leonora South areas and is strategically located near world-class gold operations, including Genesis Minerals’ Leonora Operations, Vault Minerals’ King of the Hills, and Northern Star’s Thunderbox mine—all within trucking distance. Asra’s tenements lie along highly prospective granite-greenstone contacts and major fault zones, including the Ursus Fault, a key structural control for high-grade orogenic gold mineralization.
Asra Minerals is an emerging gold explorer with a compelling investment case as it focuses on strategic expansion and development of high-grade resources across its Leonora gold project in Western Australia.
Overview
Asra Minerals (ASX:ASR) is unlocking the potential of its portfolio of existing resources and underexplored prospects within Western Australia’s renowned Leonora Goldfields. The company controls one of the largest and most prospective land positions in the district, strategically surrounded by high-profile gold producers such as Genesis Minerals’ (ASX:GMD) with its 8.9 million oz (Moz) Leonora Operations; Vault Minerals (ASX:VAU), which operates the 1.9 Moz Darlot mine and 4.1 Moz King of the Hills mine; and Northern Star (ASX:NST), which operates the 4.2 Moz Thunderbox mine.
With existing JORC 2012 resources of 200,000 oz gold and a clear strategy to reach 500,000 oz in the near-term, Asra Minerals is leveraging its 936 sq km Leonora landholding in one of Australia’s most prolific gold belts. Asra’s tenements span 75 km of strike length, including two primary zones – Leonora North and Leonora South – each with resource-stage projects, brownfields upside and newly identified high-priority drill targets.
A strategic reset in late 2024 led to a new CEO, technical team and drilling strategy aimed squarely at resource growth and project consolidation. With global unrest supporting sustained high gold prices and WA’s regulatory stability, Asra’s ground – historically underexplored and fragmented – is now primed for discovery, growth and value creation.
Company Highlights
- District-Scale Gold Project in Tier-One Jurisdiction: 936 sq km landholding in WA’s Leonora region, proximal to more than 15 Moz of gold resources across neighboring major mines.
- JORC Resource of 200 koz at 1.8 g/t gold: Existing resource includes high-grade shallow mineralization at Orion, Sapphire, Mt Stirling and Stirling Well.
- Aggressive Growth Strategy: Targeting >500 koz resource base in 2025 through near-resource and greenfield drilling.
- Ongoing Exploration: Systematic exploration underway across the portfolio with multiple high-priority targets identified for further follow-up.
- New High-impact Leadership: Rebuilt management and technical team in late 2024, including renowned gold discoverers behind Gruyere (6.2 Moz) and Raleigh (1 Moz).
- Undervalued Opportunity: With a ~$10 million market cap, Asra offers substantial re-rating potential amid rising gold prices and renewed institutional interest.
Key Project
Leonora Gold Project
Asra Minerals’ flagship Leonora gold project spans more than 936 sq km in Western Australia’s prolific Eastern Goldfields. The asset is subdivided into the Leonora North and Leonora South project areas. The region hosts multiple world-class gold operations, including Genesis Minerals’ Leonora operations, Vault Minerals’ King of the Hills, and Northern Star’s Thunderbox mine, all within trucking distance. Asra’s tenements lie along the highly prospective granite-greenstone contacts and major fault systems such as the Ursus Fault, known for controlling high-grade orogenic gold mineralization.
Leonora South
The Leonora South project is 549 sq km with eight granted mining leases, located within the historic Kookynie goldfields. This area is host to numerous high-grade deposits, including Genesis Minerals’ Ulysses Hub (~2 Moz gold). Asra is focused on the Sapphire and Orion open pit deposits, which together comprise a JORC 2012 inferred resource of 48,014 oz grading at 2.2 grams per ton (g/t) gold. High-grade intercepts include standout results such as 166 g/t gold over 6 m from 135 m, including 248.8 g/t gold over 4 m (Sapphire), and 46.4 g/t gold over 4 m from 3 m (Orion), demonstrating a potential for bonanza-grade extensions at depth.
Diamond drilling completed in Q4/2024 confirmed down-dip continuity of high-grade gold zones approximately 30 to 50 m below historical intercepts, with assays such as 47.95 g/t gold over 1 m from 115.2 m, 23.12 g/t gold over 1 m from 148.7 m, and 23.97 g/t gold over 0.8 m from 161.2 m. A new 1,300 m RC and diamond-tail drilling program commenced in Q2/2025 to test these high-priority targets, aiming to significantly increase the resource base. The mineralized quartz veins at Sapphire and Orion trend east-northeast and dip steeply – 50 to 80 degrees – southwards and remain open at depth and along strike.
Exploration across Leonora South has identified 21 high-priority targets, of which 15 have never been drill tested. These were derived from detailed 2025 airborne magnetics, structural reinterpretation and geochemical mapping. Planned work includes follow-up aircore and RC drilling to expand the mineralized footprint, including at Gladstone and Jessop Creek, with approvals already received from the Department of Energy, Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety.
Leonora North
Situated 40 km northeast of Leonora and just 5 km from Vault’s King of the Hills mine, Leonora North is a brownfields gold asset with significant exploration and expansion potential. The area lies within the Eastern Goldfields Superterrane of the Yilgarn Craton and is hosted along the structurally controlled Ursus Fault Zone, a major gold-bearing shear corridor. The project contains multiple zones with a total JORC 2012 resource of 152,000 oz grading at 1.7 g/t gold, including:
- Mt Stirling–Viserion Deposit: 2.16 Mt @ 1.6 g/t gold for 111,000 oz (inferred), plus 391,000 t @ 2.1 g/t for 26,000 oz (indicated).
- Stirling Well: 198,000 t @ 2.3 g/t gold for 15,000 oz (inferred).
The Mt Stirling resource remains open along strike and at depth, with high-grade shoots identified to the north. The flat-lying Stirling Well orebody has potential for parallel lodes and deeper extensions into mafic host rocks. A major aeromagnetic and litho-structural reinterpretation, completed in December 2024, identified +20 high-priority gold targets across the northern strike extensions. Several of these are situated adjacent to the historically mined Diorite King Mine, which reportedly produced at high grades. The untested 12 km Ursus Fault corridor remains a key focus, with ~9 km still unexplored.
Importantly, Asra secured 100 percent ownership of the Mt Cutmore prospect in May 2025, consolidating a highly strategic zone within the Mt Stirling region. This acquisition covers multiple live and pending tenements, and enhances Asra’s ability to deploy a focused drilling campaign across the Leonora North project area. Drill permits have been secured, and both AC and RC programs are planned for H2/2025 to evaluate new geophysical anomalies, follow up on known mineralization, and grow the current resource base.
Management Team
Paul Stephen – Managing Director
A seasoned mining executive, Paul Stephen has held various executive and directorship roles across ASX and LSE-listed companies prior to joining Asra. He was a co-founder and executive director of Crusader Resources, where he was instrumental in the discovery, development and operation of the Posse Iron Ore mine in Brazil. During his tenure, he oversaw the delineation of over 2.6 million ounces of gold, significantly contributing to Crusader’s market capitalization exceeding AU$160 million.
Paul Summers – Non-executive Chair
Paul Summers has been a legal practitioner since 1985, and founded his own firm, Summers Legal in 1989. He has been Asra’s counsel for more than 10 years and has provided extensive advice and service during the recent takeover of Cascade Resources. Summers is currently lead counsel – commercial, corporate and property of Summers Legal and is familiar with the company’s affairs, projects and strategy.
Mathew Longworth – Non-executive Director
Mathew Longworth is a geologist with over 35 years’ experience in large projects, exploration and discoveries in Australia, Greenland, Africa, South America and the Pacific. He is currently chairman of Ardea Resources and Greenfields Exploration, and non-executive chairman of Northam Resources. As a director and chairman, he has guided companies through challenging corporate times including IPO listings, takeovers, major capital raisings, 249D notices and joint venture negotiations while maximizing value for shareholders.
Leonard Math - Non-executive Director, Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary
Leonard Math is a chartered accountant with more than 15 years of resource industry experience. He was an auditor at Deloitte and is experienced with public company responsibilities including ASX and ASIC compliance, control and implementation of corporate governance, statutory financial reporting and shareholder relations. He previously held company secretary and directorship roles for a number of ASX listed companies.
Ziggy Lubieniecki – Technical Consultant
Ziggy Lubieniecki is a highly experienced geologist with over three decades of expertise spanning exploration, mining, management, property acquisition and company listings. His previous senior roles include chief mine geologist at Plutonic, exploration manager at Australian Platinum Mines, and executive director at Gold Road Resources. Along with a successful exploration track record, Lubieniecki is credited for the discovery of the 6.2 Moz Gruyere gold deposit.
Unlocking multi-million ounce gold potential in WA’s premier goldfields
31 July
Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report
Asra Minerals (ASR:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report
25 July
Proposed Change of Name and Consolidation
Asra Minerals (ASR:AU) has announced Proposed Change of Name and Consolidation
22 July
Drilling Confirms High Grade Gold at Gladstone Prospect
Asra Minerals (ASR:AU) has announced Drilling Confirms High Grade Gold at Gladstone Prospect
16 July
Drilling Commences at Leonora South Gold Targets
Asra Minerals (ASR:AU) has announced Drilling Commences at Leonora South Gold Targets
14 July
High Priority Gold Targets to be drilled at Leonora South
Asra Minerals (ASR:AU) has announced High Priority Gold Targets to be drilled at Leonora South
The Gold Standard: Facts and History
The gold standard. Today, the term denotes something that is the highest level of quality in its category.
Gold, with all its luster, has been sought after, fought over and prized for thousands of years. It’s been used as a sacred adornment and has projected the wealth and status of monarchs and nobility. And ever since the ancient Lydians minted the first gold coins around 550 BCE, the yellow metal has played an important role in the monetary system.
Over the millennia, gold has never lost its appeal, and by the end of the 19th century it had become a crucial component of how nations interacted with each other economically.
While it fell out of favor for fiat currencies in the middle of the 20th century, the idea that gold could once again underpin the global economy has never disappeared. So what exactly is the gold standard? What is the history the gold standard, and could it be revived again today? We explore this all below.
In this article
What is the gold standard?
The gold standard is a monetary system where a currency's value is pegged directly to gold and the currency can be exchanged for gold at that ratio, giving the currency intrinsic value. For example, a country could set a standard in which $1,000 is equal to 1 ounce of gold, and citizens could then exchange their currency for physical gold.
Some countries have also employed silver standards or double standards, which see a currency backed by either silver or by both gold and silver.
Why did the world establish a gold standard?
Copper, silver, gold and alloys like electrum have been the foundation of trade and currency for thousands of years, and while they each command value among investors and collectors today, their weight is a major problem.
To deal with this, paper money in the form of promissory notes was created, with the earliest uses being little more than IOUs. It wasn’t until seventh century China that trade guilds began to issue receipts-of-deposit that eliminated the need for merchants to carry large quantities of coins for wholesale transactions.
These notes weren’t meant for widespread use, but their development eventually led a group of merchants to create a more formal system in Szechuan in the 10th century. Each was printed using anti-counterfeiting techniques and affixed with a seal from the issuing bank. Whoever held the banknote could have it converted back into metal at any time.
Because these notes were lighter than their metallic counterparts, they became popular among traders along the Silk Road between China and the Middle East. Eventually, the notion of printed money found its way back to Europe via travelers like Marco Polo and William of Rubruck who moved along the route in the 13th century.
However, the concept of paper money didn't catch on in Europe for another 400 years, when Sweden issued the first banknotes in 1661. These notes were redeemable for quantities of coins from banks, meaning that merchants no longer had to carry large amounts of copper and silver, which were heavy and easy to steal.
Despite initial skepticism, the notes proved to be popular, and the idea spread across the continent. That said, it wasn't entirely smooth sailing. Over time, issuers realized that not all bank notes would be redeemed, and began to print notes beyond the value of the metal they held in reserve. Sweden's paper money quickly lost its value, and the country's government ultimately decided to pay back and withdraw the notes in 1664.
Outside of Sweden, a lack of regulation around who could issue notes meant that states, cities, trade organizations and anyone with a press was able to print money. As a result, counterfeits were made by unscrupulous people. This undermined confidence in paper money and contributed to high inflation rates.
It wasn’t until England passed the Bank Charter Act of 1844 that a modern-style central bank began to appear, with strict regulations around which entities could print paper money. The act restricted commercial banks’ ability to issue notes, giving that power to the Bank of England, and required new notes issued by the Bank of England to be backed at a rate of “three pounds seventeen shillings and ninepence per ounce of standard gold.”
Even as this world power moved toward a gold-backed system, other nations remained on bimetallic systems, setting a ratio between gold and silver to allow for interoperability that was stabilized by France. In the US, this ratio was set at 15:1 silver to gold by the Coinage Act of 1792, and was later updated to 16:1 when the act was amended in 1834.
Interestingly, gold rushes in California in 1849 and Australia in 1851 flooded the markets with gold, causing a 30 percent increase in wholesale prices and altering the ratio between the metals in France.
The tipping point came in 1871, when Germany, following its victory over France in the Franco-Prussian war, made the switch from a silver currency system to a currency backed solely by gold. This was considered a preemptive move to avoid being excluded from fixed-rate systems that had formed between industrialized nations.
By 1900, gold-backed currencies had become the standard for most of the world apart from a handful of exclusions, including China and some nations in Central America.
What are the advantages and disadvantages of the gold standard?
In theory, the international gold standard provided an inherent mechanism for stability in the financial system, as trade imbalances would be self-correcting. This was called the price-specie flow mechanism by economist David Hume.
To illustrate, when a country had a surplus trade balance, the gold value of trade flowing out of the country would exceed the trade value of imports. Conversely, a deficit trade balance would have the opposite effect. This would cause inflation in countries with rising money supply and deflation in countries with decreasing money supply.
This rising and falling would subsequently cause trade with countries with high inflation to decrease due to high prices and trade with countries experiencing deflation to rise to take advantage of lower prices, bringing them back into balance.
While the gold standard provided relative stability to the global financial market in the long term it was far from perfect, as individual economies had reduced control over their own economic struggles. This was evidenced by the Panic of 1907 in the US, which began when two bankers tried and failed to corner the stock of United Copper. Their failure resulted in distrust of their banks and associates, ultimately sending panic through the markets and causing runs on banks and trusts.
This took place at a time when the effects of rising interest rates in Europe led to gold ceasing to move into the United States. This was compounded by the lack of an American central bank or lender of last resort, and with inflexibility under the gold standard, the US was left without a way to expand its monetary supply. This near collapse of the US financial system led to the eventual creation of the Federal Reserve in 1913, establishing an authority over US monetary policy.
The gold standard was further challenged in 1914 with the start of the First World War when major nations suspended the convertibility of domestic bank notes into gold and suspended the movement of gold over borders.
Born of necessity, this move provided greater flexibility for central banks to increase monetary supply without the limitation of physical holdings, ensuring war efforts could continue to be funded.
Even though these measures were meant to be temporary, they led to considerable chaos through the post-war period as nations worked to decrease high inflation caused by excess money supply while trying to return to the gold standard. Countries were left with limited choices: deflation or devaluation.
Britain chose deflation and returned to pre-war parity defining one pound sterling equal to 123.274 grains of gold. This had the effect of overvaluing the pound, which caused outflows in the gold supply. France, on the other hand, chose to devalue the Franc, which ultimately caused inflows of gold into its reserves.
For its response, the US chose to sterilize inflows of gold. The US paid a higher price than other countries, but instead of expanding monetary supply to match the influx, it maintained inventories and stabilized domestic pricing.
Despite US efforts to maintain its economy in the interwar period, global mass deflation provided a catalyst for the end of the gold standard as unemployment began to rise, ultimately triggering the Great Depression. This period marked the beginning of the end of the classical gold standard, and in 1931 Japan and the United Kingdom dropped the connection to gold, followed by the United States in 1933.
When did the gold standard end?
Against the backdrop of the Second World War, representatives from 44 nations met in the US in Bretton Woods, New Hampshire, in July of 1944. Discussions centered around the creation of a system that would provide efficient foreign exchange to create a more stable global economic system than what had arisen between the World Wars and ultimately caused the implosion of the global economy.
Plans for a new global economic system took years to develop, with competing ideas from famed economist James Maynard Keynes and Harry Dexter White, chief international economist for the US Treasury Department. Keynes proposed a grand vision to build an international central bank with its own reserve currency, while White suggested the establishment of a lending fund with the US Dollar as the reserve currency.
The agreement chose elements from both proposals but leaned in favor of White’s suggestion. It declared the US dollar would be pegged to the value of gold at US$35 per ounce. Additionally, the other 44 states who signed on to the accord would have their currencies pegged to the value of the US dollar with diversions of only 1 percent being permitted.
This system helped to minimize volatility of exchange rates and facilitated international trade.
To aid the functioning of the agreement, it also established two critical institutions: the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which would monitor exchange rates and provide support when needed, and the World Bank, which was originally established to manage funds and provide loans and assistance to nations to rebuild after WW2.
However, when the nations met in December 1945, only 29 had come to sign the agreement; the Soviet Union was notably absent. The USSR’s rejection of Bretton Woods marked a milestone in a developing rift that led to the Cold War.
In his election speech in February 1946, less than two months after the signing of Bretton Woods, Joseph Stalin blamed World War 2 on capitalism. “Marxists have more than once stated that the capitalist system of world economy … does not proceed smoothly and evenly, but through crises and catastrophic wars,” he said.
Less than a month later Winston Churchill gave his famed Sinews of Peace speech in Fulton, Missouri, in which he stated, “From Stettin in the Baltic, to Trieste in the Adriatic, an iron curtain has descended across the continent.”
Bretton Woods policies came into full effect in 1958 with mixed results, and the US dollar struggled to maintain parity with gold throughout much of the 1960s in part due to increased domestic and military spending.
In 1971, under orders of US President Richard Nixon, the convertibility of the dollar into gold was suspended as the dollar became overvalued and the amount of gold in reserves was no longer sufficient to cover the monetary supply. There were attempts to revive the system, but by 1973 Bretton Woods collapsed and national currencies once again floated against each other.
Following the end of the agreement, the IMF allowed members to choose whichever exchange arrangement, allowing them to float against each other or a basket of currencies. However, members were prohibited from pegging their currencies to gold.
The gold standard today
The subsequent years following the collapse of Bretton Woods have seen the dominance of the United States in the global financial system. Though no longer tied to gold, it remains the world’s reserve currency.
Being tied to gold provided the economy with relative stability from inflationary pressures, but it also restricted the overall monetary supply and made it more difficult for borrowers to pay back loans.
Under the current system, central banks work to ensure that inflation remains in a range that can stimulate growth in the economy but not let it get to the point where it’s out of control and the cost of goods rises more quickly than wages.
Proponents of a gold standard today will point at the runaway inflation of the early 1980s and following the COVID-19 pandemic reasons why a gold standard is better for the overall economy and reduced volatility.
However, the lack of inflation under the gold standard was a criticism levelled by opponents. This was a particular issue in the late 1800s, when deflation was happening at a rate of 1 to 2 percent per year in the US. This resulted in loans becoming more costly, a problem in particular for the country’s farmers who relied on them to buy land and equipment.
Will we return to the gold standard?
Some analysts such as Jim Rickards believe in the return of the gold standard and have suggested that the BRICS nations are in the process of creating a new gold-backed currency, as evidenced by bulk purchases of gold by the Chinese central bank.
While a reserve currency for the BRICS nations may seem like a logical step for the bloc to facilitate trade between member nations, the likelihood that it will be backed by gold seems nonsensical to most analysts, as CPM Group Managing Director Jeffery Christian told Investing News Network in August 2023.
With regards to a return to a global or US gold standard, this also seems incredibly unlikely and ill-advised.
The total value of monetary supply of the world’s four largest central banks — the United States, European Union, Japan and China — sat at approximately US$95 trillion as of June 2025. The World Gold Council estimated that above-ground gold stocks stand at 216,265 metric tons as of the end of 2024.
At a gold spot price of US$3,000, which gold has held above for much of 2025, that gold would be worth just under US$23 trillion, far less than those central banks hold. Additionally, 45 percent of the world's gold is in the form of gold jewelry and just 14 percent, or about US$4 trillion, is in central bank holdings.
The US encountered problems with an insufficient supply of gold before the collapse of Bretton Woods. Going further back, reducing through devaluation or deflation wreaked havoc in the global post-war economy of the 1920s.
With greater wealth and far more money supply today, the economy would face far more headwinds and more disastrous potential should there be a shift back towards a gold standard.
To move to a gold-backed currency, a country would have to have enough physical gold in reserve to support its monetary supply. There isn’t enough gold in the world.
This is an updated version of an article first published by the Investing News Network in 2019.
North Bay Resources Advances Development of Massive Sulphide Zone at Fran Gold Project, British Columbia
Pictures 1-3 Gold, Copper and Silver Bearing Ore, Fran Gold Project, BC
Fran Gold Surface Zone Economics
The gross value of recently extracted ore, on a per ton basis, utilizing recent and historical assays of 0.5 ounces per ton, based on a current gold price of $3,400 per ounce, is $1,700 per ton. Shipping costs are $295 per ton, mining costs are $60 per ton, and processing costs are $80 per ton ($50 power, $30 labor). Total direct operating costs are $435 per ton at this time. The company further estimates dilution of 20% and recovery losses of an additional 20% reflecting $1,088 per ton value with refinery charges of approximately 5% resulting in payable gold of $1,034 per ton. With direct operating costs of $435 this results in an estimated gross profit of $599 per ton. The current quality of ore is high in the massive sulphides zone and grade is likely to be maintained within this zone. As tonnage increases costs are expected to decline, in particular with per ton reduction in transportation and mining costs of up to 30%.
The massive sulphides zone has been confirmed in Trench B + C and now between the trenches. The zone is currently estimated to be 60 meters x 30 meters x 4 meters depth. Depth may be up to 30 meters where the oxide zone is unlikely to continue. Strike length may be substantially greater with high grade assays stretching as far as Trench E and mid grade ore in Tench A reflecting a distance of over 200m. Width is expected to pinch and swell.
Fran Gold Project
The Company has begun permitting of a 10,000 tonne extraction permit that will allow the Company to utilize large scale equipment and extract at a rate of 50-100 tons per day. Based on the results of the extraction and processing of the 10,000 tonnes, the Company will determine whether to apply for small mine permit of 50,000 tonnes per year or large mine permit. This will be largely dependent on the near term development of the surface oxide zone and long term availability of high grade ore, mine plan, and cost/benefit of development options. It is likely, based on the recently completed development and internal resource estimate, showing a high grade oxide zone and vein system, surrounded by a low grade bulk tonnage deposit that the Company will develop the low grade bulk tonnage deposit in parallel with the ongoing mining of the high grade oxide zone. The development of the core low grade bulk tonnage gold deposit of 20Mt would include an on-site mill and initial extraction of 1Mt per year at an estimated grade of 0.5 grams per tonne with potential expansion upto 2Mt per year and 40Mt resource. The total resource potential, beyond 40Mt, is unknown and likely to expand.
Past exploration and development, including over 18,000m (55,000ft.) of diamond drilling, has shown large intercepts of mixed vein and disseminated gold. The deposit area has been identified to be in excess of 1000m x 100m x 300m within a known strike length of 1700m. The Fran Gold Project is next to Centerra Gold's Mt. Milligan Project, with Reserves of 264Mt grading 0.3 gram per tonne gold and 0.2% copper and proximate to Artemis Gold's Blackwater Mine, with Proven and Probable Reserves of 334Mt grading 0.8 grams per tonne gold. Both Mt. Milligan and the Blackwater Mine are two of the largest new copper/gold and gold mines respectively in North America.
Corporate Update
The Company has begun the uplisting process and engaged with its accountant, audit firm, counsel and its transfer agent to complete the necessary filings to become a fully reporting issuer and achieve other minimum requirements to move from OTCID to OTCQB or other equivalent international exchange. The Company will provide details regarding these milestones as they become available.
On behalf of the Board of Directors of
North Bay ResourceS INC.
Jared Lazerson
CEO
X: @NorthBayRes
YouTube: North Bay Resources - YouTube
LinkedIn: North Bay Resources Inc | LinkedIn
This news release may contain certain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws.
Photos accompanying this announcement are available at
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/214b8406-26f6-45cc-8c62-ae304770064d
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f6418e11-4d64-454e-9ca0-6bf53f082792
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/472add96-fe48-45b2-901f-2b672fcc665f
News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia
Fortune Bay Announces Option Agreement for the Woods Uranium Projects
Fortune Bay Corp. (TSXV: FOR) (FWB: 5QN) (OTCQB: FTBYF) ("Fortune Bay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive option agreement (the "Agreement"), dated July 25, 2025, with Neu Horizon Uranium Limited ACN 653 749 145 (the "Optionee"), a private Australian arms-length party. Pursuant to the Agreement, the Optionee will be granted the option (the "Option") to acquire an eighty percent interest in The Woods Uranium Projects ("The Woods" or the "Projects") located on the northern margin of the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan (Figure 1).
Figure 1: The Woods Uranium Projects – District-Scale Opportunity (CNW Group/Fortune Bay Corp.)
The Woods Highlights:
- District-scale opportunity, including five projects covering approximately 40,000 hectares.
- A dominant land position along the Grease River Shear Zone ("GRSZ") within 30 kilometres of the northern Athabasca Basin margin.
- The GRSZ is significantly underexplored relative to other major Athabasca Basin structures (less than 20 historical drill holes northeast of Fond du Lac, and only 3 historical drill holes on the Projects).
- Geological settings and structural features are prospective for; 1) unconformity-related basement-hosted uranium deposits, 2) magmatic intrusive uranium deposits and, 3) rare earth element ("REE") deposits.
- Abundant historical uranium and REE showings, and the highest lake sediment uranium anomalies in Saskatchewan.
Dale Verran, CEO of Fortune Bay, commented: "We are pleased to have executed a Definitive Option Agreement with Neu Horizon for the advancement of The Woods Uranium Projects. This partnership combines strong technical capabilities and capital markets expertise to accelerate exploration efforts on these high-potential projects at a time of strengthening uranium market fundamentals. The transaction reflects our disciplined approach to capital allocation—prioritizing spend on our core gold assets at Goldfields and Poma Rosa—while unlocking blue-sky potential from earlier-stage projects through partnerships that preserve upside for our shareholders."
Martin Holland, Executive Chairman of Neu Horizon Uranium, added: "We're pleased to have successfully closed the earn-in agreement with Fortune Bay and to partner with an experienced in-country team, complementing Neu's strong technical expertise. With this foundation in place, we're eager to hit the ground running and carry out substantial work to position the project for drilling ahead of our planned ASX IPO in Q1 2026."
Key Terms
Consistent with the Letter of Intent (the "LOI") signed in May, 2025, the Option is exercisable by the Optionee completing staged cash payments and share issuances, and incurring the following exploration expenditures on the Project:
Cash
Consideration
Exploration
Interest Earned
Signing of Definitive Agreement
A$50,000
A$50,000
Nil
80 %
31 December 2025
Nil
A$200,000
A$700,000
31 December 2026
Nil
A$500,000
A$2,300,000
Total
A$50,000
A$750,000
A$3,000,000
The Company will act as the operator during the Option period and will be entitled to charge a management fee of 10% of expenditures incurred on the Projects. A participating Joint Venture ("JV") will be formed at the end of the Option period, consistent with customary JV Terms. The JV will allow for dilution and should the Company's interest fall below 10% the Company will be granted a 2% net smelter returns ("NSR") royalty. One-half (1%) of the NSR may be purchased at any time prior to commercial production for a cash payment of A$5 million, subject to Consumer Price Index increase.
Further Projects details are provided in the Company's News Release dated May 29, 2025.
Qualified Person
The technical and scientific information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Gareth Garlick, P.Geo., Technical Director of the Company, who is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. Mr. Garlick is an employee of Fortune Bay and is not independent of the Company under NI 43-101.
Technical Disclosure on Historical Results
The historical uranium and REE occurrences referenced in the "Woods Highlights" section derive from the Saskatchewan Mineral Deposits Index. The lake sediment uranium anomalism referred to in the same section refers to historical results derived from the Saskatchewan Mineral Assessment Database file number 74O09-0004, in comparison with the open-source regional Saskatchewan lake sediment geochemistry database available on the Government of Saskatchewan Mining and Petroleum GeoAtlas. Historical results are not verified and there is a risk that any future confirmation work and exploration may produce results that substantially differ from these. The Company considers these unverified historical results relevant to assess the mineralization and economic potential of the property.
About Fortune Bay
Fortune Bay Corp. (TSXV:FOR, FWB:5QN, OTCQB:FTBYF) is an exploration and development company with 100% ownership in two advanced gold projects in Canada, Saskatchewan (Goldfields Project) and Mexico, Chiapas (Poma Rosa Project), both with exploration and development potential. The Company is also advancing seven uranium exploration projects on the northern rim of the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, which have high-grade potential. The Company has a goal of building a mid-tier exploration and development Company through the advancement of its existing projects and the strategic acquisition of new projects to create a pipeline of growth opportunities. The Company's corporate strategy is driven by a Board and Management team with a proven track record of discovery, project development and value creation. Further information on Fortune Bay and its assets can be found on the Company's website at www.fortunebaycorp.com or by contacting us as info@fortunebaycorp.com or by telephone at 902-334-1919.
About Neu Horizon
Neu Horizon is a public unlisted Australian company focused on discovering and developing Tier 1 uranium deposits in premier exploration jurisdictions. Through this exciting new partnership with Fortune Bay, the company has access to a dominant land package with over 100,000ha of prime exploration ground covering three projects in Sweden and five projects in Canada.
Sweden is Europe's leading mining nation and also hosts the world's largest low-grade uranium resource within the Alum-shale, where Neu Horizon has a significant landholding. The company aims to take advantage of the Swedish Government's plans to lift the 2018 moratorium on uranium exploration and mining to delineate a significant European uranium deposit.
Canada's Athabasca Basin is the world's leading source of high-grade uranium. Access to this land package along the northern rim of the basin provides Neu Horizon direct access to this underexplored uranium exploration frontier.
These strategic projects align Neu Horizon with the global demand for clean, sustainable and low-carbon energy, by taking advantage of both countries' rich uranium resources and supportive mining legislation.
On behalf of Fortune Bay Corp.
"Dale Verran"
Chief Executive Officer
902-334-1919
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information
Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. Words such as "expects", "aims", "anticipates", "targets", "goals", "projects", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates", "continues", "may", variations of such words, and similar expressions and references to future periods, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.
Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the Company's objectives, goals, intentions or future plans, statements, exploration results, potential mineralization, timing of the commencement of operations and estimates of market conditions. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to failure to identify targets or mineralization, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, political risks, inability to fulfill the duty to accommodate First Nations and other indigenous peoples, inability to reach access agreements with other Project communities, amendments to applicable mining laws, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing or partnerships needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, and those risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR+. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law. For more information on Fortune Bay, readers should refer to Fortune Bay's website at www.fortunebaycorp.com.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Diggers and Dealers 2025 Presentation
Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Diggers and Dealers 2025 Presentation
04 August
Boundiali JORC Resource Grows over 50% to 2.41Moz gold
Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Boundiali JORC Resource Grows over 50% to 2.41Moz gold
04 August
Sarama Provides Update on Arbitration Proceedings
Sarama Resources (SRR:AU) has announced Sarama Provides Update on Arbitration Proceedings
