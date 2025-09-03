Trading Halt

Trading Halt

Asra Minerals (ASR:AU) has announced Trading Halt

Download the PDF here.

ASR:AU
Asra Minerals
Asra Minerals

Asra Minerals

Unlocking multi-million ounce gold potential in WA’s premier goldfields

Drilling Success Confirms & Extends Gold System

Drilling Success Confirms & Extends Gold System

Asra Minerals (ASR:AU) has announced Drilling Success Confirms & Extends Gold System

Download the PDF here.

Orion and Sapphire Drilling Results (Updated)

Orion and Sapphire Drilling Results (Updated)

Asra Minerals (ASR:AU) has announced Orion and Sapphire Drilling Results (Updated)

Download the PDF here.

Orion and Sapphire Drilling Results

Orion and Sapphire Drilling Results

Asra Minerals (ASR:AU) has announced Orion and Sapphire Drilling Results

Download the PDF here.

Asra Hits 14m at 7.49 g/t Gold Near Surface at Eclipse

Asra Hits 14m at 7.49 g/t Gold Near Surface at Eclipse

Asra Minerals (ASR:AU) has announced Asra Hits 14m at 7.49 g/t Gold Near Surface at Eclipse

Download the PDF here.

Aircore Drilling Commences at Cosmopolitan and Altona South

Aircore Drilling Commences at Cosmopolitan and Altona South

Asra Minerals (ASR:AU) has announced Aircore Drilling Commences at Cosmopolitan and Altona South

Download the PDF here.

Element79 Gold Corp. Announces Filing of NI 43-101 Technical Report for Gold Mountain Project, Nevada

Element79 Gold Corp. Announces Filing of NI 43-101 Technical Report for Gold Mountain Project, Nevada

(TheNewswire)

Vancouver, British Columbia September 3, 2025 TheNewswire - Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE: ELEM,OTC:ELMGF) (OTC: ELMGF) (FSE: 7YS) (the "Company" or "Element79") is pleased to announce that it has filed an independent National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") Technical Report (the "Report") for the Company's Gold Mountain Project located in the Battle Mountain Mining District of Lander County, Nevada.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

NevGold Starts Drilling And Identifies Additional Stibiconite Outcrops at Gold-Antimony Limo Butte Project

NevGold Starts Drilling And Identifies Additional Stibiconite Outcrops at Gold-Antimony Limo Butte Project

Nevgold Corp. (" NevGold " or the " Company ") ( TSXV:NAU,OTC:NAUFF) (OTCQB:NAUFF) (Frankfurt:5E50 ) is pleased to announce the commencement of the 2025 drill program at the oxide gold-antimony ("Antimony", "Sb") Limousine Butte Project (the "Project", "Limo Butte") in Nevada. The Company continues to advance the substantial gold-antimony potential of the Project, highlighting its promising prospects for further exploration and development in Nevada, one of the world's prolific mining jurisdictions.

Key Highlights

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

EPBC Approval Granted for Sorby Hills

EPBC Approval Granted for Sorby Hills

Boab Metals Limited (BML:AU) has announced EPBC Approval Granted for Sorby Hills

Download the PDF here.

Exceptional In-Fill RC Drilling at Iris to Support Next MRE

Exceptional In-Fill RC Drilling at Iris to Support Next MRE

Astral Resources (AAR:AU) has announced Exceptional In-Fill RC Drilling at Iris to Support Next MRE

Download the PDF here.

Armory Mining (CSE: ARMY)

Armory Mining Corp. Engages ICP Securities Inc. for Automated Market Making Services

Armory Mining Corp. (CSE: ARMY) (OTC: RMRYF) (FRA: 2JS) (the " Company " or " Armory ") a resource exploration company focused on the discovery and development of minerals critical to the energy, security and defense sectors, is pleased to announce that it has engaged the services of ICP Securities Inc. (“ ICP ”) to provide automated market making services, including use of its proprietary algorithm, ICP Premium™, in compliance with the policies and guidelines of the CSE Exchange and other applicable legislation. ICP will be paid a monthly fee of C$7,500, plus applicable taxes. The agreement between the Company and ICP was signed with a start date of September 2, 2025, and is for four (4) months (the “Initial Term”) and shall be automatically renewed for subsequent one (1) month terms (each month called an “Additional Term”) unless either party provides at least thirty (30) days written notice prior to the end of the Initial Term or an Additional Term, as applicable. There are no performance factors contained in the agreement and no stock options or other compensation in connection with the engagement. ICP and its clients may acquire an interest in the securities of the Company in the future.

Apollo to Proceed with 5-for-1 Share Consolidation

Apollo to Proceed with 5-for-1 Share Consolidation

Apollo Silver Corp. (" Apollo " or the " Company ") (TSX.V:APGO, OTCQB:APGOF, Frankfurt:6ZF0) is pleased to announce that, further to the Company's news release dated October 3, 2024, it intends to proceed with the consolidation (the " Consolidation ") of its issued and outstanding common shares (" Shares ") on the basis of five (5) pre-Consolidation Shares for every one (1) post-Consolidation Share.

" Consolidation of the Company Shares should result in a price environment that allows for immediate marginability, the opportunity of greater blue-sky potential in the US and foreign markets, increased sophisticated investor interest and greater opportunity for inclusion in various indexes and/or index funds. In addition, few of the Company's peer groups are margin eligible, providing the Company another advantage over our peers," commented Ross McElroy, President and CEO.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Mt Kare Application Update

Further wide intercepts from Main Hill support gold resource growth at Mt York, WA

High-Grade Uranium from drilling at Oasis

Prince Silver: Advancing the Large-scale Prince Silver Project in Nevada

