Expanded network of specialist partners now offering BlackBerry's single-tool solution to help developers, manufacturers and regulators analyze and detect threats in complex embedded systems BlackBerry Limited today announced 13 channel partners that will offer BlackBerry® Jarvis® 2.0 to companies that build secure, mission-critical systems in APAC. Whether in transportation, medical equipment or on the factory ...

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced 13 channel partners (Distributors & Value Added Integrators) that will offer BlackBerry® Jarvis® 2.0 to companies that build secure, mission-critical systems in APAC. Whether in transportation, medical equipment or on the factory floor BlackBerry Jarvis is key for industries that must adhere to strict regulations while managing complex supply chains and the escalating risk of security attacks on cyber and physical systems.

BlackBerry Jarvis is a binary software composition analysis (SCA) and security testing tool, designed to detect and list open-source software and software licenses within embedded systems, as well as cybersecurity vulnerabilities and exposures. It performs a thorough scan of the software binary and produces a software bill of materials (SBOM), offering deep actionable insights in a fraction of the time it takes for security professionals to manually perform these tasks. Embedded software developers use BlackBerry Jarvis to demonstrate compliance to specific security standards and harden their systems to make them more resilient. Regulators can also use the tool to enforce compliance, verifying security claims by manufacturers and suppliers.

" Asia Pacific is at a tipping point in how it protects infrastructure and industries against growing IoT security threats as digital automation continues to advance," said Dhiraj Handa , VP, Asia Pacific , BlackBerry QNX. "As a leader in mission-critical solutions, BlackBerry QNX is excited to enable so many ecosystem partners to deliver BlackBerry Jarvis across more sectors, offering rapid, trusted intelligence to companies, developers and regulators that need to protect IP, address compliance issues and deploy security resources where they are needed most."

The BlackBerry Jarvis partners include UPS Technology (Korea), KMS Technology Inc. (Korea), RT Solutions Inc. (Korea), Strategic Innovation Business Group, Macnica, Inc. ( Japan ), Hitachi Industry & Control Solutions, Ltd. ( Japan ), ISB Corporation ( Japan ), Nexty Electronics Corporation ( Japan ), SC Automotive Engineering Co., Ltd. ( Japan ), Gopalam Embedded Systems Pte Ltd ( India ), AdvanTrak Technologies Private Limited ( India ), Thunder Software Technology Co., Ltd. ( China ), Mcloudware Technology Co., Limited ( Taiwan ), and Nanjing Leading R&D Information Technology Limited ( China ).

BlackBerry's partner news follows a spate of high-profile cyberattacks on critical infrastructure as networks and legacy systems are increasingly exposed by the convergence of information technology (IT) and operational technology (OT). In response, nations are introducing multiple safety and security standards for industries such as automotive, medical, industrial automation and rail. This shows no sign of slowing, with the Ponemon Institute 1 finding that 9 out of 10 companies adopting IoT expect to experience a breach or attack caused by unsecured IoT devices in the next two years.

Earlier this year, BlackBerry Jarvis was also recognized as "Best in Breed" among leading binary analysis solutions by an Internal Research & Development project (IRAD). The analysis was conducted on behalf of the United States Department of Defense (DoD) by The Aerospace Corporation , and recommends the most proficient binary analysis solutions on the market for embedded software, citing BlackBerry Jarvis as the most promising and robust after a rigorous assessment of all the key players.

For more information on BlackBerry Jarvis please visit BlackBerry.com/Jarvis . To learn more about BlackBerry QNX IoT partners, please visit https://blackberry.qnx.com/en/partners/qnx-partner-directory .

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company secures more than 500M endpoints including 195M vehicles. Based in Waterloo, Ontario , the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.  BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

BlackBerry to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2022 Results on March 31, 2022

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) will report results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2022 at 5:30 p.m. ET on Thursday March 31, 2022.  The conference call can be accessed by dialing +1 (855) 761-5600 or live streamed on the Company's website at BlackBerry.comInvestors .

BlackBerry Logo Black (PRNewsfoto/Blackberry Limited)

A replay of the conference call will be available at approximately 8:30 p.m. ET on March 31, 2022 , by dialing +1 (800) 770-2030 and entering Conference ID #1566649.  It will also be available at the link above.

The following table gives target dates for quarterly earnings announcements for Fiscal Year 2023.


Q1 2023

Q2 2023

Q3 2023

Q4 2023

Quarter start

Mar 1, 2022

Jun 1, 2022

Sep 1, 2022

Dec 1, 2022

Quarter end

May 31, 2022

Aug 31, 2022

Nov 30, 2022

Feb 28, 2023

Planned Earnings Date

Jun 23, 2022*

Sep 27, 2022*

Dec 20, 2022*

Mar 30, 2023*

* The dates given are for planning purposes only and a press release confirming the earnings date will be issued approximately 2 weeks before.

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company secures more than 500M endpoints including 195M vehicles.  Based in Waterloo, Ontario , the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.  BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

Keep reading...Show less

