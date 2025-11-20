Admission to Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
November 20, 2025
Metals One (AIM: MET1), a critical and precious metals early-stage project developer and investor, is pleased to announce its Ordinary shares have been approved to trade on the OTCQB Venture Market ("OTCQB") in the United States and commenced trading on OTCQB on 10 November 2025 under the symbol "MTOPF".
OTCQB is provided through OTC Markets Group Inc. ("OTC Markets"), located in New York. OTC Markets operates the world's largest electronic interdealer quotation system for US broker dealers and offers multiple media channels to increase the visibility of OTC-listed companies. OTCQB is a well-established market designed to provide enhanced visibility and liquidity for international companies seeking to broaden their US investor base.
The decision to trade on OTCQB follows Metals One's strategic entry into the U.S. critical minerals sector by acquiring direct or indirect interests in multiple uranium and vanadium exploration projects, in addition to one gold exploration project, this year. These investments align with the U.S.' push to source more domestic uranium, key for nuclear power and low‑carbon energy, and vanadium, which increasingly supports grid‑scale storage systems. Trading on OTCQB will allow North American investors to gain exposure to these opportunities - in addition to Metals One's full portfolio - which have the potential to support the U.S.' energy security.
Trading on OTCQB will not impact trading of the Company's existing Ordinary shares on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange which will continue under the ticker symbol "MET1", and no new Ordinary shares were issued through this process. The Company will continue to make all announcements and disclosures to the London Stock Exchange through the Regulatory News Service and is not subject to any Sarbanes-Oxley or US Securities and Exchange Commission reporting requirements.
Dan Maling, Managing Director of Metals One, commented:
"Admission to trading on the OTCQB represents a step in improving access to Metals One for U.S.-based investors where the Company is developing a footprint of prospective early-stage uranium, vanadium and gold exploration projects."
About Metals One
Metals One is pursuing a strategic portfolio of critical and precious metals projects and investments underpinned by the Western World's urgent need for reliably and responsibly sourced raw materials - and record high gold prices. Metals One's shares are listed on the London Stock Exchange's AIM Market (MET1) and trade on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States (MTOPF).
Map of Metals One projects/investments
