E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Tetepisca Flake Graphite Property Delivers High-Value Concentrate Potential, Demonstrating High Recoveries and Premium Flake Size Distribution

E-Power Resources Inc. (CSE: EPR) ("E-Power" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the results of recently completed metallurgical testwork from the Company's flagship Tetepisca Flake Graphite Property located in the Innu Nation of Pessamit, North Shore Region of Quebec. The metallurgical testwork was completed at SGS Canada Inc. ("SGS").

Highlights

  • Exceptional Metallurgical Results: Achieved 96.7% Flotation Recovery and a 94.8% Ct Concentrate Grade from the Graphi West sample, confirming amenability to producing a high-purity product.

  • Significant Large Flake Recovery: Flake size distribution for the Syndicate concentrate showed approximately 40% medium flake or larger (> 80 mesh), including approximately 22% large flake or larger, a key indicator of high-value product potential.

  • High Resource Grade Potential: High grade bulk samples from three distinct mineralized zones have been tested: the Captain Cosmos Target (32.7% Cg), the Syndicate Target (25.0% Cg), and the Graphi West target (15.3% Cg).

Jamie Lavigne, COO for E-Power commented: "The metallurgical test work is the first completed on the Company's Tetepisca property and was designed as a scoping-level evaluation of graphite recovery. The results demonstrate the potential for flake graphite mineralization on the Tetepisca property to yield a high value concentrate with composition and flake size characteristics meeting commercial specifications. These results, and the results of additional test work planned, will provide a basis for prioritizing targets on our large position for delineation and resource estimation."

Metallurgical Test Results Summary

Samples from the Syndicate, Graphi West, and Captain Cosmos targets were tested. The objective was a scoping-level evaluation of flotation potential with a flow sheet target concentrate grade was 95% Ct. Particle size analyses were completed on the final concentrates.

Summary table of results

Both the Graphi West (94.8% Ct) and Syndicate (94.7% Ct) samples achieved concentrate grade very close to the target. The weighted average grade for the four middle particle size classes (<300 µm) to (>44 µm) was (96.41% Ct) for Graphi West and (96.34% Ct) for Syndicate. Further work utilizing a revised flow sheet is planned for the Captain Cosmos target.

About the Tetepisca Property

The Tetepisca Property is located in the Innu Nation of Pessamit, approximately 220 km north of the town of Baie-Comeau in the North Shore Region of Québec. The property consists of 234 claims covering an area of approximately 12,665 hectares within the emerging Tetepisca Graphite District ("TGD") (map attached.). The property is 100% owned by E-Power. Fifty-two claims, located in the southern part of the property, are subject to a 1.5% NSR held by a group of local prospectors. The TGD is an active graphite exploration and development district with delineated Measured and Indicated Resources in excess of 120 Mt at an average grade of approximately 14% Cg.

About E-Power

E-Power Resources Inc. is a Québec Corporation based in Montréal and focused on battery minerals exploration in Québec. The Company is currently focussed on flake graphite resource development on the Tetepsica Property located in the Innu Nation of Pessamit, North Shore Region of Quebec.

Sources of Information and Qualified Person

The district resource data used in this news release is derived from the following public sources:

  • Lac Tétépisca Graphite Project Québec: NI 43-101 Technical Report Mineral Resource Estimate by Focus Graphite, 2022.
  • Uatnan Graphite Project: NI 43-101 Technical Report Feasibility Study Update, 2023.
  • Lac Gueret South Property: NI 43-101 Technical Report Mineral Resource Estimate on the Lac Gueret South Property by Berkwood Resources Ltd., 2019.

The locations of historical graphite occurrences in the TGD is from the data file of Non-metallic deposits in Quebec, available from the SIGEOM website, Ministère des Ressources Naturelles et des Forêts.

Jamie Lavigne, P. Geo, Chief Operating Officer and Director for E-Power, is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 (NI 43-101) and has reviewed and approved the technical information in this press release.

For information contact: Jamie Lavigne, VP Exploration and Director, Interim CEO at: info@e-powerresources.com.

E-Power Resources (CSE:EPR)

E-Power Resources

Strengthening the North American Graphite Supply Chain

Strengthening the North American Graphite Supply Chain Keep Reading...
