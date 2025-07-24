- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
July 23, 2025
Asara Resources (AS1:AU) has announced Trading Halt
07 July
Asara Resources
Investor Insight
With a proven management team and a high-impact flagship asset, Asara Resources is spearheading a new era of gold discovery in West Africa, leveraging the same team that established Robex’s 3.5 Moz Kiniero project. The company holds 923,000 oz of gold in mineral resources with significant upside, delivering a compelling investment opportunity for savvy investors.
Overview
Asara Resources (ASX:AS1,FSE:ALM) is spearheading the next West African gold rush from a strategic foothold in Guinea’s underexplored Siguiri Basin, an emerging gold district with over 30 million ounces (Moz) of historical and current gold production.
The company’s flagship Kada gold project hosts a 923,000 oz, oxide-dominant gold resource located just 35 km south of AngloGold Ashanti’s 6.2 Moz Siguiri mine. Asara is methodically applying the proven “string-of-pits” development model that has driven success across the region, supported by an experienced team responsible for establishing the Kiniero project, now a cornerstone asset for Robex (TSX:RBX). Guinea offers a favorable jurisdiction for mining investment, with more than US$15 billion in resource-sector inflows since 2020 and a planned return to civilian governance, positioning it as one of the more stable West African jurisdictions relative to its neighbours in the Sahel region.
Asara’s near-term strategy includes: rapidly growing its resource base through 33,600 meters of RC and diamond drilling planned for 2025; advancing a low-CAPEX, oxide-first development strategy leveraging free-dig saprolite, high gold recoveries and conventional carbon-in-leach (CIL) flowsheet; and maintaining upside exposure to copper and silver-zinc through its Loreto JV with Teck and the optional Paguanta asset in Chile.With strong in-country infrastructure, a focused and proven leadership team, and robust gold pricing tailwinds, Asara is advancing the Kada project toward a construction-ready decision on a compressed and capital-efficient timeline.
Company Highlights
- Flagship Kada gold project – 923,000 oz gold and counting: 30.3 Mt @ 0.95 g/t gold with 59 percent oxide-transition ounces that show over 90 percent CIL recoveries and <3.5:1 strip ratio; resource remains open in every direction along a 15 km corridor.
- Aggressive growth runway: Three contiguous licence applications (Talico, Banan and Syli) would lift the land package to 348 sq km and extend strike control to 35 km, only ~6 percent of which is drilled.
- Experienced team who took the Kiniero project from an exploration resource to construction: Senior executives previously turned Robex’s Kiniero from 1 Moz to ~3.5 Moz and into a C$750 million market cap company, bringing an identical on-ground team, in-country relationships and proven workflows to Asara.
- Strategic Land Package: Kada is in the heart of the prolific Siguiri Basin (>30 Moz gold endowment), just 35 km south of AngloGold Ashanti’s Siguiri Mine.
- Strong Institutional Support: Top 20 shareholders control 70+ percent of the company.
Key Projects
Kada Gold Project
The Kada gold project, located in the heart of Guinea’s prolific Siguiri Basin, is Asara’s flagship asset and the primary focus of its development strategy. The project currently hosts a JORC 2012-compliant mineral resource estimate of 30.3 million tons (Mt) grading at 0.95 grams per ton (g/t) gold for 923,000 oz of contained gold, comprising 391,000 oz oxide, 145,000 oz transitional, and 387,000 oz fresh mineralization. Approximately 59 percent of the resource lies within the oxide-transitional profile, with 24 percent of the total resource already classified as indicated.
The resource is hosted within the Massan and Bereko deposits, both of which remain open along strike and at depth and sit along a regional-scale 15 km gold-bearing corridor. The Massan deposit alone accounts for 906,000 oz of the total resource and is characterized by shallow, broad zones of saprolitic mineralization ideal for low-strip, open-pit mining. Gold mineralization is associated with quartz-sulphide-tourmaline stockworks hosted in metasediments with deep saprolite (>100 m) and is amenable to simple processing.
The mineralized zones are free-milling, with metallurgical testwork confirming cyanide leach recoveries of 95 to 97 percent for oxide and 88 percent for transition/fresh ore. Conventional CIL processing is suitable, with rapid leach kinetics (less than 24 hours for oxide) and no need for gravity recovery or oxygen injection. The ore has medium hardness, with a grind size optimized at 80 percent passing 75 microns. Geotechnically, the project exhibits a low strip ratio (<3.5:1), and the saprolite is potentially free digging, minimizing mining costs.
The project is within 60 km of the mining centre of Siguiri and benefits from existing infrastructure, including paved roads and ready access to water. Asara plans to carry out 33,600 metres of drilling in 2025, including 24,000 m RC and 9,600 m diamond drilling, to upgrade confidence in the core of the resource and test extensions at depth and along strike. These campaigns will target mineralization north, south and west of Massan. Auger drilling will be used to define and explore kilometre-scale gold-in-soil anomalies on the Talico, Banan and Syli license application. If granted, these licenses will expand Asara’s landholding to 348 sq km and provide a 35 km contiguous footprint along the Siguiri gold trend, where artisanal workings have already been mapped along key lithologic contacts.
The Bereko deposit, situated 10 km north of Massan, currently hosts an inferred resource of 18,000 oz gold grading at 0.94 g/t from shallow oxide, transitional and fresh material.
Importantly, this MRE only covers 400 metres of a >5.5 km strike length with confirmed bedrock gold anomalies. Historical drilling at Bereko includes notable intercepts such as 1.2 g/t gold over 27 m, 3.3 g/t gold over 9.3 m, and 8.8 g/t gold over 3.3 m. Mineralization remains open in all directions, providing significant upside potential with further drilling.
Asara envisions a low-CAPEX, staged development, anchored by starter pits at Massan and Bereko, followed by centralized processing infrastructure capable of supporting future satellite deposits. This approach mirrors the multi-pit strategy successfully deployed at Kiniero and Siguiri.
Loreto Copper Project
The 100 percent owned Loreto project is a large-scale porphyry copper exploration project in northern Chile, located between tenements held by mining majors BHP and Codelco. Under a joint venture with Teck Resources, Teck can earn a 75 percent interest in the project by making US$0.6 million in staged payments and spending US$17 million on exploration. The project hosts a 2.3 km x 1.0 km alteration footprint with evidence of a deeper porphyry system, supported by mapping, geochemistry and ZTEM geophysics. Teck is currently advancing social license and environmental studies to enable drilling. Asara is fully carried under the JV structure and maintains strategic exposure to a world-class copper opportunity with no capital obligations.
Paguanta Project
Asara holds a 75 percent interest in the Paguanta project in Chile. The asset is an advanced silver-zinc-lead-gold project with a defined JORC 2012 mineral resource totaling 2.4 Mt grading at 5 percent zinc, 1.4 percent lead, 88 g/t silver, and 0.3 g/t gold. The Patricia deposit contains a silver-equivalent resource of 18.2 Moz (236 g/t silver equivalent) and a zinc-equivalent resource of 514 Mlb (9.7 percent zinc equivalent). Mineralization is hosted within epithermal veins with potential for porphyry copper at depth, including the newly identified La Rosa porphyry target. More than 46,700 metres of drilling has been completed at the site, and a partial feasibility study was previously conducted by Golder Associates. Asara is actively evaluating strategic options to realize value from this asset.
Leadership Team
Matthew Sharples – Chief Executive Officer
Formerly with Robex, Matthew Sharples was instrumental in growing Kiniero into a multi-million-ounce project. He brings deep expertise in capital markets, stakeholder engagement, and West African permitting.
Tim Strong – Executive Director
Tim Strong is a seasoned exploration geologist and JORC Competent Person with significant experience across West Africa. Strong leads Asara’s technical strategy and resource development.
Brett Montgomery – Non-executive Chairman
Brett Montgomery is a respected corporate leader with a history of guiding early-stage exploration companies through critical growth phases.
Dr. Doug Jones – Non-executive Director
A geologist with decades of African exploration experience, Dr. Doug Jones provides technical oversight and strategic direction.
Dan Tucker – Technical Advisor
A key architect behind the Kiniero development strategy, Dan Tucker contributes deeply to geological targeting and land consolidation strategy.
Advancing the next West African gold camp from the heart of Guinea’s prolific Siguiri Basin
14 February
Asara Raises $2.3M in Placement to Underpin Exploration Program at Kada and Makes Executive Changes
Asara Resources Limited (ASX: AS1; Asara or Company) is pleased to announce that it has signed a binding Subscription Agreement with Barbet L.L.C FZ (Barbet) to raise $2.3m (Placement) which affirms Barbet’s commitment to the Company and its flagship asset, the Kada Gold Project in Guinea (Kada).
Following completion of the Placement, Mr. Timothy Strong has stepped down as Managing Director and Mr. Matthew Sharples has been appointed Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Strong will remain on the Board as Executive Director – Corporate Strategy & Affairs.
Executive Director, Tim Strong commented:
‘’We are pleased that Barbet have continued to show their commitment to the Company and its flagship Kada project by participating in a further Placement. This Placement will allow the Company to fastrack its exploration efforts.
I am also delighted to welcome Matt Sharples to the management team. Matt, who joined the Company as a consultant in October 2024, has been instrumental in recommencing operations at Kada. Matt provides a wealth of knowledge, and an undeniable passion for Guinea and I look forward to supporting him as we move the Kada project through the value chain towards a feasibility study. Both Matt and I are confident of the resource potential of Massan and the surrounding areas which will be drill tested in the coming months.’’
Placement Details
The Placement is comprised of the issue of 104,517,541 fully paid ordinary shares (Placement Shares) at an issue price of $0.022 raising $2,299,385.90 (before costs). per share. Following the Placement, Barbet holds 19.89% of the Company.
The proceeds of the Placement will be applied towards an upcoming drill program and exploration activities at Kada and general working capital. The Placement Shares will be issued under the Company’s existing placement capacity under ASX Listing Rule 7.1, and accordingly no shareholder approval is required. The Placement Shares will rank pari passu with existing securities on issue.
Executive Changes
Chief Executive Officer
Matthew has been appointed Chief Executive Officer, effective 14 February 2025. Matthew Sharples is a mining professional with over 20 years of experience in mine development, investment consulting and M&A. Matt specialises in the geological evaluation and development of gold projects, with a particular focus on project development from the initial stage to production.
Matt was Co-Founder and CEO of the private mining fund Sycamore Mining. Under his stewardship, the group's flagship asset, the Kiniero Mine (Guinea), grew from a total resource base of 1.5Moz Au to 3.5Moz Au (JORC) and was sold to Robex Resources in 2022 for a project valuation of US$160m. Matt has worked worldwide in the mining and resources industry, in the UK, Africa, Asia and Australia, with Robex, Sycamore, Wood Mackenzie, Xstrata and BHP Billiton.
Matt holds an MSc in Basin Evolution and Dynamics, Royal Holloway, University of London, United Kingdom, and a BSc in Geology, University of Durham, United Kingdom. Matt is a director and shareholder of substantial shareholder, Barbet L.L.C FZ.
The material terms of Matthew Sharple’s employment agreement are as follows:
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Asara Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
6h
Joe Cavatoni: Gold's Key Driver Now, Catalyst for Next Leg Higher
Joe Cavatoni, senior market strategist, Americas, at the World Gold Council, explains that market risk and uncertainty are driving gold, with H1 2025 seeing multiple record highs.
"Think strategically when you think about gold, and keep that allocation in mind," he said.
He also shares thoughts on the importance of central bank allocations and the potential impact of tariffs and US economic conditions on gold during the second half of 2025.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Georgia Williams, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
7h
Falco Resources Eyes Governmental Decree for Horne 5 Gold Project Before Year End
Falco Resources (TSXV:FPC) has entered the final stages of the environmental authorization process for its flagship Horne 5 gold project in Quebec, with a government decision expected by late 2025.
“(An environmental analysis) report should be submitted to the minister in the next few months, and the final decision has to be done by decree,” said Luc Lessard, president and CEO of Falco Resources, in an interview with Investingnews.com. The company is hoping the decision will come sometime late in 2025, Lessard added.
Located in the prolific Abitibi region, the Horne 5 project is central to Falco’s strategy to support Quebec’s ambition to lead the energy and technological transition. Lessard emphasized that the project’s mineral profile, particularly its zinc and copper content, makes it well-positioned to align with Quebec’s broader critical and strategic minerals development plan.
The chief executive also noted the Horne 5 project leverages several environmental innovations, including a set of measures to protect waterways and drinking water intake, the Implementation of a dust collection system to reduce metal emissions from mine ventilation by 98.64 percent, and the use of already disturbed sites unlikely to be rehabilitated without the mining project.
Falco is also looking to the future with significant exploration potential for the Horne 5 project, beyond its current deposit.
Falco owns about 67,000 hectares of land package in the Abitibi, Lessard noted. “That gives us the possibility to increase additional resources closer to the surface, add some feed to the central mill of the Horne 5 project, and that will increase the life of mine.”
Watch the full interview with Falco Resources President and CEO Luc Lessard above.
22 July
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
22 July
Mali Court Upholds Detention of Barrick Employees
A Malian court has upheld the detention of four employees of Barrick Mining (TSX:ABX,NYSE:B), rejecting an appeal filed by the Canadian mining company as its dispute with the military-led government deepens.
According to a Bloomberg report, Judge Samba Sarr ruled on Tuesday (July 22) that the appeal was unfounded, according to Barrick’s legal counsel, Alifa Habib Koné.
The employees have been held in pre-trial detention since November 2023 on charges including money laundering and financial misconduct, allegations the company has dismissed as without merit.
In June, Mali’s transitional government placed the Loulo-Gounkoto mine under provisional administration and later removed nearly a metric ton of gold from the site. A similar seizure of 3 metric tons occurred earlier this year after Barrick suspended exports due to the dispute.
Barrick has initiated international arbitration proceedings, citing violations of its mining convention with the state.
The company says it was not formally notified of the appointment of the provisional administrator, who it later learned was a former company employee, Samba Touré, now serving as a liaison to the mines ministry.
Touré has been facilitating state control of the site since the takeover.
The Loulo-Gounkoto complex, which Barrick operates and owns 80 percent of, remains central to its African portfolio. The remaining 20 percent is held by the Malian government.
Barrick reported that its Malian operations generated US$949 million in revenue during the first nine months of 2023.
The company has framed the seizures and detentions as part of a broader dispute over tax claims and the implementation of Mali’s new mining code, which includes increased state equity and royalty rates.
In December 2023, a court in Bamako issued a warrant for the arrest of Barrick CEO Mark Bristow. The company has not publicly addressed the warrant but continues to operate in the country while pursuing legal remedies.
Amid the mounting friction in Mali, Barrick is in discussions to sell its Hemlo mine in Ontario, its last producing gold asset in Canada. The prospective buyer is Discovery Silver (TSX:DSV,OTCQX:DSVSF), which has been expanding its portfolio following its recent acquisition of Newmont's (TSX:NGT,NYSE:NEM) Porcupine operation.
A finalized Hemlo deal would mark Barrick’s complete exit from Canadian gold production. Hemlo has seen declining output in recent years and is no longer considered core to Barrick’s long-term strategy.
The ongoing standoff in Mali continues to affect the company’s export flows and local operations, with no resolution yet announced regarding the release of detained staff or the return of the seized gold.
Loulo-Gounkoto produced over 680,000 ounces of gold in 2023, making it one of the most productive mines in West Africa. Barrick has said it is committed to resolving the dispute under the terms of its mining agreement with Mali.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
22 July
Brightstar Resources Pursues Aurumin Acquisition to Consolidate Sandstone Assets
Brightstar Resources (ASX:BTR) has entered into a scheme implementation deed with Aurumin (ASX:AUN) under which Brighstar will acquire 100 percent of Aurumin’s issued capital.
The companies agreed on arrangement terms in June, underlining how the transaction will consolidate their tenement holdings in the Central Sandstone region in Western Australia.
Brightstar owns the Sandstone gold project, while Aurumin owns the Central Sandstone gold project.
According to Brightstar, the combined assets would lead to a pro-forma total mineral resource estimate of approximately 2.4 million ounces at 1.5 grams per tonne (g/t) gold.
“We believe that combining Aurumin and Brightstar represents a unique opportunity to build a Western Australian gold business of genuine scale with demonstrable upside that also de-risks future development activities and operations at Sandstone,” commented Brightstar Managing Director Alex Rovira in a Monday (July 21) release.
The transaction amounts to approximately AU$0.12 per Aurumin share, with Aurumin shareholders set to receive one Brightstar share for every four shares held on the scheme’s date. Existing Brightstar shareholders will hold 82 percent of the combined group, while Aurumin shareholders will have the remaining 18 percent.
“(This merger) will underpin the mining future of the Sandstone region. Given our adjacent mineral resources, this transaction makes good commercial sense for us and it’s fantastic that we have now been able to agree terms to make this consolidation a reality,” said Aurumin Managing Director Daniel Raihani.
In December 2024, Brighstar reported drilling results from its expanded portfolio at Sandstone and Jasper Hills, including 21 metres at 2.86 g/t gold, including 1 metre at 26.4 g/t from 146 metres.
For Central Sandstone, Aurumin said its resource is currently 19 million tonnes at 1.5 g/t for 885,000 ounces gold. The project also contains iron, with assays returning grades of up to 67 percent iron.
Subject to court approval and other customary conditions, the transaction is expected to be implemented in October.
Shares of Brightstar rose 1.03 percent a day after the announcement, closing at AU$0.49 on Tuesday (July 22).
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Australia for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Gabrielle de la Cruz, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: Brightstar Resources is a client of the Investing News Network. This article is not paid-for content.
22 July
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
King River Resources (KRR:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
