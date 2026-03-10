ARway Corporation Announces Fiscal Year-End Change and Provides Update on Planned Nextech3D.ai Amalgamation

ARway Corporation Announces Fiscal Year-End Change and Provides Update on Planned Nextech3D.ai Amalgamation

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / March 10, 2026 / Arway Corporation ("ARway" or the "Company") today announced that it is changing its fiscal year-end from March 31 to June 30.

The Company is making this change to facilitate its financial reporting obligations and to take advantage of potential cost efficiencies associated with improved auditor availability during the revised annual review period.

As a result of the fiscal year-end change, ARway expects to file its next annual disclosure in late October 2026, covering the fifteen-month period ended June 30, 2026, including audited financial statements prepared in accordance with National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations ("NI 51-102").

Additional details regarding the fiscal year-end change, including the Company's interim reporting procedures, will be included in the Notice of Change of Financial Year-End to be filed on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) in accordance with section 4.8 of NI 51-102.

Update on Nextech3D.ai Amalgamation

ARway also provides an update regarding the previously announced planned amalgamation with Nextech3D.ai.

The Company now expects the amalgamation to occur in the second half of 2026, with closing currently anticipated in Q3 or Q4 of 2026, subject to regulatory approvals, customary closing conditions, and final corporate approvals.

Management believes the transaction will strengthen the combined company's position in the AI-powered spatial computing, event technology, and immersive digital solutions markets.

Further updates regarding the proposed amalgamation will be provided as milestones are achieved.

About Arway Corporation

Arway Corporation is an augmented reality spatial computing platform that enables users to create immersive indoor navigation experiences using AR technology.

ARway's platform allows enterprises and organizations to build interactive navigation and spatial experiences for venues, campuses, events, and retail environments without requiring complex hardware or technical expertise.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations Contact
Evan Gappelberg CEO/Director
866-ARITIZE (274-8493)

Forward-looking Statements

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, "will be" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Arway Corporation



