Arrow Announces Grant of Stock Options

Arrow Exploration Corp. (AIM: AXL) (TSXV: AXL,OTC:CSTPF) ("Arrow" or the "Company"), the high-growth operator with a portfolio of assets across key Colombian hydrocarbon basins, is pleased to announce a stock options grant.

Stock Options Grant

The Company has granted 6,198,334 stock options ("Options") to Directors, officers and employees, pursuant to the Company's Stock Option Plan (the "Plan"). The Plan is intended to assist in attracting, retaining, engaging and rewarding directors, officers and employees of the Company, provide additional incentive to these people for their efforts on behalf of the Company, and to align with the enhancement of shareholder value. The Plan was re-approved by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting held on 24 September 2025. Under the Plan, the Company is able to issue Options to a maximum of 10% of the number of issued and outstanding common shares in the Company from time to time. The following PDMRs have been granted the options listed below:


 PDMR Options Granted
Marshall Abbott 1,477,223
Gage Jull 1,555,000
Joe McFarlane 1,555,000
Ravi Sharma 561,111
Grant Carnie 333,333
Ian Langley 333,333
Total PDMR Options Granted 5,815,000

 

The Options have a strike price of CAD 0.225, and vest in thirds on each of the first, second and third anniversaries of grant. The options expire six months from vesting. Following these grants, the Company shall have a total 23,395,002 options issued under the Plan.

In line with previous awards the Options being granted today are to compensate the recipient for previous awards that have recently lapsed or been exercised meaning that their total interest in shares under option remains approximately constant.

For further information, contact:

Arrow Exploration
Marshall Abbott, CEO +1 403 651 5995
Joe McFarlane, CFO +1 403 818 1033
   
Canaccord Genuity (Nominated Advisor and Joint Broker)
Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor
James Asensio
George Grainger 		+44 (0)20 7523 8000
   
Auctus Advisors (Joint Broker)
Jonathan Wright +44 (0)7711 627449
Rupert Holdsworth Hunt
   
Camarco (Financial PR)
Owen Roberts +44 (0)20 3781 8331
Rebecca Waterworth

 

About Arrow Exploration Corp.

Arrow Exploration Corp. (operating in Colombia via a branch of its 100% owned subsidiary Arrow Exploration Switzerland GmbH) is a publicly traded company with a portfolio of premier Colombian oil assets that are underexploited, under-explored and offer high potential growth. The Company's business plan is to expand oil production from some of Colombia's most active basins, including the Llanos, Middle Magdalena Valley (MMV) and Putumayo Basin. The asset base is predominantly operated with high working interests, and the Brent-linked light oil pricing exposure combines with low royalties to yield attractive potential operating margins. Pursuant to certain private agreements entered between Arrow and its partner, Arrow is entitled to receive 50% of the production from the Tapir block and has the right to request approval to Ecopetrol S.A. for the assignment of 50% of all rights, interests and obligations under the Tapir Association Contract. Arrow is listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange and on TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "AXL".

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements or disclosures relating to Arrow that are based on the expectations of its management as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to Arrow which may constitute forward-looking statements or information ("forward-looking statements") under applicable securities laws. All such statements and disclosures, other than those of historical fact, which address activities, events, outcomes, results or developments that Arrow anticipates or expects may, could or will occur in the future (in whole or in part) should be considered forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of the words "continue", "expect", "opportunity", "plan", "potential" and "will" and similar expressions. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release reflect several material factors and expectations and assumptions of Arrow, including without limitation, Arrow's evaluation of the impacts of global pandemics, the potential of Arrow's Colombian and/or Canadian assets (or any of them individually), the prices of oil and/or natural gas, and Arrow's business plan to expand oil and gas production and achieve attractive potential operating margins. Arrow believes the expectations and assumptions reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable at this time, but no assurance can be given that these factors, expectations, and assumptions will prove to be correct.

The forward-looking statements included in this news release are not guarantees of future performance and should not be unduly relied upon. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligations to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name Marshall Abbott
Reason for the notification
Position/status CEO, Director
Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Name Arrow Exploration Corp.
LEI 9845000FDF0856QD9031
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument: (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conduct
Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument identification code Options to subscribe for common shares of nil par value (ISN:CA04274P1053)
Nature of the Transaction Grant of Options
Price(s) and volume(s)  
     
  Name   Exercise Price  Options   
  Marshall Abbott  CAD 0.225  1,477,223   
 
Aggregated information N/A
Date of the transaction October 8, 2025
Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

 

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name Gage Jull
Reason for the notification
Position/status Director
Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Name Arrow Exploration Corp.
LEI 9845000FDF0856QD9031
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument: (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conduct
Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument identification code Options to subscribe for common shares of nil par value (ISN:CA04274P1053)
Nature of the Transaction Grant of Options
Price(s) and volume(s)    
   
  Name  Exercise Price   Options   
  Gage Jull  CAD 0.225  1,555,000   
         

 
Aggregated information N/A
Date of the transaction October 8, 2025
Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

 

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name Joe McFarlane
Reason for the notification
Position/status CFO
Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Name Arrow Exploration Corp.
LEI 9845000FDF0856QD9031
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument: (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conduct
Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument identification code Options to subscribe for common shares of nil par value (ISN:CA04274P1053)
Nature of the Transaction Grant of Options
Price(s) and volume(s)          
  Name  Exercise Price Options   
  Joe McFarlane  CAD 0.225  1,555,000   
 
Aggregated information N/A
Date of the transaction October 8, 2025
Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

 

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name Ravi Sharma
Reason for the notification
Position/status Director
Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Name Arrow Exploration Corp.
LEI 9845000FDF0856QD9031
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument: (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conduct
Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument identification code Options to subscribe for common shares of nil par value (ISN:CA04274P1053)
Nature of the Transaction Grant of Options
Price(s) and volume(s)          
    Name  Exercise Price  Options   
    Ravi Sharma  CAD 0.225  561,111   
           
Aggregated information N/A
Date of the transaction October 8, 2025
Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

 

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name Grant Carnie
Reason for the notification
Position/status Director
Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Name Arrow Exploration Corp.
LEI 9845000FDF0856QD9031
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument: (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conduct
Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument identification code Options to subscribe for common shares of nil par value (ISN:CA04274P1053)
Nature of the Transaction Grant of Options
Price(s) and volume(s)          
  Name  Exercise Price  Options   
  Grant Carnie  CAD 0.225  333,333   
         
Aggregated information N/A
Date of the transaction October 8, 2025
Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

 

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name Ian Langley
Reason for the notification
Position/status Director
Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Name Arrow Exploration Corp.
LEI 9845000FDF0856QD9031
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument: (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conduct
Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument identification code Options to subscribe for common shares of nil par value (ISN:CA04274P1053)
Nature of the Transaction Grant of Options
Price(s) and volume(s)          
  Name  Exercise Price  Options   
  Ian Langley  CAD 0.225  333,333   
         
Aggregated information N/A
Date of the transaction October 8, 2025
Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

 

NOT FOR RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION, PUBLICATION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO OR FROM THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO MIGHT CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION.

