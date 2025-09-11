Armory Mining (CSE: ARMY)

Armory Mining Amends AMMO Antimony-Gold Project Option Agreement

Armory Mining Corp. (CSE: ARMY) (OTC: RMRYF) (FRA: 2JS) (the " Company " or " Armory ") a resource exploration company focused on the discovery and development of minerals critical to the energy, security and defense sectors, is pleased to announce that it has entered into an amendment agreement dated September 9, 2025 (the “ Amendment Agreement ”), amending the terms of its mineral property option agreement dated October 26, 2024 (the “ Option Agreement ”) with an arm’s length optionor (the “ Optionor ”) previously disclosed in the Company’s news releases dated November 4, 2024 and October 28, 2024. Pursuant to the Option Agreement, the Company has the right to acquire from the Optionor a 100% interest in an exploration property located adjacent to and surrounding the West Gore antimony-gold mine in central Nova Scotia, Canada known as the Ammo Property.

To date, the Company has made aggregate cash payments of $25,000 and has issued an aggregate of 750,000 common shares of the Company to the Optionor. Pursuant to the Amendment Agreement, the Company’s only remaining obligation under the Option Agreement to acquire the property has been amended from a cash payment of $25,000 to the issuance of 384,615 common shares to the Optionor within five (5) business days of the Canadian Securities Exchange’s acceptance of the Amendment Agreement, if required.

“The amendment accelerates the acquisition for Armory and once approved gives us a 100% interest in the project,” said Alex Klenman, CEO. “We completed a round of data compilation earlier this year and we are now planning a subsequent exploration program. The area, particularly Military Metals’ adjacent West Gore project, is an established antimony-gold camp with historical production. We are eager to get to the next step at Ammo,” continued Mr. Klenman.

All securities issued or proposed to be issued as noted above are, have been or will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities laws.

About Armory Mining Corp

Armory Mining Corp. is a Canadian exploration company focused on minerals critical to the energy, security and defense sectors. The Company controls an 80% interest in the Candela II lithium brine project located in the Incahuasi Salar, Salta Province, Argentina and a 100% interest in the Riley Creek antimony-gold project located in Haida Gwaii, British Columbia, and an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Ammo antimony-gold project located in Nova Scotia.

Forward-looking statements:

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the intended use of funds. The words "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "plans," "will," "may," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that its expectations as reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements due to various factors, including, but not limited to, political and regulatory risks in Canada, operational and exploration risks, market conditions, and the availability of financing. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which are made as of the date of this release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

