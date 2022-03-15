Precious Metals Investing News
Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - March 15, 2022 Arizona Silver Exploration Inc. is pleased to announce it has completed three more core holes at the Philadelphia project, Mohave County, Arizona. This press release provides a geological summary of the latest holes. See the press release of February 15, 2022, for a summary discussion of the first two core holes.  To date three core holes have been delivered ...

(TheNewswire)

Arizona Silver Exploration Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - March 15, 2022 Arizona Silver Exploration Inc. (TSXV: AZS ) ( OTC:AZASF ) is pleased to announce it has completed three more core holes at the Philadelphia project, Mohave County, Arizona. This press release provides a geological summary of the latest holes. See the press release of February 15, 2022, for a summary discussion of the first two core holes.  To date three core holes have been delivered to the ALS laboratory for sample preparation and assaying. Two holes on the "shark fin" target will be delivered by the end of the week.

Greg Hahn, VP-Exploration states, "This press release is only to keep the market informed of our progress, so we can discuss the geology openly.  No assay results have been received to date. That said, the core drilling program is progressing very well. We are intersecting our target at anticipated depths and intervals on all holes. Geologically, the mineral system continues to appear stronger in the deeper holes. We will continue to chase the system down dip, particularly as the deepest (vertical) hole is only 219 metres below surface. The two core holes, PC22-89 and PC22-90, into the "shark fin" target is visually remarkable with respect to vein thickness and textures, however the strength of the mineral system will be defined by the assays."

Section 1 below shows 6 drill holes, 3 reverse circulation drill holes from 2021 (prefixed PRC), and 3 of the new and deeper core holes (PC). Two recently complete core holes, PC22-86 and PC22-87 have been described previously. Hole PC22-88 is deeper than both PC22-86 and PC22-87.

A summary of vertical drill hole PC22-88 is provided below.

From (m)

To (m)

Thickness (m)

Description

0

120.64

120.64

Tv-upper volcanics

120.64

123.78

3.14

QvBx- quartz vein breccia

123.78

163.29

39.51

Tr2qtz- rhyolite with stockwork quartz

163.29

164.97

1.68

CcBx- calcite matrix breccia

164.97

194.54

29.57

Tr2qtz-CcBx mixed breccia

194.54

197.10

2.56

Fault gouge

197.10

201.65

4.54

Tad- andesite dike

201.65

218.60

16.95

Ygr- Proterozoic granite

Thicknesses reported are drilled thickness. True thickness is roughly 50% of drilled thickness.


Click Image To View Full Size

The quartz vein breccia (QvBx) consists primarily of yellow-light green chalcedonic to crustiform and crenulated banded quartz. Tr2 rhyolite contains more stockwork quartz, including green and yellow quartz, than in any previous hole. The lower portion of the stockwork rhyolite also contains zones of calcite veining similar to what characterizes the calcite matrix breccia (CcBx), but across a wider zone and not in a discrete vein-like configuration as in previous holes on the drill section. In addition, the stockwork quartz bearing rhyolite is thicker in hole PC22-88 than in any previous hole. Together these characteristics imply the system is strengthening down-dip.

One more core hole will be drilled on this section to test the down-dip continuation of the mineral system below the intercept in hole PC22-88. Total thickness of the visually mineralized interval is 73.90 metres.

Section 2 below is oblique to Section 1.  It shows core holes PC22-89 and PC22-90 which tested the "shark fin", a prominent outcrop of calcite cemented breccia that contains clasts of quartz vein material and altered Tr2 rhyolite . They were drilled from the same drill pad as the previous core holes but on a new azimuth of 325 degrees instead of 270 degrees.  The geology in the holes looks nothing like the "shark fin", located only 45 metres above the intercept. The holes contain a spectacularly banded yellow-green quartz and white quartz-calcite +/-adularia vein not seen at the surface and a much thinner calcite matrix breccia than is present at the surface. A summary of the drill holes follows.

Hole PC22-89 (-45 degrees)

From (m)

To (m)

Thickness (m)

Description

0.00

67.90

67.90

Tv upper volcanics

67.90

71.34

3.45

Tr2qtz-rhyolite with stockwork quartz

71.34

73.54

2.20

QvBx-quartz vein breccia

73.54

74.39

0.85

CcBx- calcite matrix breccia

74.39

74.79

0.40

Fault gouge

74.79

81.71

6.92

YgrQtz- granite with stockwork quartz

81.71

106.25

24.54

Ygr- granite

Thicknesses reported are drilled thickness. True thickness is roughly equal to drilled thickness.

Hole PC22-90 (-65 degrees)

From (m)

To (m)

Thickness (m)

0.00

33.84

33.84

Tv - upper volcanics

33.84

82.41

48.57

Tvcgl - conglomerate

82.41

83.17

0.76

QvBx quartz vein breccia

83.17

92.07

8.90

Tr2 - Rhyolite

92.07

101.43

9.36

QvBx quartz vein breccia

101.43

102.44

1.01

Tr2 - Rhyolite

102.44

102.74

0.30

Fault zone

102.74

112.80

10.06

YgrQtz granite with quartz stockwork

112.80

124.09

11.28

Ygr - granite

Thicknesses reported are drilled thickness. True thickness is roughly 87% of drilled thickness.


Click Image To View Full Size

Banding in the quartz vein breccia below the "shark fin" is much stronger than in any previous intercept of quartz vein breccia. Breccia textures show multiple periods of re-brecciation of vein material with subsequent quartz overgrowths on quartz vein clasts and possible "ginguro" rinds around clasts.  Stockwork quartz in granite is similar to that which is exposed in a mineralized hilltop 300 metres to the north, and similar to what was interested 300 metres to the south in last summer's RC drilling program. The overall thickness of the visually mineralized interval is 13.81 metres and 30.40 metres respectively, thinner than the deepest intercept in hole PR22-88, again suggesting that the mineral system is stronger with depth, or has been truncated near the surface.

Updated geologic sections and photos of core from the completed holes are posted to the web site at: https://arizonasilverexploration.com/philadelphia/ .

Qualified Person

Gregory Hahn, VP-Exploration and a Certified Professional Geologist (#7122) is a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") and has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

About Arizona Silver Exploration Inc.

Arizona Silver is a young exploration company focused on exploring gold-silver properties in western Arizona and Nevada. The flagship asset is the Philadelphia property. The company has recently received a positive Record of Decision on its Notice of Intent to drill an initial twelve exploration holes on its recently acquired Silverton gold-silver property that hosts Carlin-type targets. Drilling there will be scheduled as time and equipment allow.

Please take a moment and listen to Greg Hahn narrate our latest PowerPoint now available on the website link:

and visit our website at: www.arizonasilverexploration.com

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

Arizona Silver Exploration INC.

Mike Stark, President and CEO, Director

Phone: (604) 833-4278

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTION CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements or information. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements in relation to the timing, cost and other aspects of the 2022 exploration program; the potential for development of the mineral resources; the potential mineralization and geological merits of the exploration properties; and other future plans, objectives or expectations of the Company. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's plans or expectations include the risk that actual results of current and planned exploration activities, including the results of the Company's 2022 drilling program(s) on its properties, will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; the geology, grade and continuity of any mineral deposits and the risk of unexpected variations in mineral resources, grade and/or recovery rates; fluctuating metals prices; possibility of accidents, equipment breakdowns and delays during exploration; exploration cost overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses; uncertainties involved in the interpretation of drilling results and geological tests; availability of capital and financing required to continue the Company's future exploration programs and preparation of geological reports and studies; delays in the preparation of geological reports and studies; the metallurgical characteristics of mineralization contained within the exploration properties are yet to be fully determined; general economic, market or business conditions; competition and loss of key employees; regulatory changes and restrictions including in relation to required permits for exploration activities (including drilling permits) and environmental liability; timeliness of government or regulatory approvals; and other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. In connection with the forward-looking information contained in this news release, the Company has made numerous assumptions, including that the Company's 2022 programs would proceed as planned and within budget. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.

Copyright (c) 2022 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Arizona Silver Exploration TSXV:AZS Silver Investing
AZS:CA
Arizona Silver Exploration

Arizona Silver Exploration


Keep reading... Show less
Arizona Silver Completes First Two Core Holes at the Philadelphia Gold Project, Arizona

Arizona Silver Completes First Two Core Holes at the Philadelphia Gold Project, Arizona

(TheNewswire)

Arizona Silver Exploration Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - February 15, 2022 Arizona Silver Exploration Inc. (TSXV: AZS ) ( OTC:AZASF ) is pleased to announce that it has completed the first two core holes at the Philadelphia project, Mohave County, Arizona.  Drilling commenced on January 28, 2022. The first hole is in the laboratory with the second hole to be submitted Friday.

Greg Hahn, VP-Exploration states, "From a visual perspective the new drilling is proceeding as anticipated. Intercepts are close to modelled depths and quartz vein breccia thicknesses remain strong.  The presence of visible gold in core in the hanging wall vein is encouraging but must be regarded with caution as to grade. That said, the model of the gold system in the "boiling zone" is holding up and as such I expect the zone will continue deeper."

Current drilling is at the north end of the Perry patented claim testing down dip of three previously drilled reverse circulation drill holes, PRC21-81 thru PRC21-83. The objective of the drilling is twofold: firstly, to determine the grade continuity down dip of previous mineralization, and secondly to recover drill core to compare with RC cuttings.

Earlier holes, PRC21-81 thru PRC21-83 reported two vein breccias separated by a diagnostic rhyolite dike that hosts quartz stockwork veining.  The upper (hanging wall) quartz vein breccia is higher grade than the lower (footwall) calcite-cemented vein breccia. The thickness and grade of the entire mineralized package was increasing with depth.  The upper vein breccia was up to 3 metres thick at 16.9 grams per tonne ("gpt") gold and 51.15 gpt silver. Stockwork mineralization up to 33.5 metres drill thickness was intersected in the mineralized rhyolite dike between the upper and lower vein breccias. The lower vein was characterized by black carbonate-cemented quartz vein and rhyolite fragments.

Current holes PC22-86 and PC22-87 intersected upper and lower vein breccia intercepts as predicted, 30 metres and 60 metres respectively below the earlier drill intercepts. The geology is continuous in both core holes, with the two vein breccias separated by quartz stockwork rhyolite.  A section of the geology to date is posted to the web site at https://arizonasilverexploration.com/philadelphia/ .

In holes PC22-86 and PC22-87 the upper vein breccia carries fine-grained visible gold. The vein breccia is characterized by yellow or green chalcedonic to crustiform quartz, occasionally banded, with clasts of vein and rhyolite within the vein breccia. The thickness of the upper vein breccia is 5.91 metres in the shallower hole, PC22-86 and 3.87 metres in the second hole, PC22-87.  Estimated true thickness of the upper vein breccia in the two holes is 4.85 metres and 2.74 metres respectively.

In holes PC21-86 and PC21-87 the lower vein breccia is 10.33 metres thick and 12.71 metres thick respectively. Estimated true thickness of the vein breccia is 8.5 metres and 9 metres respectively. Quartz in the lower vein is mostly white to gray, not green to yellow as in the upper vein breccia, and locally contains cockade and banded textures. The vein textures suggest the new drill hole intercepts are below the upper level of "boiling" as anticipated.

In the new drilling, the quartz stockwork rhyolite zone between the two vein breccias is 29 metres thick and 39.4 metres thick respectively.  The zone is getting both thicker and stronger with depth.  Some yellow and green quartz is evident in the stockwork zone reflecting a mixture of the quartz present in both the upper and lower vein breccias. Overall thickness of the strongly mineralized interval in the two holes is 45.27 metres, and 56.0 metres respectively. Estimated true thicknesses are 32.0 metres and 45.87 metres.

Two more drill holes are planned to follow the zone further down dip some 30 metres and 60 metres below PC21-87. Drilling is underway on hole PC21-88, but this hole will probably not be completed before February 17 th when the drill crew will break before resuming February 27 th .

See link to core photos on website:

https://arizonasilverexploration.com/philadelphia-slideshow/

Qualified Person

Gregory Hahn, VP-Exploration, and a Certified Professional Geologist (#7122) is a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") and has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

About Arizona Silver Exploration Inc.

Arizona Silver is a young exploration company focused on exploring gold-silver properties in western Arizona and Nevada. The flagship asset through 2022 will be the Philadelphia gold property. On its recently acquired Silverton gold-silver property, the Company recently received a positive Record of Decision on its Notice of Intent to drill an initial twelve exploration holes on Carlin-type targets.  Drilling there will be scheduled as time and equipment allow.

Please take a moment and listen to Greg Hahn narrate our latest PowerPoint now available on the website link:

Keep reading... Show less
Arizona Silver Commences Core Drilling at the Philadelphia Gold Project, Arizona

Arizona Silver Commences Core Drilling at the Philadelphia Gold Project, Arizona

(TheNewswire)

Arizona Silver Exploration Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - January 31, 2022 Arizona Silver Exploration Inc. (TSXV: AZS ) ( OTC:AZASF ) announces that core drilling has started on the Philadelphia gold project, Mohave County, Arizona. The objective is to further demonstrate the continuity and extent of both high grade and stockwork gold targets on the property.

The drilling contract provides for a minimum of 3,000 metres (10,000 feet) of core drilling 12 hours/day, on a 20-day on, 10-day off schedule. This press release deals with the first 6 holes of the program.

North Perry – Shark Fin Target Area

The map below is an overview of the property with the North Perry – Shark Fin Target shown. This is a priority target as previous drilling has demonstrated the presence of both a highgrade vein and stockwork mineralization. This drilling will demonstrate continuity to depth and strike continuity to the "Shark Fin" – a prominent cliff of quartz breccia mineralization.


Click Image To View Full Size

Drilling will commence at the north end of the Perry patented claim where drill holes PRC21-81 thru PRC21-83 intersected high grades in a hanging wall vein up to 3.3 metres thick at 16.9 grams per tonne ("gpt") gold and 51.15 gpt silver. Stockwork mineralization up to 47.3 metres thick at 1.63 gpt gold and 7.74 gpt silver was intersected between the vein and a footwall calcite-cemented quartz vein breccia.

Four core holes will be drilled on one section line, immediately down dip from previous reverse circulation drill holes to test:

  1. The down-dip continuation of the high-grade vein

  2. Mineralization in the hanging wall (above) of the high-grade vein intersected further to the south,

  3. Stockwork mineralization footwall (below) to the high-grade vein, and

  4. Increasing gold content with depth in the calcite-cemented quartz vein breccia below previous gold-bearing intercepts.

The Shark Fin outcrops 50 metres north of the four holes described above on a patented claim named the Rising Fawn. The Shark Fin is interpreted to be the same footwall calcite-cemented quartz vein breccia as we will drill to the south. The feature will be tested by two angle holes collared from the first drill pad to the south.

https://arizonasilverexploration.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/Section-PC2-Minl_Lith-Layout-8DEc2021b.pdf

Once the drilling at the north end of the Perry claim is completed the drill rig will move some 300 metres to the south end of the Perry claim to test the down-dip and immediate strike extensions of mineralization in that area. The untested area between these two targets is referred to as the "GAP" where drill roads must first be established.

Greg Hahn, VP Exploration states " I am delighted to resume drilling on the property. This program is designed to demonstrate the real upside of the system, showing that we have continuity to depth and the potential to develop significant ounces. I expect some exciting results."

Proposed drill holes vary in length from 150 to 300 metres (500 to 1000 feet) with various angles of inclination.  Drill core will be delivered to the ALS sample preparation facility in Tucson, Arizona for photographing, sawing, and sampling. We intend to deliver all available sample material to the lab after each 20 day drilling stretch. Results will be announced regularly to provide good news flow to investors.

Proposed drill sections and r evised assay sections and summary interval sections for these drill sites have been posted to the web https://arizonasilverexploration.com/philadelphia/ .

See Drill Photo's Link: https://arizonasilverexploration.com/philadelphia-slideshow/

Qualified Person

Gregory Hahn, VP-Exploration, and a Certified Professional Geologist (#7122) is a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") and has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

About Arizona Silver Exploration Inc.

Arizona Silver is a young exploration company focused on exploring gold-silver properties in western Arizona and Nevada. The flagship asset is the Philadelphia property, but the company plans to continue to drill test the Ramsey Silver Mine property located a short distance east of Quartzsite, Arizona. The company has recently received a positive Record of Decision on its Notice of Intent to drill an initial twelve exploration holes on its recently acquired Silverton gold-silver property that hosts Carlin-type targets. Drilling there will be scheduled as time and equipment allow.

Please take a moment and listen to Greg Hahn narrate our latest PowerPoint now available on the website link:

Keep reading... Show less
Open Letter to the Shareholders from the CEO of Arizona Silver Exploration Inc.

Open Letter to the Shareholders from the CEO of Arizona Silver Exploration Inc.

(TheNewswire)

Arizona Silver Exploration Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - January 19, 2022 Arizona Silver Exploration Inc. (TSXV: AZS ) ( OTC:AZASF ) today released a year-end letter from Mike Stark, CEO, to the Company's shareholders.  The letter follows below and can also be accessed from the Company's website at www.arizonasilverexploration.com

Keep reading... Show less
Arizona Silver Drilling Extends Bulk Tonnage Target 115.9 Metres at 1.34 g/t Gold and 5.78 g/t Silver in Latest Drill Hole at the Philadelphia Project, Arizona

Arizona Silver Drilling Extends Bulk Tonnage Target 115.9 Metres at 1.34 g/t Gold and 5.78 g/t Silver in Latest Drill Hole at the Philadelphia Project, Arizona

(TheNewswire)



Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - December 09 2021 Arizona Silver Exploration Inc. (TSXV: AZS ) ( OTC:AZASF ) is pleased to announce drilling results that extend the thickness of the bulk tonnage target at the Philadelphia Project, Arizona. The assay results are from previously un-assayed drill samples from the upper portions of two recently completed RC holes. Drilling is scheduled to resume as soon as a rig can be delivered to the property.

HIGHLIGHTS

PRC21-85, the last hole drilled in the summer drilling campaign, intersected a total of 115.9 metres at 1.34 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold and 5.78 g/t silver from 60.9 metres to 176.8 metres depth downhole.

PRC21-80 intersected a total of 103.7 metres at 1.57 g/t gold and 7.64 g/t silver from 51.8 metres to 155.5 metres depth (103.7 metres) downhole.

On July 20, 2021 Arizona Silver reported drilling results on the above drill holes. Those holes reported 59.5 metres and 37 metre widths of mineralization from holes PRC21-85 and PRC21-80 respectively. Significantly, the latest results expand the width of that lower grade mineralization to 115.9 metres and 103.7 metres respectively. The samples represent intervals primarily from the hanging wall of the high-grade vein intercepts that were not submitted initially as they were not expected to contain appreciable gold.

Greg Hahn, VP-Exploration states " The assay results from altered volcanics in the hanging wall (upper portion) of the high-grade vein surprised us, carrying substantial gold where quartz veins are mostly absent. The gold appears to be associated with strong hydrothermal alteration comprising iron staining and clays, mostly green, not vein quartz that typifies the remainder of the mineralized intercepts. This association is new for the Philadelphia property and suggests we are on to a larger mineral system than just the high-grade vein that characterized historical production and our earlier exploration focus on the property".

"I am anxious to resume drilling using a diamond drill as follow up. The recently completed financing will provide us the budget to drill step-out holes to further extend the gold mineralization of Philadelphia", adds Greg Hahn."

Unsampled intervals from adjacent holes PRC21-78 and PRC21-79 will now be submitted for assay to evaluate the hanging wall volcanics in those drill holes.

Revised assay sections and summary interval sections for these two drill holes will be posted to the web link here for sections . True thicknesses of the reported assay intervals are estimated to be approximately 72 metres.

QA/QC Program

Samples were delivered to the ALS sample preparation facility in Tucson, Arizona, where the samples are inventoried, dried, crushed and pulverized.  Pulverized splits are sent to the ALS analytical facility in Vancouver, British Columbia for analyses. All material handling is done under a strict chain of custody protocol.  Gold is determined by fire assay with an AA finish and silver is determined by ICP-MS methods within a 31-element suite.

The Company traditionally maintains its own program of inserting Standard Reference material in the form of standards and blanks to the sampling stream, prior to being shipped to ALS's preparation facility in Tucson, Arizona, in addition to the independent QA/QC protocols of ALS Global.

Qualified Person

Gregory Hahn, VP-Exploration and a Certified Professional Geologist (#7122) is a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") and has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

About Arizona Silver Exploration Inc.

Arizona Silver is a young exploration company focused on exploring gold-silver properties in western Arizona and Nevada. The flagship asset is the Philadelphia property but the Company plans to continue to drill test the Ramsey Silver Mine property located a short distance east of Quartzsite, Arizona. The Company has recently received a positive Record of Decision on its Notice of Intent to drill an initial twelve exploration holes on its recently acquired Silverton gold-silver property that hosts Carlin-type targets. Drilling there will be scheduled as time and equipment allow.

Please take a moment and listen to Greg Hahn narrate our latest PowerPoint now available on the website link: :

Keep reading... Show less
"investingnews.com"

Arizona Silver Reports Good Gold Grades on Undrilled Segment of the Philadelphia Vein, Arizona

(TheNewswire)

Arizona Silver Exploration Inc.

Arizona Silver Exploration Inc. (TSXV: AZS ) ( OTC:AZASF ) is pleased to announce the results of surface channel sampling completed on an  undrilled 300 meter segment of the Philadelphia-Perry vein at the Philadelphia project. Drilling of this segment known as the "Gap" is scheduled for November-December when drill road access is completed

Keep reading... Show less

Fortuna announces maiden Inferred Mineral Resource of 350,000 ounces at 3.16 g/t gold at the Sunbird discovery at Séguéla, Côte d'Ivoire

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc. (NYSE: FSM) (TSX: FVI) is pleased to announce a maiden Inferred Mineral Resource estimate for the Sunbird discovery located at its Séguéla gold Project in Côte d'Ivoire.

Paul Weedon, Senior Vice President of Exploration of Fortuna, commented, "The Sunbird discovery, with important similar geological characteristics to the nearby previously defined deposits, remains open along strike and at depth, providing excellent potential for additional growth based on the successful ongoing expansion drilling program presently being conducted." Mr. Weedon continued, "We regard the definition of the Sunbird deposit as a single step in the discovery journey with many more exploration targets identified and yet to be tested." Mr. Weedon concluded, "We remain very encouraged at the potential for further exploration work programs to help in determining the ultimate scale of the Séguéla gold Project."

Keep reading... Show less
Galena Mining

Abra Construction 52% Complete

GALENA MINING LTD. (“Galena” or the “Company”) (ASX: G1A) is pleased to announce that the construction progress at its Abra Base Metals Mine (“Abra” or the “Project”) has reached 52% complete on 28 February 2022.

Keep reading... Show less
CMC Announces Upsizing of Non-Brokered Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of up to C$3.1 Million

CMC Announces Upsizing of Non-Brokered Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of up to C$3.1 Million

CMC Metals Ltd. (TSX-V:CMB) (Frankfurt:ZM5P) (CMCXF:OTC PINKS) ("CMC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that due to significant investor demand, the Company has increased the size of the Company's previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") from up to C$2,120,000 to up to C$3,100,000 subject to regulatory acceptance. Under the revised Offering, the Company will sell any combination of flow-through units of the Company (each, a "FT Unit") at a price of C$0.17 per FT Unit and non-flow-through units of the Company (each, a "Unit") at a price of C$0.15 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to C$3,100,000

Each FT Unit will consist of one common share of the Company to be issued as a "flow-through share" within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (each, a "FT Share") and one-half of one transferrable non-flow-through share purchase warrant (each full warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (each, a "Unit Share") and one-half of one Warrant. Each whole Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one non-flow-through common share of the Company (each, a "Warrant Share") at a price of C$0.20 per Warrant Share for a period of 24 months from the closing date of the Offering.

Keep reading... Show less
two people shake hands in front of a window

5 Top Weekly TSXV Performers: Gatling Shares Rise on Acquisition News

The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) was on course to edge out a small five day gain last Friday (March 11) morning; it moved as high as 855.97 points that day, but ultimately closed lower.

Canada’s junior index has shed nearly 100 points since January amid geopolitical strife and investor risk aversion. However, the market has found support through both oil and gas companies and gold stocks, which have both benefited from significant price growth over the last six weeks.

The price of West Texas Intermediate briefly touched US$129 per barrel on Tuesday (March 8), its highest value since 2008, while an ounce of gold hit an intraday all-time high of US$2,070 on the same day. As the Russian invasion stretches into another week, concerns about the future of commodity supply chains is growing.

Keep reading... Show less

MAG Silver to Acquire Gatling Exploration

MAG Silver Corp. (TSX NYSE American: MAG) ("MAG" or "MAG Silver") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Definitive Arrangement Agreement (the "Definitive Agreement") with Gatling Exploration Inc. (TSXV: GTR, OTCQB: GATGF) ("Gatling") pursuant to which MAG will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Gatling (the "Transaction") in an all-share transaction. Each Gatling shareholder will be entitled to receive 0.01702627 (the "Exchange Ratio") of a common share of MAG for each share of Gatling held (the "Consideration").

The Consideration values Gatling at approximately C$0.40 per share, representing a premium of approximately 47.4% to Gatling shareholders, based on the 5-day volume weighted average price (VWAP) of each company as of the close of trading on March 10, 2022. Upon completion of the Transaction, it is expected that Gatling shareholders will hold approximately 0.79% of MAG shares on an outstanding basis.

Keep reading... Show less

Endeavour Silver - Keeping an Eye on Terronera

Fourth quarter and full year 2021 results. Endeavour reported adjusted fourth quarter and full year 2021 losses per share of $(0.00) and ($0.05) per share, respectively, compared to fourth quarter and full year 2020 EPS of $0.13 and $0.01. We had forecast fourth quarter earnings of $0.03 per share and a full year loss of $(0.01) per share. Adjusted fourth quarter and full year EBITDA were $11.5 million and $36.0 million, respectively. While revenue was largely in line with our estimates, costs were higher. At quarter end, Endeavour held 1,028,340 ounces of silver and 1,044 ounces of gold in bullion inventory, and 54,270 ounces of silver and 2,630 ounces of gold in concentrate inventory. Updating estimates. We are maintaining our 2022 and 2023 EPS estimates of $0.14 and $0.16, respectively. We forecast 2022 and 2023 EBITDA of $57.5 million and $67.9 million, respectively. While we had previously assumed the company sells down its inventory in 2022, the timing could accelerate within quarters due to recent strength in commodity prices. Terronera financing. Endeavour ended the quarter with $103.3 million of cash. The company expects to fund Terronera mine development with a combination of cash on hand, operating cash flow, and debt financing. Management has been working with banks to provide a debt facility with $80 million to $100 million of capacity and expects to receive committed financing shortly. Once financing is in place, the Board will approve construction which is expected to take 24 months with Terronera still expected to achieve commercial production in the first half of 2024. Rating is Market Perform. We think investors will remain focused on how the company's intermediate and long-term growth pipeline develops, along with the company's ability to manage costs. We think near-term risk and reward is balanced given steady production levels in 2022 and 2023 and a relatively high operating cost profile which could improve when Terronera goes into commercial production. Read More >>

News Provided by Channelchek via QuoteMedia

Keep reading... Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News
×