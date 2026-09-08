Arizona Gold & Silver Infill Drilling Intersects 90.71 Metres at 1.45 g/t Gold, Including 9.94 Metres at 5.58 g/t Gold, at the Philadelphia Project, Arizona

(TheNewswire)
-
Deeper drilling underway
-
Assays pending from two holes testing the down-dip continuation of the high-grade Perry Zone
Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - September 8, 2026 - Arizona Gold & Silver Inc. ("Arizona" or the "Company") (TSXV: AZS,OTC:AZASF) (OTCQB: AZASF) is pleased to announce assay results from three infill drill holes completed at its Philadelphia Gold-Silver Project in Mohave County, Arizona (the "Philadelphia Project" or the "Project"). The holes continue to define broad zones of gold mineralization containing higher-grade internal intervals above the previously reported high-grade Perry Zone. Collectively, the results provide further evidence of vertical continuity and reinforce the potential scale of the epithermal gold-silver system.
Highlights
-
Infill drill holes PC26-168, PC26-170 and PC26-171B all intersect broad zones (59.2 to 90.71 metres ("m") of mineralization that include significant high-grade intervals.
-
The new holes continue to delineate a broad, vertically continuous mineralized envelope above previously reported high-grade Perry Zone intersections.
-
With Evolution Mining's strategic investment, drilling has expanded from day-shift operations to 24-hour operations, significantly increasing the rate of drill core production.
Assay intervals for PC26-171B, PC26-168 and PC26-170 are summarized in Table 1. Intervals are reported as drilled lengths. True thickness is estimated at approximately 60% of drilled thickness.
Table 1: Summary of Significant Gold-Silver Intervals
|
Drill hole
|
Interval
|
From (m)
|
To (m)
|
Length (m)
|
Au (g/t)
|
Ag (g/t)
|
Cut off (g)
|
PC26-171B
|
Total interval
|
197.21
|
287.91
|
90.71
|
1.45
|
3.9
|
0.25
|
Including
|
253.44
|
286.73
|
33.28
|
3.02
|
7.4
|
1
|
Including
|
262.74
|
280.57
|
17.83
|
4.55
|
7.4
|
3
|
Including
|
267.16
|
277.09
|
9.94
|
5.58
|
8.1
|
5
|
PC26-168
|
Total interval
|
235.15
|
266.06
|
30.91
|
1.99
|
0.4
|
0.25
|
Including
|
244.45
|
247.01
|
2.56
|
3.45
|
2.8
|
1
|
And including
|
249.72
|
264.87
|
15.15
|
2.91
|
0.1
|
1
|
Including
|
249.72
|
258.74
|
9.02
|
3.79
|
0.1
|
3
|
PC26-170
|
Total interval
|
211.23
|
270.42
|
59.19
|
1.02
|
4.4
|
0.25
|
Including
|
241.04
|
262.52
|
21.48
|
2.14
|
6.0
|
1
|
Including
|
256.89
|
259.66
|
2.77
|
5.34
|
7.6
|
3
Notes: Intervals are presented from the broadest mineralized envelope to progressively higher-grade internal intervals. In calculating each interval, the sequence starts and ends at the applicable cutoff grade. True thickness is estimated at approximately 60% of drilled thickness. Minor differences may occur due to rounding. See the QA/QC statement below for additional information.
PC26-171B, PC26-168 and PC26-170 were designed to test the up-dip and strike continuity of mineralization previously intersected in the Perry Zone and to further define the broader mineralized envelope surrounding the high-grade core of the system. These holes were drilled while we awaited approval from the BLM to step out and drill deeper, which is now underway.
Mike Stark, President and CEO, commented:
"These results provide further evidence of the scale and continuity of mineralization at Philadelphia. Evolution Mining's strategic investment has enabled us to expand drilling to 24-hour operations. We are now sourcing a second drill. Combined with our expanded permit covering 16 additional drill pads, this positions us to accelerate testing of the Perry Zone at depth and advance multiple high-priority targets across the broader project."
Dr. Lex Lambeck, Senior Vice President Exploration, commented:
"These are the final infill holes in the current phase of the program. The results continue to demonstrate broad, continuous gold mineralization in the Perry Zone, with higher-grade intervals occurring within wider mineralized envelopes. This repeated pattern increases our confidence that we are defining a coherent mineralized system rather than isolated intersections."
"The results are helping us refine the system's geometry and guide deeper drilling, which is now testing the projected down-dip continuation of the high-grade Perry Zone and the broader potential beneath Red Hills."
Drill Results
PC26-171B
Hole PC26-171B was drilled approximately 15 m below PC26-169 (21.79 m at 4.10 g/t Au) at an azimuth of 343 degrees and an inclination of -80 degrees. It tested the down-dip continuation of mineralization intersected in PC26-169.
Gold mineralization is hosted by altered andesite cut by hydrothermal quartz-calcite breccias and quartz-rich breccias interpreted to represent the upper levels of the hydrothermal system.
PC26-168
Hole PC26-168 was drilled approximately 18 m south of PC26-169 at an azimuth of 330 degrees and an inclination of -75 degrees. It tested the strike continuity of mineralization and intersected a broad mineralized corridor hosted by altered andesite with calcite breccia and quartz-vein breccia.
PC26-170
Hole PC26-170 was drilled approximately 30 m above and south of PC26-169 at an azimuth of 342 degrees and an inclination of -75 degrees. It tested the up-dip continuity of mineralization and intersected altered andesite containing quartz-calcite hydrothermal breccias and quartz-rich breccias characteristic of the upper levels of the system.
Deeper Drilling Underway Beneath Red Hills
Drilling has advanced beneath the Red Hills bulk-tonnage target to test the projected down-dip continuation of the Perry Zone below PC25-156 and PC25-157 (Figure 1). PC26-172 and PC26-173 have been completed with assays pending. PC26-174 is currently in progress.
The current program is progressively stepping down dip to evaluate the Perry Zone at depth and its relationship to the broad mineralized envelope and coincident CSAMT geophysical anomaly beneath Red Hills. The results will provide important information on the geometry, continuity and vertical extent of the mineralized system and will guide subsequent drilling.
Figure 1: Detailed Perry Zone Long Section Showing Current Infill Results and Deeper Drilling Down Potential Plunge of Mineralized System Beneath Red Hills
QA/QC Protocols
Drill core samples were submitted to Skyline Assayers & Laboratories in Tucson, Arizona, which operates under ISO 9001:2015. Gold was analyzed by fire assay with an atomic absorption finish, with over-limit results re-analyzed by gravimetric methods. Silver and multi-element analyses were completed using ICP-MS methods. The Company's QA/QC program includes the regular insertion of certified reference materials and blanks, and the results were reviewed before publication.
Qualified Person
Dr. Lex Lambeck, CPG (AIPG CPG-11734), Senior Vice President of Exploration for Arizona Gold & Silver, is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Dr. Lambeck has reviewed the drill core and assay data and has approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.
About Arizona Gold & Silver Inc.
Arizona Gold & Silver Inc. is an exploration company focused on advancing its flagship Philadelphia Gold-Silver Project in Mohave County, Arizona, and its Silverton Gold Project in Nevada. At Philadelphia, the Company is evaluating the district-scale potential of a low-sulfidation epithermal gold-silver system along the approximately three-kilometre-long Arabian Fault corridor through drilling, geological mapping, geophysics and remote-sensing programs.
On behalf of the Board of Directors:
ARIZONA GOLD & SILVER INC.
Mike Stark, President and CEO, Director
Phone: (604) 833-4278
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
CAUTION CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This news release includes certain forward-looking statements or information. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements in relation to the timing, cost and other aspects of the 2026 exploration program; the potential for development of the mineral resources; the potential mineralization and geological merits of the exploration properties; and other future plans, objectives or expectations of the Company. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's plans or expectations include the risk that actual results of current and planned exploration activities, including the results of the Company's 2026 drilling program(s) on its properties, will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; the geology, grade and continuity of any mineral deposits and the risk of unexpected variations in mineral resources, grade and/or recovery rates; fluctuating metals prices; possibility of accidents, equipment breakdowns and delays during exploration; exploration cost overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses; uncertainties involved in the interpretation of drilling results and geological tests; availability of capital and financing required to continue the Company's future exploration programs and preparation of geological reports and studies; delays in the preparation of geological reports and studies; the metallurgical characteristics of mineralization contained within the exploration properties are yet to be fully determined; general economic, market or business conditions; competition and loss of key employees; regulatory changes and restrictions including in relation to required permits for exploration activities (including drilling permits) and environmental liability; timeliness of government or regulatory approvals; and other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. In connection with the forward-looking information contained in this news release, the Company has made numerous assumptions, including that the Company's 2026 programs would proceed as planned and within budget. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.
Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.