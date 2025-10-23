argenx to Report Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Business Update on October 30, 2025

October 23, 2025 Amsterdam, the Netherlands argenx (Euronext & Nasdaq: ARGX), a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases, today announced that it will host a conference call and audio webcast on Thursday, October 30, 2025 at 1:30 PM CET (8:30 AM ET) to discuss its third quarter 2025 financial results and provide a business update.

A webcast of the live call may be accessed on the Investors section of the argenx website at argenx.com/investors . A replay of the webcast will be available on the argenx website for approximately one year following the presentation.

Dial-in numbers:

Belgium                32 800 50 201
France                        33 800 943355
Netherlands                31 20 795 1090
United Kingdom        44 800 358 0970
United States                1 888 415 4250
Japan                        81 3 4578 9081
Switzerland                41 43 210 11 32

Use the access code 3810049 to join the call. Please dial in 15 minutes prior to the live call.

About argenx

argenx is a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases. Partnering with leading academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), argenx aims to translate immunology breakthroughs into a world-class portfolio of novel antibody-based medicines. argenx developed and is commercializing the first approved neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn) blocker and is evaluating its broad potential in multiple serious autoimmune diseases while advancing several earlier stage experimental medicines within its therapeutic franchises. For more information, visit www.argenx.com and follow us on LinkedIn , Instagram , Facebook , and YouTube .

Contacts

Media:

Ben Petok
bpetok@argenx.com

Investors:

Alexandra Roy
aroy@argenx.com


Primary Logo

