CoTec Receives $19.9 Million From Warrant Acceleration

CoTec Receives $19.9 Million From Warrant Acceleration

95.6% Of Warrants Exercised

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / April 13, 2026 / CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH,OTC:CTHCF)(OTCQB:CTHCF) ("CoTec" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received gross proceeds of approximately $19.9 million from the exercise of 16.6 million warrants ("Warrant Exercise") pursuant to its warrant acceleration announced on March 4, 2026.

The Warrant Exercise represents 95.6% of the 17.3m warrants subject to the warrant acceleration. The unexercised warrants expired on Friday, April 10, 2026.

The Company issued 16.6 million common shares pursuant to the Warrant Exercise increasing the total common shares outstanding to 115,136,805.

Julian Treger, CoTec CEO commented: "We are very pleased with the successful outcome of the warrant acceleration during a challenging time in the markets. This is testimony to the continued support of our shareholders and recognition of the compelling value proposition of our Company."

About CoTec

CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSX-V:CTH)(OTCQB:CTHCF) is redefining the future of resource extraction and recycling. Focused on rare earth magnets and strategic materials, CoTec integrates breakthrough technologies with strategic assets to unlock secure, sustainable, and low-cost supply chains.

CoTec's mission is clear: accelerate the energy transition while strengthening strategic mineral supply chains for the countries we operate in. By investing in and deploying disruptive technologies, the Company delivers capital-efficient, scalable solutions that transform marginal assets, tailings, waste streams, and recycled products into high-value critical minerals.

From its HyProMag USA magnet recycling joint venture in Texas, to iron tailings reprocessing in Québec, to next-generation copper and iron solutions backed by global majors, CoTec is building a diversified portfolio with long-term growth, rapid cash flow potential, and high barriers to entry. The result is a differentiated platform at the intersection of technology, sustainability, and strategic materials.

For more information, please visit www.cotec.ca

For further information, please contact:
Braam Jonker - (604) 992-5600
Chief Financial Officer

Forward-Looking Information Cautionary Statement

Statements in this press release regarding the Company and its investments which are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" which involve risks and uncertainties. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature, they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results in each case could differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements, due to known and unknown risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, including but not limited to resource and reserve risks; environmental risks and costs; labor costs and shortages; uncertain supply and price fluctuations in materials; increases in energy costs; labor disputes and work stoppages; leasing costs and the availability of equipment; heavy equipment demand and availability; contractor and subcontractor performance issues; worksite safety issues; project delays and cost overruns; extreme weather conditions; and social and transport disruptions. For further details regarding risks and uncertainties facing the Company please refer to "Risk Factors" in the Company's filing statement dated April 6, 2022 and the Company's continuous disclosure documents, copies of which may be found under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.com. The Company assumes no responsibility to update forward-looking statements in this press release except as required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release and are encouraged to read the Company's continuous disclosure documents which are available on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE: CoTec Holdings Corp.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

News Provided by ACCESS Newswire via QuoteMedia

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