Trading Halt

Trading Halt

QEM Limited (QEM:AU) has announced Trading Halt

Download the PDF here.

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QEM Limited

QEM Limited

Vanadium and energy resource development in Queensland’s prolific North West Minerals Province Keep Reading...
Capital Raising

Capital Raising

QEM Limited (QEM:AU) has announced Capital RaisingDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Trading Halt

Trading Halt

QEM Limited (QEM:AU) has announced Trading HaltDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

QEM Limited (QEM:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
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Western Australia Implements 2.5 Percent Vanadium Royalty Rate

A royalty rate of 2.5 percent has been applied to all vanadium products in Western Australia as of February 4, 2026.In a joint announcement by Minister for Mines and Petroleum David Michael and Minister for Energy and Decarbonisation Amber-Jade Sanderson, the government said that the new rate... Keep Reading...
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Vanadium Market Forecast: Top Trends for Vanadium in 2026

The vanadium market remained subdued in H1 2025, weighed down by persistent oversupply and weak usage from the steelmaking sector, even as new demand avenues like energy storage gained attention.Price data shows that vanadium pentoxide in major regions such as the US, China and Europe traded in... Keep Reading...
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Carbon Black Substitute Memorandum of Understanding

Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited (LSE:FAR), the vanadium producer and developer of the large Balasausqandiq vanadium deposit in Southern Kazakhstan, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a non-binding, non-exclusive, memorandum of understanding ("MOU") for the supply of up to 360,000... Keep Reading...
QEM Limited (ASX:QEM)

QEM Limited: Vanadium and Energy Resource Development in Queensland’s North West Minerals Province

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Top 5 Australian Mining Stocks This Week: Vanadium Resources Soars on DSO Offtake Deal

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly round-up of Australia’s top-performing mining stocks on the ASX, starting with news in Australia's resource sector.This week, gold companies continued to shine in Australia, joined by battery and base metals explorers and developers. In corporate... Keep Reading...
QEM Limited

QEM Appoints Robert Cooper as Director, following Leadership Transition

Critical minerals and energy company QEM Limited (ASX: QEM) is pleased to announce completion of the previously announced Leadership Transition (refer ASX Announcement 29 May 2025). Highlights: Seasoned global mining executive Robert Cooper has completed a comprehensive handover and is appointed... Keep Reading...

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QEM Limited
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