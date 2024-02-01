- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Argentina Lithium Gears Up for "Transformative" 2024 with Accelerated Lithium Exploration Program
“As a junior, we're in a very privileged situation where we're actually speeding up and accelerating things as we've retooled all our exploration budgets,” said Nikolaos Cacos, president and CEO of Argentina Lithium.
Argentina Lithium (TSXV:LIT) is gearing up for a milestone year as the company ramps up its drilling program at its two flagship projects in Argentina, the company’s president and CEO, Nikolaos Cacos, said.
“The real critical point will be by the middle of 2024, we will have our first resource calculation (and) that will set the company on the stage for solidifying our discovery, and sharing with the investment world the magnitude of what we have,” Cacos said.
Argentina Lithium’s game-changing US$90 million investment deal with global car manufacturer Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) in September 2023 allowed the company to accelerate exploration at its Rincon West and Antofalla projects, both of which are flagship assets.
“(Stellantis’ investment) changed our overall strategy, how we approach our exploration progress, because we don't have to pay attention to the short-term machinations of the stock market. We can maintain a longer-term view while keeping our strategic goal in place — defining a resource, defining an engineering study and then going into production,” Cacos said.
The company is also in a good position to “be active” while the rest of the lithium industry is taking a step back to conserve capital amid weakening lithium prices.
“As a junior, we're in a very privileged situation where we're actually speeding up and accelerating things as we've retooled all our exploration budgets. Permitting is the one thing that has to come into place. And that's going to come in place over the coming months. And then we'll have two and three drill rigs turning at the same time, and be able to advance our projects to that prefeasibility study stage much, much quicker than we originally anticipated,” Cacos said.
Watch the full interview with Argentina Lithium President and CEO Nikolaos Cacos above.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Argentina Lithium (TSXV:LIT). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Argentina Lithium in order to help investors learn more about the company. Argentina Lithium is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Argentina Lithium and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.
