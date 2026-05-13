Ares Strategic Mining Announces Completion of Major Processing Plant Infrastructure Milestones

(TheNewswire)
Conveyor Belt System and Electrical MCC Network Completed as Lost Sheep Processing Facility Moves Closer to Commissioning
Vancouver, B.C., 13th May 2026 TheNewswire Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (CSE: ARS) (OTCQX: ARSMF) (FRA: N8I1) is pleased to announce the successful completion of two of the most critical infrastructure components at its Lost Sheep Fluorspar Processing Facility in Utah: the installation of the plant's conveyor belt system and the completion of the facility's electrical and Motor Control Center ("MCC") systems.
These milestones represent a major step forward in the Company's transition from mine development into fully integrated processing operations and significantly advance the plant toward commissioning and production readiness.
Critical Systems Now Installed
The newly completed infrastructure includes:
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Full installation of the plant's primary material handling and conveyor belt systems
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Completion of the facility-wide electrical distribution network
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Installation and integration of the plant's Motor Control Center (MCC) systems
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Energization-ready infrastructure to support crushers, screens, flotation circuits, pumps, and processing equipment
The conveyor network forms the operational backbone of the processing facility, enabling the continuous and automated movement of ore between crushing, sorting, and processing stages. Meanwhile, the MCC and electrical systems provide centralized power distribution, process control, equipment protection, and operational automation throughout the plant.
MCC / Electrical Control Systems
James Walker, President and CEO of Ares Strategic Mining, commented: "The completion of the conveyor and MCC systems is one of the most important construction milestones we have achieved to date. These are not cosmetic additions — they are the central nervous system of the processing facility. Without these systems, industrial-scale processing cannot occur. Their completion marks a huge leap toward operational readiness and future production."
A Transformational Milestone Toward Production
The completion of these systems substantially de-risks the project and positions Ares to accelerate final mechanical installations and commissioning activities.
The MCC infrastructure is particularly significant because it:
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Controls and distributes power across the entire plant
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Enables synchronized operation of processing equipment
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Supports future automation and scalability
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Provides industrial-grade operational reliability and safety
Likewise, the conveyor system enables:
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Continuous ore flow throughout the facility
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Efficient material handling and throughput
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Reduced operating downtime and labor requirements
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Consistent feed rates for optimized processing performance
"You cannot operate a modern processing facility without these systems," Walker added. "This is foundational infrastructure — the kind of progress that transforms a construction project into an operating industrial facility."
Plant Construction Progress Overview
Building America's Domestic Fluorspar Supply Chain
Ares continues advancing toward becoming the leading domestic supplier of acidspar in the United States. Fluorspar is designated a critical mineral by the U.S. government and is essential for:
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Semiconductor manufacturing
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Fluorochemicals
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Nuclear fuel processing
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Steel and aluminum production
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Defense and aerospace applications
With mining operations underway, ore stockpiling ongoing, and plant infrastructure nearing completion, the Company is rapidly positioning itself for initial processing and future deliveries into domestic and international markets.
About Ares Strategic Mining
Ares Strategic Mining Inc. is a mining company focused on the development of its fluorspar projects in the U.S. The Company aims to become a significant supplier of high-grade fluorspar to North American markets, supporting industries vital to modern technology and infrastructure.
Lost Sheep Fluorspar Project – Delta, Utah
• 100% owned – 5,982 acres – 353 Claims
• Located in the Spor Mountain area, Juab County, Utah, approximately 214 km south-west of Salt Lake City.
• Fully Permitted – including mining permits.
• NI 43-101 Technical Report identified extensive high-grade fluorspar with low levels of impurities.
• Mining plan approved by BLM[1]
First approved by Rex Rowley – Area Manager, Bureau of Land Management – 24th August 1992.
Renewed by Paul B. Baker – Minerals Program Manager, Bureau of Land Management – 12th December 2016.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF
James Walker
Chief Executive Officer and President
For further information, please contact James Walker by email at info@aresmining.com
DISCLOSURE AND FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:
Companies typically rely on comprehensive feasibility reports on mineral reserve estimates to reduce the risks and uncertainties associated with a production decision. Historically, situations where the issuer decides to put a mineral project into production without first establishing mineral reserves supported by a technical report and completing a feasibility study have a higher risk of economic or technical failure, though some industrial mineral ventures are relatively simple operations with low levels of investment and risk, where the operating entity has determined that a formal prefeasibility or feasibility study in conformance with NI 43-101 and 43-101 CP is not required for a production decision. Based on historical engineering work, geological reports, historical production data and current engineering work completed or in the process by Ares, the Company intends to move forward with the development of its Utah asset.
Certain information in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include the failure to satisfy the conditions of the relevant securities exchange(s) and other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise such information, except as required by applicable law.
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