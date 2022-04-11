Arena Minerals Inc. is pleased to announce it has completed drilling of its first diamond drill hole at the Sal de la Puna Project located in the Pastos Grandes basin within Salta province, Argentina. The diamond drill hole is located on the Almafuerte claim and intersected a continuous brine column from 140 metres to the total drilled depth of 646 metres. The entire sampled brine column averaged 496 milligrams per ...

GNENF