ArcelorMittal publishes its 2025 Payments to Governments in respect of extractive activities report

26 June 2026, 15:15 CET

ArcelorMittal ('the Company') has today filed its 2025 Payments to Governments in respect of extractive activities report, which provides a consolidated overview of payments made by the Company and its subsidiaries in 2025 to governments regarding its mining operations.

The report, which complies with reporting requirements under Luxembourg law, is available for download from https://corporate.arcelormittal.com/reports-and-policies.

ENDS

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal is one of the world's leading integrated steel and mining companies with a presence in 60 countries and primary steelmaking operations in 14 countries. It is the largest steel producer in Europe, among the largest in the Americas, and has a growing presence in Asia through its joint venture AM/NS India. ArcelorMittal sells its products to a diverse range of customers including the automotive, engineering, construction and machinery industries, and in 2025 generated revenues of $61.4 billion, produced 55.6 million metric tonnes of crude steel and 48.8 million tonnes of iron ore. Our purpose is to produce smarter steels for people and planet. Steels made using innovative processes which use less energy, emit significantly less carbon and reduce costs. Steels that are cleaner, stronger and reusable. Steels for the renewable energy infrastructure that will support societies as they transform through this century. With steel at our core, our inventive people and an entrepreneurial culture at heart, we will support the world in making that change.

ArcelorMittal is listed on the stock exchanges of New York (MT), Amsterdam (MT), Paris (MT), Luxembourg (MT) and on the Spanish stock exchanges of Barcelona, Bilbao, Madrid and Valencia (MTS).
   
http://corporate.arcelormittal.com/  

ArcelorMittal Investor Relations contact information
General  +44 20 7543 1128 
Retail  +44 20 3214 2893 
Bonds/Credit  +33 157 955 035 


ArcelorMittal Corporate Communications contact information
Paul Weigh   
Tel:  +44 20 3214 2419 
E-mail press@arcelormittal.com 



Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

ArcelorMittalMTnyse:mtbase metals investing
MT
The Conversation (0)
Exploration Momentum Continues with Launch of District-Scale Prospecting Program

Exploration Momentum Continues with Launch of District-Scale Prospecting Program

Sankamap Metals Inc. (CSE: SCU,OTC:SKMPF) ("Sankamap" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of a targeted surface sampling program across its 4,500-hectare ("ha") Kuma Property ("Kuma") and its 24,100-ha Fauro Property ("Fauro") in the Solomon Islands. The Fauro Property is... Keep Reading...
Great Western Mining Corporation PLC Announces Result of AGM

Great Western Mining Corporation PLC Announces Result of AGM

Great Western Mining Corporation PLC, a strategic metals exploration and development company, held its Annual General Meeting today and all resolutions were duly passed. There were eight resolutions of which seven were passed as Ordinary Resolutions and one as a Special Resolution. Voting on all... Keep Reading...
TomaGold Commences Audio-Frequency Magnetotelluric Survey at its Berrigan Mine Project

TomaGold Commences Audio-Frequency Magnetotelluric Survey at its Berrigan Mine Project

Highlights Advanced AMT Survey Designed to Unlock District-Scale Discovery Potential The survey aims to better define the district's structural architecture, identify deep conductive corridors associated with mineralized systems such as those observed in the Main and Deep Zones at the Berrigan... Keep Reading...
Star Copper Extends Copper Creek Drill Hole Beyond Planned Depth After Intersecting Mineralized System

Star Copper Extends Copper Creek Drill Hole Beyond Planned Depth After Intersecting Mineralized System

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / June 23, 2026 / Star Copper Corp. (CSE:STCU)(OTCQX:STCUF)(FWB:SOP) ("Star Copper" or the "Company"), a critical minerals exploration and development company, is pleased to provide shareholders with an exploration update from its flagship Star Project in... Keep Reading...
Bold Options Olcott Claims and Notes the Commencement of Ring of Fire Road Construction

Bold Options Olcott Claims and Notes the Commencement of Ring of Fire Road Construction

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV: BOL,OTC:BVLDF) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to announce that it has signed an agreement to option the Olcott Property adjacent to its Wilcorp Property east of Atikokan, Ontario. The Olcott claims host a historical gold showing known as the Jackson-Olcott... Keep Reading...
Nuvau Winter Drilling at Thundermine Returns 5.28 g/t Au over 6.1 m, Including 7.22 g/t Au over 3.1 m

Nuvau Winter Drilling at Thundermine Returns 5.28 g/t Au over 6.1 m, Including 7.22 g/t Au over 3.1 m

Results suggestive of a gold-bearing hydrothermal system and multiple mineralization styles in a largely underexplored target area Nuvau Minerals Inc. (TSXV: NMC,OTC:NMCPF) reports encouraging results from its winter drilling campaign at the Thundermine (also called Thunderwood) target area in... Keep Reading...
Steadright Cancels Purchase of 80% Interest in Moroccan Antimony Company

Steadright Cancels Purchase of 80% Interest in Moroccan Antimony Company

(TheNewswire) June 25, 2026 TheNewswire - Muskoka, Ontario Steadright Critical Minerals Inc. (CSE: SCM,OTC:SCMNF) ("Steadright" or the "Company") announces that it has terminated, effective immediately, the previously announced agreement dated June 9, 2026, to acquire 80% of the outstanding... Keep Reading...
Bold Ventures Intersects 100.7 g/t Gold over 2.95 Meters at Traxxin Main Zone - Expands East Side Potential

Bold Ventures Intersects 100.7 g/t Gold over 2.95 Meters at Traxxin Main Zone - Expands East Side Potential

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV: BOL,OTC:BVLDF) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to announce the intersection of high-grade gold mineralization in diamond drilling at its Traxxin Project (the "Project" or the "Property"), located 130 km west-northwest of Thunder Bay, Ontario. Hole TX-26-02 returned... Keep Reading...
CoTec Holdings Corp. Announces Annual and Special Meeting Results

CoTec Holdings Corp. Announces Annual and Special Meeting Results

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / June 25, 2026 / CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH,OTC:CTHCF)(OTCQX:CTHCF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that all resolutions were passed by requisite majority at its annual and special meeting of shareholders held yesterday in virtual format.The six... Keep Reading...
Tartisan Nickel Corp. Retains Tetra Tech to Complete PFS Gap Analysis for the Kenbridge Nickel-Copper Project, Northwestern Ontario

Tartisan Nickel Corp. Retains Tetra Tech to Complete PFS Gap Analysis for the Kenbridge Nickel-Copper Project, Northwestern Ontario

Tartisan Nickel Corp. (CSE: TN,OTC:TTSRF) (OTCQX: TTSRF) (FSE: 8TA) ("Tartisan", or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has engaged Tetra Tech⁠ Canada Inc. (Tetra Tech) to conduct an independent review of the existing Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) for the Kenbridge... Keep Reading...
Wide Gold Intersections Confirmed at Music Well

Wide Gold Intersections Confirmed at Music Well

Augustus Minerals (AUG:AU) has announced Wide Gold Intersections Confirmed at Music WellDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Premier American Uranium Reports Results Following Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Nuvau Winter Drilling at Thundermine Returns 5.28 g/t Au over 6.1 m, Including 7.22 g/t Au over 3.1 m

Update Strengthens Cu-Au Targets, Glava & Torsby West

Searchlight Resources Announces Closing of Private Placement

Related News

energy investing

Premier American Uranium Reports Results Following Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

agriculture investing

Update Strengthens Cu-Au Targets, Glava & Torsby West

oil and gas investing

Top 5 Australian Mining Stocks This Week: Lakes Blue Energy Rises as Wombat Gas Field Progresses

gold investing

Rhona O'Connell: Gold Price Drop — Why it Happened, What's Next

precious metals investing

New Found Gold Announces Results of 2026 Annual General Meeting

precious metals investing

MAYFAIR ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF 2026 ANNUAL GENERAL AND SPECIAL MEETING AND GRANT OF STOCK OPTIONS

precious metals investing

Silverco Mobilizes Underground Mining Contractors at Cusi Property