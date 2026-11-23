Arc Mineral Royalties Ltd. (TSXV: ARO) (OTCQB: AROMF) ("Arc" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, has qualified Arc to trade on the OTCQB® Venture Market.
The Company will begin trading today on the OTCQB under the symbol "AROMF". The Company's common shares continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange in Canada under the symbol "ARO".
The Company expects to apply to upgrade its listing to the OTCQX® Best Market following publication of its annual audited financial results, anticipated in early 2027, subject to meeting the applicable eligibility requirements.
U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com.
Adam Davidson, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of Arc, commented:
"We are pleased to begin trading on the OTCQB market, which we expect will help provide Arc greater visibility among U.S. investors, as well as increased access to capital and liquidity. This listing comes at an important time for Arc, as we recently began trading on the TSX Venture Exchange in September, and are rapidly assembling a high-quality royalty portfolio built on high-conviction mining assets."
About Arc Mineral Royalties Ltd.
Arc Mineral Royalties Ltd. is a mining royalty and streaming company focused on establishing a portfolio of high-conviction royalty assets. Through a strategic partnership with Karri Capital Partners, Arc combines an experienced royalty management team with project development expertise to pursue both traditional royalty transactions and differentiated royalty creation opportunities. Arc's foundational royalty is the 1% net smelter return royalty over the Mt Henry Gold Project in Western Australia, with an option to acquire an additional 1% NSR royalty.
For further information
Arc Mineral Royalties Ltd. | Adam Davidson, Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director | 757-208-5171 | contact@arcroyalties.com | www.arcroyalties.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release.
Cautionary note regarding forward-looking information
This news release contains certain information which constitutes forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "expect", "potential", "believe", "intend" or the negative of these terms and similar expressions. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the Royalty and the Project, including Killi's planned drilling program and its objectives, the potential to grow or upgrade the Mineral Resource, the potential to produce a direct reduction grade concentrate or to apply a simplified processing flowsheet, future acquisitions, portfolio growth, and Arc's strategy and objectives. Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations and assumptions and is subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially, including commodity prices, market conditions, regulatory approvals, transaction completion risk, operator performance, reliance on information disclosed by Killi, the risk that the Project does not proceed to development or production, and the risks disclosed in the Company's public filings on SEDAR+. Should one or more of the risks or uncertainties underlying these forward-looking statements materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results, performance or achievements vary materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Except as required by law, Arc undertakes no obligation to update or revise such information.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/325101