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Arc Mineral Royalties Ltd. is a mining royalty and streaming company focused on establishing a portfolio of high-conviction royalty assets. Through a strategic partnership with Karri Capital Partners, Arc combines an experienced royalty management team with project development expertise to pursue both traditional royalty transactions and differentiated royalty creation opportunities. Arc's foundational royalty is the 1% net smelter return royalty over the Mt Henry Gold Project in Western Australia, with an option to acquire an additional 1% NSR royalty.
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