Aquestive Therapeutics to Report Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Recent Business Highlights on November 3 and Host Conference Call on November 4 at 8:00 a.m. ET

Aquestive Therapeutics to Report Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Recent Business Highlights on November 3 and Host Conference Call on November 4 at 8:00 a.m. ET

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQST) ("Aquestive" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company advancing medicines to bring meaningful improvement to patients' lives through innovative science and delivery technologies, today announced that it will report financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026, and provide an update on recent developments in its business after market close on Tuesday, November 3, 2026.

Management will host a conference call for investors at 8:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, November 4, 2026. To participate, please register in advance at https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI4103ddb2ad704c5e815844e1e14ff5c8 to obtain a local or toll-free telephone number and your personal PIN.

A live webcast of the call will be available on the Investors section of Aquestive's website at: Third Quarter 2026 Earnings Call — https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/efow2gqs

Following the call, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Investors section of the Company's website at https://investors.aquestive.com/events-and-presentations. The webcast will be archived for 30 days.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive is a biopharmaceutical company advancing medicines to bring meaningful improvement to patients' lives through innovative science and delivery technologies. The worldwide leader in delivering trusted, quality medications on oral film, Aquestive operates with its headquarters in New Jersey and U.S.-based manufacturing facilities in Indiana. The Company is the exclusive manufacturer of four commercialized products marketed by its licensees across six continents using proprietary, best-in-class technologies like PharmFilm®. Aquestive's AdrenaVerse™ platform contains a library of more than 20 epinephrine prodrugs enabling the pursuit of various potential allergy and dermatological indications. The Company is advancing Anaphylm™ (dibutepinephrine) sublingual film for the treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis, and AQST-108 (epinephrine) topical gel for various potential dermatological conditions. For more information, visit Aquestive.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "believe," "anticipate," "plan," "expect," "estimate," "intend," "may," "will," or the negative of those terms, and similar expressions, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the advancement and related timing of Anaphylm™ (dibutepinephrine) sublingual film through the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulatory review and potential approval process, and the advancement and related timing of AQST-108 (epinephrine prodrug) topical gel through clinical development and potential regulatory approval for its targeted indications. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks associated with the Company's development work, including any delays or changes to the timing, cost and success of its product development activities and clinical trials, including relating to Anaphylm and AQST-108, and other risks and uncertainties affecting the Company described in the "Risk Factors" section and in other sections included in its Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Given those uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. All subsequent forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements or outlook or guidance after the date of this press release whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.

PharmFilm® and the Aquestive logo are registered trademarks of Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc.

Investor Inquiries

Astr Partners
Brian Korb
Brian.korb@astrpartners.com


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