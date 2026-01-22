Appointment of New Director and Company Secretary

Appointment of New Director and Company Secretary

PERTH, AU / ACCESS Newswire / January 22, 2026 / Galan Lithium Limited (Galan or the Company) confirms the formal appointment of Mr Ofer Amir, Founder of the Clean Elements Fund, to its Board as a Non-Executive Director as foreshadowed in the ASX announcement dated 5 November 2025. Mr Amir brings strong European capital markets expertise to Galan and the Board welcomes his appointment.

Further, Katherine Garvey has been appointed as Galan's new Company Secretary, replacing Mr Mike Robbins who has served the Company through multiple stages of growth and development in his role since 2013. The Board thanks Mr Robbins for his loyalty, professionalism and meaningful contributions to the Company and wishes him well in his future endeavours.

Ms Garvey is a corporate lawyer with significant experience in the resources sector. Katherine advises companies on a variety of corporate and commercial matters including capital raisings, finance, acquisitions and disposals, Corporations Act and ASX Listing Rule compliance, corporate governance and company secretarial issues and has extensive experience drafting and negotiating various corporate and commercial agreements.

The Galan Board has authorised this release.

For further information contact:

COMPANY

MEDIA

Juan Pablo ("JP") Vargas de la Vega

Matt Worner

Managing Director

Vector Advisors

jp@galanlithium.com.au

mworner@vectoradvisors.au

+ 61 8 9214 2150

+61 429 522 924

About Galan

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX:GLN,OTC:GLNLF) is an ASX-listed lithium exploration and development business. Galan's flagship assets comprise two world-class lithium brine projects, HMW and Candelas, located on the Hombre Muerto Salar in Argentina, within South America's ‘lithium triangle'. Galan is distinguished by:

  • The size of its mineral resource. HMW is placed within the top 10 producing or development lithium projects globally,1

  • The purity of its mineral resource. The HMW mineral resource has the lowest impurity profile of any published lithium brine resource in Argentina,

  • Positioning on the cost curve. When in production, HMW is profiled to be in the first quartile of the industry cost curve,2

  • Near term production with permitted expansion. Galan is on track for first lithium chloride production in 2026 and has the construction permits to expand HMW to 21 ktpa LCE,

  • The RIGI. The RIGI is a large scale investment framework in Argentina which provides income tax benefits, 30 years of fiscal stability and a range of other financial benefits. Galan and Rio Tinto are the only recipients of the RIGI within the lithium industry in Argentina, and

  • Exploration licences at Greenbushes South in Western Australia, close to and just south of the Tier 1 Greenbushes Lithium Mine.

1 S&P Global Metals & Mining.

2 Wood Mackenzie, iLi Markets

SOURCE: Galan Lithium Limited



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

News Provided by ACCESS Newswire via QuoteMedia

galan-lithiumgln-auasx-glnbattery-metals-investing
GLN:AU
The Conversation (0)
Galan Lithium

Galan Lithium

Developing high-grade lithium brine projects in Argentina

Developing high-grade lithium brine projects in Argentina Keep Reading...
Successful Due Diligence Ends - $20M Placement To Proceed

Successful Due Diligence Ends - $20M Placement To Proceed

Galan Lithium (GLN:AU) has announced Successful Due Diligence Ends - $20m Placement To ProceedDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Final At-The-Market Raise for 2025

Final At-The-Market Raise for 2025

Galan Lithium (GLN:AU) has announced Final At-The-Market Raise for 2025Download the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report

Galan Lithium (GLN:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Incentive Regime for HMW Project in Argentina

Incentive Regime for HMW Project in Argentina

Galan Lithium (GLN:AU) has announced Incentive Regime for HMW Project in ArgentinaDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Trading Halt

Trading Halt

Galan Lithium (GLN:AU) has announced Trading HaltDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
SAGA Metals Announces Warrant Expiry Acceleration-Reports Over $675,000 of Warrant Money Exercised and Received since January 1, 2026

SAGA Metals Announces Warrant Expiry Acceleration-Reports Over $675,000 of Warrant Money Exercised and Received since January 1, 2026

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES Saga Metals Corp. ("SAGA" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAGA,OTC:SAGMF) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H), a North American exploration company advancing critical mineral discoveries, announces today that it is... Keep Reading...
Fortune Minerals Completes Cobalt Sulphate Test Work

Fortune Minerals Completes Cobalt Sulphate Test Work

Results demonstrate higher metal recoveries from a simplified metallurgical flow sheet Fortune Minerals Limited (TSX: FT,OTC:FTMDF) (OTCQB: FTMDF) (" Fortune " or the " Company ") ( www.fortuneminerals.com ) is pleased to announce that it has successfully concluded the validation test work for... Keep Reading...
SAGA Metals Confirms Significant High-Grade Mineralization at Trapper North Releasing Additional Assays at Radar Critical Minerals Project in Labrador

SAGA Metals Confirms Significant High-Grade Mineralization at Trapper North Releasing Additional Assays at Radar Critical Minerals Project in Labrador

--Drilling Success Continues at Trapper North: 4 out of 4 Drill Holes Confirm High-Grade Titanium, Vanadium and Iron Mineralization-- Saga Metals Corp. ("SAGA" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAGA,OTC:SAGMF) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H), a North American exploration company focused on critical mineral... Keep Reading...
SAGA Metals Announces Additional Assay Results from Drilling at Trapper North, Confirming High-Grade Mineralization at Radar Critical Minerals Project in Labrador

SAGA Metals Announces Additional Assay Results from Drilling at Trapper North, Confirming High-Grade Mineralization at Radar Critical Minerals Project in Labrador

Saga Metals Corp. ("SAGA" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAGA,OTC:SAGMF) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H), a North American exploration company focused on critical mineral discovery, is pleased to announce the assay results for two (2) additional diamond drill holes (R-0010 and R-0011) from the Company's Q4... Keep Reading...
Western Uranium & Vanadium Announces Securities Transactions

Western Uranium & Vanadium Announces Securities Transactions

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (CSE: WUC,OTC:WSTRF) (OTCQX: WSTRF) ("Western" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the following updates. George Glasier, CEO Purchases Common Shares in the Open Market and Files Early Warning Report George Glasier, CEO, President, Founder and a director of... Keep Reading...
SAGA Metals Mobilizes for Drilling at Radar Critical Minerals Project Targeting Completion of Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate

SAGA Metals Mobilizes for Drilling at Radar Critical Minerals Project Targeting Completion of Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate

Saga Metals Corp. ("SAGA" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAGA,OTC:SAGMF) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H), a North American exploration company focused on critical mineral discovery, is pleased to confirm the full mobilization of SAGA's exploration team, drilling crews and additional equipment for the... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Investment establishes valuation of C$50M for the polymetallic Häggån project

Capital Raise Presentation

Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report - December 2025

A$41M Capital Raise via Placement & Entitlement Offer

Related News

uranium-investing

Investment establishes valuation of C$50M for the polymetallic Häggån project

base-metals-investing

Capital Raise Presentation

gold-investing

Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report - December 2025

base-metals-investing

A$41M Capital Raise via Placement & Entitlement Offer

gold-investing

One Bullion: Advancing District-scale Gold Assets Across Botswana’s Greenstone Belts

rare-earth-investing

Top Australian Mining Stocks This Week: Australian Strategic Materials Climbs on Energy Fuels Acquisition

silver-investing

Steve Barton: Silver, Gold at New Highs, Here's What's Cheap Right Now