AppLovin to Participate in the 54th Nasdaq & Jefferies Investor Conference

AppLovin Corporation, (NASDAQ: APP) ("AppLovin" or the "Company") the leading marketing platform, today announced that it will participate in a fireside chat at the 54th Nasdaq & Jefferies Investor Conference on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at 10:00am GMT.

A webcast of the event will be available on the Company's Investor Relations website at https://investors.applovin.com and a replay will be available following the conference in the Events & Presentations section of the Company's Investor Relations website.

About AppLovin

AppLovin makes technologies that help businesses of every size connect to their ideal customers. The company provides end-to-end advertising solutions for businesses to reach, monetize and grow their global audiences. For more information about AppLovin, visit: www.applovin.com .

Source: AppLovin Corp.

Investors
David Hsiao
ir@applovin.com

Press
Emelyne Interior
press@applovin.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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