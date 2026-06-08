AppLovin to Participate in the 54th Nasdaq & Jefferies Investor Conference

AppLovin Corporation, (NASDAQ: APP) ("AppLovin" or the "Company") the leading marketing platform, today announced that it will participate in a fireside chat at the 54th Nasdaq & Jefferies Investor Conference on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at 10:00am GMT.
A webcast of the event will be available on the Company's Investor Relations website at https://investors.applovin.com and a replay will be available following the conference in the Events & Presentations section of the Company's Investor Relations website.
About AppLovin
AppLovin makes technologies that help businesses of every size connect to their ideal customers. The company provides end-to-end advertising solutions for businesses to reach, monetize and grow their global audiences. For more information about AppLovin, visit: www.applovin.com .
Source: AppLovin Corp.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260608414458/en/
Investors
David Hsiao
ir@applovin.com
Press
Emelyne Interior
press@applovin.com