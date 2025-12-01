AppLovin to Participate at the UBS Global Technology and AI Conference

AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ: APP) ("AppLovin" or the "Company"), the leading marketing platform, today announced that it will participate in a fireside chat at the UBS Global Technology and AI Conference in Scottsdale, Arizona on Tuesday, December 2, 2025 at 10:55 a.m. Mountain Time. A webcast of the event will be available on the Company's Investor Relations website at https://investors.applovin.com and a replay will be available following the conference in the Events & Presentations section of the Company's Investor Relations website.

About AppLovin

AppLovin makes technologies that help businesses of every size connect to their ideal customers. The company provides end-to-end software and AI solutions for businesses to reach, monetize and grow their global audiences. For more information about AppLovin, visit: www.applovin.com .

Source: AppLovin Corp.

Investors
David Hsiao
ir@applovin.com

Press
Emelyne Interior
press@applovin.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

AppLovinAPPNASDAQ:APPGaming Investing
APP
The Conversation (0)
Noble Plans a Diamond Drill Program in the Timmins Area

Noble Plans a Diamond Drill Program in the Timmins Area

(TheNewswire) Toronto, Ontario TheNewswire - December 1, 2025 Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ( "Noble" or the "Company" ) (TSX-V:NOB, FRANKFURT: NB7, OTCQB:NLPXF) is pleased to announce the signing of a drill contract for 1000 meters in two holes located in Carnegie Township near Timmins,... Keep Reading...
CHARBONE confirme sa premiere production d'hydrogene a Sorel-Tracy

CHARBONE confirme sa premiere production d'hydrogene a Sorel-Tracy

(TheNewswire) Brossard, Quebec TheNewswire - le 1 er décembre 2025 CORPORATION CHARBONE (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (« CHARBONE » ou la « Société »), un producteur et distributeur nord-américain spécialisé dans l'hydrogène propre Ultra Haute Pureté (« UHP ») et les gaz... Keep Reading...
CHARBONE Confirms its First Hydrogen Production in Sorel-Tracy

CHARBONE Confirms its First Hydrogen Production in Sorel-Tracy

(TheNewswire) Brossard, Quebec TheNewswire - December 1, 2025 CHARBONE CORPORATION (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (" CHARBONE " or the " Company "), a North American producer and distributor specializing in clean Ultra High Purity (" UHP ") hydrogen and strategic industrial gases,... Keep Reading...
Charbone Hydrogene annonce les resultats financiers T3 2025

Charbone Hydrogene annonce les resultats financiers T3 2025

(TheNewswire) Brossard (Québec), le 28 novembre 2025 TheNewswire - CORPORATION CHARBONE (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (« CHARBONE » ou la « Société »), un producteur et distributeur nord-américain spécialisé dans l'hydrogène propre Ultra Haute Pureté (« UHP ») et les gaz... Keep Reading...
Charbone Hydrogen Announces Q3 2025 Financial Results

Charbone Hydrogen Announces Q3 2025 Financial Results

(TheNewswire) Brossard, Quebec, November 28, 2025 TheNewswire - CHARBONE CORPORATION (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (" CHARBONE " or the " Company "), a North American producer and distributor specializing in clean Ultra High Purity (" UHP ") hydrogen and strategic industrial gases... Keep Reading...
NorthStar Gaming Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

NorthStar Gaming Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

Operating leverage continues to improve with gross margin outpacing revenue growth and operating expenses declining NorthStar Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BET,OTC:NSBBF) (OTCQB: NSBBF) ("NorthStar" or the "Company") today announced its financial results for the three- and nine-month periods ended... Keep Reading...
NorthStar Gaming Holdings (TSXV:BET)

NorthStar Gaming Holdings

Keep Reading...
NorthStar Gaming Launches "The Boost" to Unlock New Revenue Streams and Accelerate Business Performance

NorthStar Gaming Launches "The Boost" to Unlock New Revenue Streams and Accelerate Business Performance

NorthStar Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BET,OTC:NSBBF) (OTCQB: NSBBF) ("NorthStar" or the "Company") announces that it has launched a new website called "The Boost." Available at www.theboostbet.ca. The Boost will feature original casino and sports betting content designed for Canadian gaming... Keep Reading...
Person holding virtual game icons over a smartphone screen.

Mobile Gaming Stocks: 10 Biggest Companies in 2025

According to market intelligence firm Newzoo, global gaming revenue came in at US$177.9 billion in 2024, with mobile gaming accounting for more than half of that amount at US$97.6 billion.The firm states that the mobile gaming market has reached maturity but still achieved higher growth than the... Keep Reading...
NorthStar Gaming Announces Revocation of Management Cease Trade Order

NorthStar Gaming Announces Revocation of Management Cease Trade Order

NorthStar Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BET) (OTCQB: NSBBF) ("NorthStar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that effective May 16, 2025, the Ontario Securities Commission has revoked the temporary management cease trade order ("MCTO") it had previously granted to the Company on May 8, 2025... Keep Reading...
NorthStar Gaming Reports Year-End 2024 Results

NorthStar Gaming Reports Year-End 2024 Results

Annual Revenue Growth of 57%, Gross Margin up 91% NorthStar Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BET) (OTCQB: NSBBF) ("NorthStar" or the "Company") today announced its financial results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2024. The Company also announced that it will discuss the results on... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Heliostar Enters Marketing Agreement and Announces Prior Marketing Agreement

Heliostar Metals to Present at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference December 3

Empire to Present at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference

Copper Quest Partners with ExploreTech for AI-Driven Resource Exploration and Development

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Heliostar Enters Marketing Agreement and Announces Prior Marketing Agreement

Precious Metals Investing

Heliostar Metals to Present at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference December 3

Base Metals Investing

Empire to Present at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference

Base Metals Investing

Copper Quest Partners with ExploreTech for AI-Driven Resource Exploration and Development

Tech Investing

Homerun Resources Inc. Executes NREL Enduring Thermal Energy Storage Global Intellectual Property Agreement Including New Patent Application and EMS Integration

Battery Metals Investing

Brunswick Exploration Reports More High-Grade Cesium and Lithium Values at Anatacau Main

Energy Investing

Alvopetro Announces $20 Million Credit Facility