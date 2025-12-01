AppLovin to Participate at the UBS Global Technology and AI Conference

AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ: APP) ("AppLovin" or the "Company"), the leading marketing platform, today announced that it will participate in a fireside chat at the UBS Global Technology and AI Conference in Scottsdale, Arizona on Tuesday, December 2, 2025 at 10:55 a.m. Mountain Time. A webcast of the event will be available on the Company's Investor Relations website at https://investors.applovin.com and a replay will be available following the conference in the Events & Presentations section of the Company's Investor Relations website.
About AppLovin
AppLovin makes technologies that help businesses of every size connect to their ideal customers. The company provides end-to-end software and AI solutions for businesses to reach, monetize and grow their global audiences. For more information about AppLovin, visit: www.applovin.com .
Source: AppLovin Corp.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251201189088/en/
Investors
David Hsiao
ir@applovin.com
Press
Emelyne Interior
press@applovin.com