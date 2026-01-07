AppLovin to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results

AppLovin Corporation, (NASDAQ: APP) ("AppLovin" or the "Company") the leading marketing platform, today announced it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2025 on Wednesday, February 11, 2026 after the U.S. stock market closes.

An accompanying webinar will take place at 2:00 PM PT / 5:00 PM ET on February 11, 2026 during which management will discuss the Company's quarterly results and provide commentary on business performance. The webinar will be hosted by Adam Foroughi, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, and Matthew Stumpf, Chief Financial Officer.

The webinar may be accessed on the Company's website at: https://investors.applovin.com or via webinar registration . A replay of the webcast will also be available under the Events & Presentations section of the Company's Investor Relations website.

About AppLovin

AppLovin makes technologies that help businesses of every size connect to their ideal customers. The company provides end-to-end software and AI solutions for businesses to reach, monetize and grow their global audiences. For more information about AppLovin, visit: www.applovin.com .

Source: AppLovin Corp.

Investors
David Hsiao
ir@applovin.com

Press
Emelyne Interior
press@applovin.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

AppLovinAPPNASDAQ:APPGaming Investing
APP
