Revenue up 9 percent to new March quarter record Services revenue reaches new all-time high Apple® today announced financial results for its fiscal 2022 second quarter ended March 26, 2022. The Company posted a March quarter revenue record of $97.3 billion, up 9 percent year over year, and quarterly earnings per diluted share of $1.52. “This quarter’s record results are a testament to Apple’s relentless focus ...

AAPL