Emerging TechnologyInvesting News

Apple collaborates with renowned artists across all genres for new Today at Apple sessions celebrating Korean culture Apple® today previewed Apple Myeongdong, a new retail store located in the center of Seoul’s vibrant and bustling shopping district. Serving as Apple’s largest store in South Korea, this new space will invite customers to discover Apple’s latest products, receive best-in-class support from ...

Apple collaborates with renowned artists across all genres for new Today at Apple sessions celebrating Korean culture

Apple® today previewed Apple Myeongdong, a new retail store located in the center of Seoul's vibrant and bustling shopping district. Serving as Apple's largest store in South Korea, this new space will invite customers to discover Apple's latest products, receive best-in-class support from highly knowledgeable Apple Specialists, and participate in educational Today at Apple® sessions.

"We are thrilled to deepen our relationship with our Korean customers with the opening of this special store in Myeongdong," said Deirdre O'Brien, Apple's senior vice president of Retail + People. "Our incredible retail team is ready to welcome the local community, and we invite everyone to find endless inspiration as they explore Apple's innovative products and services."

Apple Myeongdong will serve as a stage for established and new Korean artists, who will lead unique Today at Apple sessions celebrating contemporary Korean culture. The store will debut Apple's first-ever K-pop Today at Apple Remix session featuring K-pop supergroup SEVENTEEN. The new session, set to launch in other Apple stores across Asia, will spotlight the band's soon-to-be-released single, "Darl+ing," arriving ahead of their full-length album that will debut in May. Attendees will discover more about the group's creative process, and deconstruct the new track using iPad® and GarageBand®.

Apple is also collaborating with other artists for inspirational Today at Apple sessions celebrating Korean creativity in all forms:

  • Art Lab: "Draw Springtime Floral Greetings" with artist Nanan Kang
  • Photo Lab: "Capture the Colors of Seoul" with travel photographer Lee Jongbeom
  • Exclusive: In Conversation with Minha Kim, star of the new Apple Original drama "Pachinko"
  • Art Lab: "Create Your Own Abstract World in AR" with artist VAKKI

Participants are able to register today at apple.com/kr/myeongdong .

The expansive two-level store is positioned at the base of an all-new tower in the center of the city, occupying the full width of the block and creating a grand street frontage. Offering visitors a small haven from the hustle of the busy street, landscaped pocket gardens flank both corners of the store, and include commissioned sculptures created by Korean artists Jaehyo Lee and VAKKI. The greenery flows into the space, with a shaded grove of trees lining the storefront. Apple Myeongdong also features the first installation of a horizontally supported double-height glass façade.

Once inside, customers can browse Apple's latest products and services on the tables and avenues — including Apple TV+℠, following its recent launch in Korea. A newly dedicated Apple Pickup area, the first of its kind in Asia, makes it even more convenient to pick up products ordered online. Visitors can travel between floors using the staircase, which is made transparent through glass risers, or through the stainless steel elevator.

The second floor provides ample space to explore and receive support from the 220-person store team, which collectively speaks 11 languages and represents over eight nationalities. Integrating locally sourced hanji paper shades, the Boardroom offers an intimate setting where the store's Business Team can offer advice and training to entrepreneurs, developers, and other business customers. The Forum, featuring a large video wall in the center, creates an elevated gallery with city views, and serves as the home to Today at Apple sessions.

Apple has been operating in South Korea for more than 20 years, and the company's ongoing investments and innovation support hundreds of thousands of jobs across the country. Since first opening Apple Garosugil in 2018, Apple has welcomed millions of visitors to its stores, and continues to provide opportunities to learn, create, and engage. Apple opened its Apple Developer Academy with POSTECH in March of this year, and applications opened earlier this week for the first-ever Apple Manufacturing R&D Accelerator.

Apple continues its strong commitment to customers in Korea by providing an incredible experience across products, software, and services. With the launch of Apple TV+, Apple unveiled its first Korean-language Apple Original series, "Dr. Brain," along with its new Original series, "Pachinko," and earlier this year, Apple worked with world-renowned director Park Chan-wook on a Shot on iPhone® feature "Life Is But a Dream."

The store will welcome its first visitors on Saturday, April 9, at 10 a.m. local time. With the health and well-being of customers and team members as Apple's top priority, the store will implement comprehensive health measures, and visits to Apple Myeongdong on opening day will be by appointment only. Customers can visit apple.com/kr/myeongdong to choose from available times, and each non-transferable reservation admits one person.

Apple revolutionized personal technology with the introduction of the Macintosh in 1984. Today, Apple leads the world in innovation with iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and Apple TV. Apple's five software platforms — iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS — provide seamless experiences across all Apple devices and empower people with breakthrough services including the App Store, Apple Music, Apple Pay, and iCloud. Apple's more than 100,000 employees are dedicated to making the best products on earth, and to leaving the world better than we found it.

NOTE TO EDITORS: For additional information visit Apple Newsroom ( www.apple.com/newsroom ), or call Apple's Media Helpline at (408) 974-2042.

© 2022 Apple Inc. All rights reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, Today at Apple, iPad, GarageBand, Apple TV+, and iPhone are trademarks of Apple. Other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Press Contact:
Monica Fernandez
Apple
monicaf@apple.com
669-218-1802

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

AppleAAPLMobile Investing
AAPL
asia pacific wearable medical device

Wellteq Digital Health Inc. Acquires Perpetual License for Digital Sleep Tech IP

  • WellteQ Digital Health Inc. (CSE: WTEQ, OTCQB: WTEQF) increases its investment into sleep solution capabilities, as one of its four behavioural levers of health coaching.
  • Wellteq has signed a perpetual license agreement for sleep chronotype assessments and education content from one of Asia Pacific's leading sleep technology companies.
  • Wellteq intends to promptly integrate newly licensed sleep assets into the existing corporate health solution and accelerate development of clinical sleep solutions.
  • Initial transaction terms have been adjusted downward from AU$600,000 to CA$70,000 to reflect the unrestricted perpetual license versus an acquisition.
  • This license accelerates Wellteq's sleep assessment and coaching capabilities by an estimated 12 months.
  • Sleep market revenues are accelerating and projected to reach US$137.16 billion by 2026 which would exceed the current market for corporate wellness by 100%.

WellteQ Digital Health Inc. (CSE:WTEQ) (OTCBB:WTEQF) , (the "Company" or Wellteq"), which supplies digital health and wellness solutions to customers in 12 languages across 30 countries is pleased to announce, that further to the Company's News Release of June 8 th 2021, Wellteq has completed the execution of a perpetual license agreement for sleep chronotype assessments and educational content from with one of Asia Pacific's leading sleep technology providers. Under the perpetual license, Wellteq has unrestricted usage rights in relation to the assets of the license.

Wellteq focuses on coaching its subscribers within the four levers of behavioural health activity, nutrition, mindset, and sleep. The Company recognises the existing importance of sleep within established occupational Health and Safety divisions of industries where fatigue-related accidents can cause serious injury, fatality, and significant direct and liability costs. Industries such as aviation, logistics, mining, construction, and oil and gas have had dedicated divisions to combat this risk for decades. Wearables such as Apple Watch (NASDAQ: AAPL), Fitbit (NASDAQ: GOOG) and Garmin (NASDAQ: GRMN) and data driven health providers such as Wellteq are rapidly advancing solution capabilities for these traditional enterprise customers and for a new generation of customers in the insurance and healthcare sectors.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

New to the Investing News Network

New to the Investing News Network – August 2021

Keep reading...Show less
CSE:NERD

Nerds On Site Featured in CSE Issuer Stories

Nerds On Site (CSE:NERD) Director Eugene Konaryev was featured in an interview with CSE Issuer Stories where he talked about the company and its expansion into the US. Nerds On Site is a mobile IT solutions company that services the small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) marketplace. The company has a large team of technology specialists that diagnose problems and offer ongoing managed solutions on-site or over the phone. The company services a large number of Canadian Tire (TSX:CTC.A) locations across Canada and has been named an Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) mobility partner.

“What the company does is mobile IT services to small and medium-sized business,” said Konaryev. “We still have a small portion of residential customers, but what we really do is enable SMEs to enjoy high-quality IT service and support without the need for high-priced contracts.”

Keep reading...Show less
Cobalt Investing

Cruz Cobalt Corp. Significantly Increases Landholdings in the Ontario Cobalt Camp

Cruz Cobalt Corp. (TSXV:CUZ) is pleased to announce that the company has strategically increased its landholdings around the town of Cobalt, Ontario. 305 new claim units (cells) were added. Cruz is one of the largest landholders in the expanding Cobalt District of Ontario.

On February 14, 2018 Cruz increased its acreage in the Cobalt District of Ontario. That acreage is contiguous to Cruz’s “Lorraine Cobalt Prospect” which now consists of 10,556 contiguous acres bordering First Cobalt Corp. (FCC-TSX.v) in the direct vicinity of the town of Cobalt, Ontario.

Keep reading...Show less

The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of SPWR, AFRM and FB

The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. There is no cost to participate in the suit. If you suffered a loss, you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff

SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR)
Class Period: August 3, 2021 - January 20, 2022
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 18, 2022
According to the complaint, SunPower Corporation allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) certain connectors used by SunPower suffered from cracking issues; (2) as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to incur costs to remediate the faulty connectors; (3) as a result of the foregoing, SunPower's financial results would be adversely impacted; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.
Learn about your recoverable losses in SPWR: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/sunpower-corporation-loss-submission-form?id=25650&from=1

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE IA via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

The Gross Law Firm Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of FB, CELH and LCID

The securities litigation law firm of The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice on behalf of shareholders in the following publicly traded companies. Shareholders who purchased shares in the following companies during the dates listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible Lead Plaintiff appointment. Appointment as Lead Plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE IA via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CRNC ERIC FB: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. There will be no obligation or cost to you

Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNC)

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE IA via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CRNC ERIC FB: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. There will be no obligation or cost to you

Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNC)

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE IA via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CRNC ERIC FB: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. There will be no obligation or cost to you

Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNC)

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE IA via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CRNC ERIC FB: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. There will be no obligation or cost to you

Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNC)

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE IA via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×