Apple accelerates U.S. manufacturing, with Mac mini production coming later this year

Mac mini will be made at a new facility in Houston, and a soon-to-be-launched training center will support advanced manufacturing skills development

Apple® today announced a significant expansion of factory operations in Houston, bringing the future production of Mac mini® to the U.S. for the first time. The company will also expand advanced AI server manufacturing at the factory and provide hands-on training at its new Advanced Manufacturing Center beginning later this year. Altogether, Apple's Houston operations will create thousands of jobs.

"Apple is deeply committed to the future of American manufacturing, and we're proud to significantly expand our footprint in Houston with the production of Mac mini starting later this year," said Tim Cook, Apple's CEO. "We began shipping advanced AI servers from Houston ahead of schedule, and we're excited to accelerate that work even further."

For more than two decades, users around the world have relied on the incredibly popular Mac mini for the tremendous power it packs into its ultra-compact design. With its next-level AI capabilities, it has become an essential tool for everyone from students and aspiring creatives to small business owners. Beginning later this year, Mac mini will be produced in a new factory on Apple's Houston manufacturing site, doubling the campus's footprint.

Apple began producing advanced AI servers in Houston in 2025 for the first time, and production is already ahead of schedule. Servers assembled in Houston — including logic boards produced onsite — are used in Apple data centers around the country.

Beyond production, Apple is investing in the workforce that will drive American manufacturing forward. Later this year, Apple's 20,000-square-foot Advanced Manufacturing Center is scheduled to open its doors in Houston. Currently under construction, the dedicated facility will provide hands-on training in advanced manufacturing techniques to students, supplier employees, and American businesses of all sizes. Apple experts will teach participants the same innovative processes that are used to make Apple products, allowing American manufacturers to take their work to the next level.

Since announcing its $600 billion commitment to the U.S. last year, Apple and its American Manufacturing Program partners have already reached several milestones:

  • Apple exceeded its target and sourced more than 20 billion U.S.-made chips from 24 factories across 12 states, including those of partners like TSMC, Broadcom, and Texas Instruments.
  • GlobalWafers has begun production at its new $4 billion bare silicon wafer facility in Sherman, Texas. At Apple's direction, wafers produced in Sherman will be used by Apple's chip manufacturing partners in the U.S., including TSMC and Texas Instruments.
  • Supported by Apple's investment, Amkor broke ground on its new $7 billion semiconductor advanced packaging and test facility in Peoria, Arizona, where Apple will be the first and largest customer.
  • Corning's Harrodsburg, Kentucky, facility is now 100 percent dedicated to cover glass for iPhone® and Apple Watch® shipped globally, and by the end of this year, every new iPhone and Apple Watch will have cover glass made in the state.
  • In 2026, Apple is on track to purchase well over 100 million advanced chips produced by TSMC at its Arizona facility — a significant increase from 2025.
  • Apple opened its Apple Manufacturing Academy in Detroit, which is already supporting more than 130 small- and medium-sized American manufacturers with hands-on training in AI, automation, and smart manufacturing. The academy recently expanded with new virtual programming, giving businesses across the country on-demand access to the curriculum developed by Apple experts and Michigan State University faculty.

Apple revolutionized personal technology with the introduction of the Macintosh in 1984. Today, Apple leads the world in innovation with iPhone, iPad, Mac, AirPods, Apple Watch, and Apple Vision Pro. Apple's six software platforms — iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, visionOS, and tvOS — provide seamless experiences across all Apple devices and empower people with breakthrough services including the App Store, Apple Music, Apple Pay, iCloud, and Apple TV. Apple's more than 150,000 employees are dedicated to making the best products on earth and to leaving the world better than we found it.

NOTE TO EDITORS: For additional information visit Apple Newsroom ( www.apple.com/newsroom ), or email Apple's Media Helpline at media.help@apple.com .

© 2026 Apple Inc. All rights reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, Mac mini, iPhone, and Apple Watch are trademarks of Apple. Other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

