Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. Qualifies for Third Consecutive Saskatchewan TMEI Grant of $70,910.87

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. Qualifies for Third Consecutive Saskatchewan TMEI Grant of $70,910.87

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API,OTC:APAAF) (OTCQB: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) (MUN: A0I0) (BER: A0I0) (the "Company" or "Appia") is pleased to announce that the Company has qualified to receive a $70,910.87 grant through the Saskatchewan Targeted Mineral Exploration Incentive ("TMEI") program following its 2025 exploration work at the Alces Lake Rare Earth Elements (REE) Property in northern Saskatchewan.

This marks the third consecutive year that Appia has qualified for funding through the TMEI program in connection with its REE exploration activities in Saskatchewan, further demonstrating the continued support received from the Government of Saskatchewan for Appia's critical mineral exploration efforts in the province.

Saskatchewan TMEI Grant Approval - Alces Lake REE Property

The TMEI program provides eligible exploration companies with funding equal to 25% of qualifying exploration costs incurred in 2025 within Saskatchewan.

The 2026 grant follows Appia's 2025 exploration program at the Alces Lake REE Property, which included ground gravity surveying, prospecting, geological mapping, and sampling. This work was designed to advance high-priority REE targets in anticipation for its upcoming diamond drilling program starting June 2026.

"On behalf of Appia, I would like to sincerely thank the Government of Saskatchewan for its continued support of mineral exploration in the province. Qualifying for the TMEI grant for a third consecutive year is an important recognition of Appia's ongoing rare earth element exploration work in Saskatchewan and allows us to continue reinvesting into the advancement of our critical mineral projects. Saskatchewan continues to demonstrate strong support in the development of rare earth elements, and we are pleased to be advancing our Alces Lake REE Property within this jurisdiction," said Tom Drivas, CEO of Appia.

Use of Funds

Appia intends to apply the $70,910.87 TMEI grant toward its upcoming 2026 summer diamond drilling program at the Alces Lake REE Property. The program is expected to begin in June 2026 and includes approximately 3,300 meters of diamond drilling across nine planned drill holes, designed to test priority REE targets refined through Appia's 2024 airborne gravity gradiometer survey and 2025 ground gravity, prospecting, mapping, and sampling work.

For more information regarding the Saskatchewan Targeted Mineral Exploration Incentive (TMEI), please click here.

For more information regarding the Saskatchewan Mineral Tenure Registry Regulations, please click here.

About the Alces Lake Project

The Alces Lake project encompasses some of the highest-grade total and critical* REE and gallium mineralization in the world, hosted within several surface and near-surface monazite occurrences that remain open at depth and along strike.

Critical rare earth elements/oxides (CREO) are defined here as those that are in short-supply and high-demand for use in permanent magnets that enable modern electronic applications such as electric vehicles and wind turbines. The "magnet alloy" CREO are neodymium (Nd), praseodymium (Pr), dysprosium (Dy) and terbium (Tb).

The Alces Lake project is located in northern Saskatchewan, the same provincial jurisdiction that the Saskatchewan Research Council (SRC) is developing a "first-of-its-kind" rare earth processing facility in Canada. The Alces Lake project area is ~ 38,522 hectares (~95,191acres) in size and is 100% owned by Appia.

The technical content in this news release was reviewed and approved by Dr. Irvine R. Annesley, P.Geo., Senior Exploration Advisor of Appia and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp.

Appia is a publicly traded Canadian company in the rare earth element and uranium sectors. The Company holds a 25% interest in the Ultra Hard Rock and Ultra IAC Projects, which total 42,932.24 ha. in size and are located within the state of Goiás in Brazil. Ultra is obligated to acquire Appia's 25% interest in the Ultra Hard Rock and Ultra IAC Projects in exchange for a 25% equity interest in Ultra once a prefeasibility study has been prepared in respect of the Ultra IAC project and a mineral resource estimate has been prepared in respect of the Ultra Hard Rock project (see November 4, 2025 Press Release here).

The Company is also focusing on delineating high-grade critical rare earth elements and gallium on the Alces Lake property and exploring for high-grade uranium in the prolific Athabasca Basin on its Otherside, Loranger, North Wollaston, and Eastside properties. The Company holds the surface rights to exploration for 94,982.39 hectares (234,706.59 acres) in Saskatchewan. The Company also has a 100% interest in 13,008 hectares (32,143 acres), with rare earth elements and uranium deposits over five mineralized zones in the Elliot Lake Camp, Ontario.

Appia has 194.9 million common shares outstanding, 206.6 million shares fully diluted.

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements: This News Release contains forward-looking statements which are typically preceded by, followed by or including the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "estimates", "intends", "plans" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance as they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements and shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information, visit www.appiareu.com

As part of our ongoing effort to keep investors, interested parties and stakeholders updated, we have several communication portals. If you have any questions online (X, Facebook, LinkedIn) please feel free to send direct messages.

Contact:

Tom Drivas
CEO and Director
(416) 876-3957
tdrivas@appiareu.com 		Jason Bagg
VP Corporate Development
(647) 874-5278
jbagg@appiareu.com

 

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/298399

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Appia Rare Earths & Uraniumapi:cccse:apicritical metals investing
API:CC
The Conversation (0)
Appia Rare Earths & Uranium (CSE:API)

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium

Sustainable exploration for High-grade REE and Uranium Deposits in Canada and Brazil to Support Clean Technologies

Sustainable exploration for High-grade REE and Uranium Deposits in Canada and Brazil to Support Clean Technologies Keep Reading...
Map of New Brunswick highlighted in yellow, showing major cities and surrounding regions with blue ocean areas.

New Brunswick Scraps Old Mining Act to Fast Track Critical Minerals Projects

New Brunswick is overhauling its decades-old mining framework to streamline project approvals, furthering the province's compliance to a federal push that seeks to augment Canada’s critical mineral reserves.The new bill is engineered to cut red tape and accelerate the permitting pipeline while... Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

American Rare Earths Limited (ARR:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
ARR defines pilot plant pathway to pre-production REE oxide

ARR defines pilot plant pathway to pre-production REE oxide

American Rare Earths Limited (ARR:AU) has announced ARR defines pilot plant pathway to pre-production REE oxideDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
American Rare Earths Ltd Commissions Oxide to Metal Study for Heavy Rare Earths

American Rare Earths Ltd Commissions Oxide to Metal Study for Heavy Rare Earths

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - American Rare Earths Ltd (ASX:ARR,OTC:ARRNF) (OTCMKTS:ARRNF) (ADR:AMRRY) announced that it has engaged Tetra Tech, a U.S. based major consulting and engineering services company, to complete an Oxides to Metals study for the Company's heavy rare earths ("HREE")... Keep Reading...
Spartan Metals Acquires the Largest Tungsten Resource in the United States

Spartan Metals Acquires the Largest Tungsten Resource in the United States

(TheNewswire) Historic Measured and Indicated Resources of 77.2 million tons at 0.09 WO% and 0.09 Mo% (0.15 WO% equivalent) Historic Inferred Resources at 77.2 million tons at 0.09 WO3% and 0.07 Mo % (0.13 WO3% equivalent) Vancouver, Canada TheNewswire - March 17, 2026 Spartan Metals Corp.... Keep Reading...
Seven flags of different countries in a row on a wooden table.

Australia Set to Join Global Critical Minerals Alliance Meeting

Australia is taking part in a ministerial meeting aimed at exploring a strategic critical minerals alliance alongside the US, Europe, the UK, Japan and New Zealand.According to media reports, the talks were convened by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and are scheduled for February 4. The... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Centurion Initiates Exploration on Limestone Gold Project

Metals Australia Limited Announces Participation in THE Mining Investment Event, Quebec City, June 2-4, 2026

Canada One Appoints Rob Christl to The Board of Directors

Homeland Nickel Announces Environmental Studies to Commence at Cleopatra, Red Flat, Woodcock Mountain and Eight Dollar Mountain

Related News

copper investing

Codelco Eyes US$2 Billion Overhaul of Northern Copper Mines

precious metals investing

Centurion Initiates Exploration on Limestone Gold Project

battery metals investing

Metals Australia Limited Announces Participation in THE Mining Investment Event, Quebec City, June 2-4, 2026

base metals investing

Canada One Appoints Rob Christl to The Board of Directors

base metals investing

Homeland Nickel Announces Environmental Studies to Commence at Cleopatra, Red Flat, Woodcock Mountain and Eight Dollar Mountain

precious metals investing

NevGold Commences 20,000 Meter Drill Program at Antimony-Gold Limo Butte Project, Nevada; Streamlined Focus on Resource Building, Expansion, and New Discoveries

battery metals investing

SAGA Metals Confirms Significant Continuous Magnetic Anomaly at the Radar Critical Minerals Project in Labrador-Comparable to Largest Known Intrusions Globally