Appia Announces Grant of Stock Options

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API,OTC:APAAF) (OTCQB: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) (MUN: A0I0) (BER: A0I0) (the "Company" or "Appia") announces that it has granted incentive stock options to purchase an aggregate of 5,250,000 common shares of the Company exercisable at $0.19 for five years to its new president, Kurt Radtke, as well as to directors, officers and consultants of the Company.
In conjunction with his appointment as President, Mr. Radtke was granted 1 million options to purchase common shares of the Company at an exercise price of $0.19 per share vesting as to 25% immediately and 25% vesting on each of the 6, 12 and 18 month anniversaries of the grant date. The Board of Directors of Appia wishes to welcome Kurt to the Company in his new role as President.
About Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp.
Appia is a publicly traded Canadian company in the rare earth element and uranium sectors. The Company holds a 25% interest in Ultra Rare Earth Inc. ("Ultra USA") and Ultra USA indirectly holds a 100% interest in the Ultra Hard Rock and Ultra IAC Projects, which total 42,932.24 ha. in size and are located within the state of Goiás in Brazil (see June 1, 2026 Press Release here).
The Company is also focusing on delineating high-grade critical rare earth elements and gallium on the Alces Lake property and exploring for high-grade uranium in the prolific Athabasca Basin on its Otherside, Loranger, North Wollaston, and Eastside properties. The Company holds the surface rights to exploration for 101,692.35 hectares (251,287.27 acres) in Saskatchewan. The Company also has a 100% interest in 14,483 hectares (35,788 acres), with rare earth elements and uranium deposits over five mineralized zones in the Elliot Lake Camp, Ontario.
Appia has 194.9 million common shares outstanding, 211.3 million shares fully diluted.
Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements: This News Release contains forward-looking statements which are typically preceded by, followed by or including the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "estimates", "intends", "plans" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance as they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements and shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such statements.
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
For more information, visit www.appiareu.com
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Contact:
Tom Drivas
CEO and Director
(416) 876-3957
tdrivas@appiareu.com
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/312355