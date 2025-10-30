Appia Announces Engagement of Marketing Firm ShareholdersIPR LLC, Update for PCH Transaction, and Acceleration of 2025 Warrants

Appia Announces Engagement of Marketing Firm ShareholdersIPR LLC, Update for PCH Transaction, and Acceleration of 2025 Warrants

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API,OTC:APAAF) (OTCQB: APAAF) (FSE: A010) (MUN: A010) (BER: A010) (the "Company" or "Appia") is pleased to announce it has signed an agreement for a 30 day investor awareness campaign with ShareholdersIPR LLC and its principal, Thomas K. Shea, both arm's length parties to the Company. ShareholdersIPR, based out of the USA, in Marietta, Georgia, will provide a research report, help disseminate the report through social media and online web forums, and post comments on press releases by the Company (the "Campaign").

Subject to acceptance by the Canadian Securities Exchange, the Campaign is anticipated to commence on November 6, 2025, and will run for 30 days. The cost of the Campaign is USD $2,950. No shares or options are issuable to ShareholdersIPR LLC or its principal as part of this engagement.

The principal of ShareholdersIPR LLC is Thomas K. Shea of Marietta, Georgia. Mr. Shea's email is thomas@shareholdersipr.com and main contact number is 1- 404-314-5580. ShareholdersIPR LLC and its principal have no present interest, directly or indirectly, in Appia or its securities, and no right or intent to acquire such an interest.

Additionally, the Company wishes to announce that further to its press releases of September 2, 2025, September 23, 2025, October 1, 2025, October 2, 2025, October 6, 2025, October 8, 2025, October 14, 2025, October 16, 2025, and October 22, 2025 Ultra Rare Earth Inc. ("Ultra") is proceeding with the transactions contemplated by the binding term sheet dated August 29, 2025 (the "Binding Term Sheet") between the Company, Beko Invest Ltd. ("Beko"), Antonio Vitor Junior ("Antonio") and Ultra. On completion of the Transaction, Ultra will acquire a 50% interest in Appia Brasil Rare Earths Mineracao Ltda ("Appia Brasil"), the Brazilian company that holds the PCH Project (the "Property") located in the Tocantins Structural Province of the Brasília Fold Belt, Goiás State, Brazil (the "Transaction").

The parties anticipate closing the Transaction on October 31, 2025. As part of the Transaction, Ultra will invest US $2 Million into an Appia unit private placement comprising 5,560,000 units priced at $0.50 (Cdn) per unit (based upon a US$ to Cdn$ exchange rate of $1.39) with each unit consisting of one common share, priced at $0.50 (Cdn), and one half of a warrant, with each full warrant exercisable at $0.70 (Cdn) for 24 months. The funds will be used by Appia for general working capital. See the September 2, 2025 press release for a full list of the terms applicable to the Transaction.

The Company also wishes to announce that the expiry date of the remaining common share purchase warrants of the Company exercisable at $0.15 per share (the "Accelerated Warrants"), that were issued on June 24, 2025 and June 27, 2025 (see news releases dated June 24, 2025 and June 30, 2025), has been accelerated as a result of the fact that the Company's common shares have closed at a price of at least $0.25 for ten (10) consecutive trading days as of October 27, 2025 in respect of the warrants issued on June 24, 2025, and as of October 28, 2025 in respect of the warrants issued on June 27, 2025. The 13,172,697 Accelerated Warrants issued on June 24, 2025 will expire if unexercised by 5 PM on November 26, 2025 and the 1,706,250 Accelerated Warrants issued on June 27, 2025 will expire if unexercised by 5 PM on November 27, 2025.

About Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp.

Appia is a publicly traded Canadian company in the rare earth element and uranium sectors. The Company holds the right to acquire up to a 70% interest in the PCH Ionic Adsorption Clay Project (See June 9th, 2023 Press Release - Click HERE) which is 42,932.24 ha. in size and located within the state of Goiásin in Brazil. (See January 11th, 2024 Press Release - Click HERE)

The Company is also focusing on delineating high-grade critical rare earth elements and gallium on the Alces Lake property, and exploring for high-grade uranium in the prolific Athabasca Basin on its Otherside, Loranger, North Wollaston, and Eastside properties. The Company holds the surface rights to exploration for 94,982.39 hectares (234,706.59 acres) in Saskatchewan. The Company also has a 100% interest in 13,008 hectares (32,143 acres), with rare earth elements and uranium deposits over five mineralized zones in the Elliot Lake Camp, Ontario.

Appia has 177 million common shares outstanding, 213.9 million shares fully diluted.

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements: This News Release contains forward-looking statements which are typically preceded by, followed by or including the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "estimates", "intends", "plans" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance as they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements and shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information, visit www.appiareu.com

As part of our ongoing effort to keep investors, interested parties and stakeholders updated, we have several communication portals. If you have any questions online (X, Facebook, LinkedIn) please feel free to send direct messages.

Contact:

Tom Drivas, CEO and Director

(c) (416) 876-3957

e) tdrivas@appiareu.com

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/272550

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Appia Rare Earths & UraniumAPI:CCCSE:APICritical Metals Investing
API:CC
The Conversation (0)
Appia Rare Earths & Uranium (CSE:API)

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium

Sustainable exploration for High-grade REE and Uranium Deposits in Canada and Brazil to Support Clean Technologies

Sustainable exploration for High-grade REE and Uranium Deposits in Canada and Brazil to Support Clean Technologies Keep Reading...
Appia Begins Drilling at the Uranium-Bearing Loranger Property, Wollaston Lake, Saskatchewan, Canada

Appia Begins Drilling at the Uranium-Bearing Loranger Property, Wollaston Lake, Saskatchewan, Canada

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) (MUN: A0I0) (BER: A0I0) (the "Company" or "Appia") is excited to announce the commencement of its diamond drilling program at the uranium-bearing Loranger property adjacent to the renowned Athabasca Basin. The goal of this... Keep Reading...
Appia to Conduct a Diamond Drilling Program at Its Uranium-Bearing Loranger Property, Wollaston Lake, Saskatchewan, Canada

Appia to Conduct a Diamond Drilling Program at Its Uranium-Bearing Loranger Property, Wollaston Lake, Saskatchewan, Canada

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) (MUN: A0I0) (BER: A0I0) (the "Company" or "Appia") is pleased to announce the details regarding their upcoming diamond drilling program at their Loranger property, SK. Located within the eastern Wollaston Domain, Loranger is... Keep Reading...
Appia Earns Initial 10% Legal and Beneficial Interest in the PCH Project

Appia Earns Initial 10% Legal and Beneficial Interest in the PCH Project

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) (MUN: A0I0) (BER: A0I0) (the "Company" or "Appia") announced today that, further to its press release dated December 4, 2023, Appia has earned its initial 10% legal and beneficial ownership interest in Appia Brasil Rare... Keep Reading...
Appia to Conduct a Targeted, High Resolution, Airborne Gravity Survey over the REE-Rich Alces Lake Property, Saskatchewan, Canada

Appia to Conduct a Targeted, High Resolution, Airborne Gravity Survey over the REE-Rich Alces Lake Property, Saskatchewan, Canada

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) (MUN: A0I0) (BER: A0I0) (the "Company" or "Appia") is pleased to announce the upcoming Falcon Airborne Gravity Gradiometer (AGG) and Magnetic survey over its Alces Lake property in northern Saskatchewan. This survey,... Keep Reading...
Appia Begins Uranium Exploration Season with Ground Reconnaissance at "Eastside" Project, Saskatchewan, Canada

Appia Begins Uranium Exploration Season with Ground Reconnaissance at "Eastside" Project, Saskatchewan, Canada

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) (MUN: A0I0) (BER: A0I0) (the "Company" or "Appia") is pleased to announce the beginning of their summer uranium exploration season for 2024. To start, Appia recently completed a ground reconnaissance and exploration program... Keep Reading...
Apex Resources

Apex Resources: Strategic Critical Minerals Assets in North America Focused on Tungsten and Lithium

Keep Reading...
Apex Resources

Apex Resources

Keep Reading...
Allied Critical Metals Earns Strategic Recognition from idD Portugal Defence - Strengthening Europe's Tungsten Security

Allied Critical Metals Earns Strategic Recognition from idD Portugal Defence - Strengthening Europe's Tungsten Security

Highlights:idD Portugal Defence, the Portuguese public entity overseeing the nation's Defence Industry, has endorsed Allied's Borralha Tungsten Project as a strategic initiative of national importance.ibD Portugal Defence has direct impact on Portugal's and Europe's defence supply chains.Allied... Keep Reading...
Element One Hydrogen and Critical Minerals

Element One Hydrogen and Critical Minerals Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Hydrogen and Critical Mineral Extraction Technology

Element One Hydrogen and Critical Minerals Corp. (CSE: EONE) ("Element One" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Letter of Intent ("LOI") with Stone to H2, Inc. ("Stone to H2"), a New York corporation that owns proprietary technology for subsurface critical mineral... Keep Reading...
Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - WHY

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - WHY

Trading resumes in: Company: West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. TSX-Venture Symbol: WHY All Issues: Yes Resumption (ET): 8:00 AM CIRO can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a... Keep Reading...
Allied Critical Metals Drills 10.0 Metres of 1.11% Tungsten at Borralha

Allied Critical Metals Drills 10.0 Metres of 1.11% Tungsten at Borralha

Substantial Assays Strengthen Shallow Central-South Mineralization and Support Robust Outlook for Upcoming Preliminary Economic AssessmentAllied Critical Metals Inc. (CSE: ACM,OTC:ACMIF) (OTCQB: ACMIF) (FSE: 0VJ0) ("Allied" or the "Company"), which is focused on its 100% owned past producing... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Forte Minerals Attends the New Orleans Investment Conference

TSX-V Exchange Approves Shares For Debt Transactions

T2 Metals Completes First Field Program at the Shanghai Gold-Silver Project, Yukon

Surface Metals Inc. Provides Corporate Update: Gold's 2025 Rally Amplifies Cimarron Gold Project Potential and Strengthens Strategic Position

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Forte Minerals Attends the New Orleans Investment Conference

Oil and Gas Investing

TSX-V Exchange Approves Shares For Debt Transactions

Gold Investing

Gold Price Consolidates Just Under US$4,000 as Fed Cuts Rates

Base Metals Investing

T2 Metals Completes First Field Program at the Shanghai Gold-Silver Project, Yukon

Battery Metals Investing

Surface Metals Inc. Provides Corporate Update: Gold's 2025 Rally Amplifies Cimarron Gold Project Potential and Strengthens Strategic Position

Base Metals Investing

Bold Ventures Provides Recent News at Koper Lake in the Ring of Fire and Burchell Gold and Copper Project

Precious Metals Investing

Kobo Resources Intersects 10.0 m at 2.50 g/t Au and 13.0 m at 1.49 g/t Au, Confirming Strong Gold Mineralisation Along the Contact Zone Fault at Kossou