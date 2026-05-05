CoTec Holdings Corp. Upgrades to OTCQX Best Market

CoTec Holdings Corp. Upgrades to OTCQX Best Market

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / May 5, 2026 / CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH,OTC:CTHCF)(OTCQX:CTHCF) ("CoTec" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market, operated by OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM). CoTec upgrades to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market, effective today.

U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

Julian Treger, Chief Executive Officer of CoTec, commented: "Graduating to the OTCQX Best Market is a meaningful milestone for CoTec and reflects the significant progress we have made as a company. As we advance HyProMag USA toward commercial production of recycled rare earth magnets and continue to build our broader portfolio of critical mineral technologies, OTCQX provides us with a platform to engage a wider community of U.S. investors who recognise the strategic importance of domestic supply chain resilience."

About CoTec

CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSX-V: CTH, OTCQX: CTHCF) is redefining the future of resource extraction and recycling. Focused on rare earth magnets and strategic materials, CoTec integrates breakthrough technologies with strategic assets to unlock secure, sustainable, and low-cost supply chains.

CoTec's mission is clear: accelerate the energy transition while strengthening strategic mineral supply chains for the countries we operate in. By investing in and deploying disruptive technologies, the Company delivers capital-efficient, scalable solutions that transform marginal assets, tailings, waste streams, and recycled products into high-value critical minerals.

From its HyProMag USA magnet recycling joint venture in Texas, to iron tailings reprocessing in Québec, to next-generation copper and iron solutions backed by global majors, CoTec is building a diversified portfolio with long-term growth, rapid cash flow potential, and high barriers to entry. The result is a differentiated platform at the intersection of technology, sustainability, and strategic materials.

Please visit www.cotec.ca.

For further information, please contact:

Braam Jonker - (604) 992-5600

Forward-Looking Information Cautionary Statement

Statements in this press release regarding the Company and its investments which are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements relating to management's expectations with respect to its current and potential future investments, the value of such investments and the benefits to the Company which may be implied from such statements. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature, they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results in each case could differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements, due to known and unknown risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, including but not limited to: general economic, political and market factors in North America and internationally, interest and foreign exchange rates, changes in costs of goods and services, global equity and capital markets, business competition, technological change, changes in government relations, industry conditions, unexpected judicial or regulatory proceedings and catastrophic events. As the investments are being made in mineral extraction technology, such investments will also be subject to risks of successful application, scaling and deployment of technology, acceptability of technology within the industry, availability of assets where technology could be applied, protection of intellectual property in relation to such technology, successful promotion of technology and success of competitor technology. Any material adverse change in the Company's financial position or a failure by the Company to successfully make investments in the manner currently contemplated, could have a corresponding material adverse change on the investments and, by extension, the Company. For further details regarding risks and uncertainties facing the Company, please refer to "Risk Factors" in the Company's filing statement dated April 6, 2022 and its other continuous disclosure documents, copies of which may be found under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company assumes no responsibility to update forward-looking statements in this press release except as required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this press release and are encouraged to read the Company's continuous disclosure documents, which are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE: CoTec Holdings Corp.



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