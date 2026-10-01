Apollo Expands Daily Pricing to All Credit Assets, Advancing Transparency in Private Credit

Builds on July 1 Launch for Investment-Grade Fixed Income Replacement Product Suite, Complements Data Standardization and Secondary Trading Initiatives

Apollo (NYSE: APO) today announced that it has begun providing Daily Pricing information to additional investors across its $850 billion credit business, marking another step in the firm's broader efforts to build a more transparent private credit market. Apollo launched Daily Pricing for investors in its investment-grade Fixed Income Replacement product suite on July 1, 2026, and has now extended the initiative across various direct lending, asset-backed finance, multi-credit and opportunistic credit vehicles. Asset-level pricing for applicable funds is expected to be made available to investors beginning on October 30, 2026.

The initiative reflects the continued evolution of private credit toward the pricing, data and market making infrastructure familiar in other established credit markets. More frequent pricing, standardized asset-level information and secondary trading are complementary parts of that development, designed to help investors evaluate and manage private credit alongside their public market investments.

John Zito, Co-President of Apollo Asset Management, said, "As public and private markets continue to converge, investors increasingly expect a more consistent experience across their portfolios. That requires more timely pricing information, standardized data and the infrastructure to support more efficient market making. Daily pricing is another step in that evolution. Together with our broader efforts, it is designed to give investors greater visibility into their holdings and support their ability to participate in private markets with confidence. We believe greater transparency supports a better experience for all market participants and the broader financial system."

The expansion complements Apollo's other initiatives to strengthen private market infrastructure. In March 2026, Apollo partnered with Intercontinental Exchange to launch ICE Private Credit Intelligence, which has introduced unique asset identifiers, ICE IDs. The ICE IDs will be leveraged to offer standardized reference data sets, as well as analytics and independent pricing on private assets over time. To date, over 5,000 ICE IDs have been created. Apollo's dedicated secondary trading desk, launched in 2024, has also facilitated over $30 billion of trading volume to date with a growing number of partners, demonstrating how price discovery can support the continued evolution of private markets.

Together, these initiatives are intended to support greater transparency, broader participation and modern product structures as private credit becomes a more established component of investor portfolios.

Daily Pricing is available to investors through Apollo's investor portal. Where information relates to a registered fund, it is published through the channels applicable to that vehicle.

Daily Pricing refers to an estimated fair value for a fund, portfolio, asset, security or other investment position, calculated as of a specified date. Daily Pricing is not a market-clearing price and is based on Apollo's internal pricing methodology and benchmarked to relevant public market data. Daily Pricing is provided solely for informational and transparency purposes and is not intended to constitute a definitive valuation or to serve as a basis for any investment decision, subscription, redemption, transaction or other action.

About Apollo

Apollo is a high-growth, global alternative asset manager. In our asset management business, we seek to provide our clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade credit to private equity. For more than three decades, our investing expertise across our fully integrated platform has served the financial return needs of our clients and provided businesses with innovative capital solutions for growth. Through Athene, our retirement services business, we specialize in helping clients achieve financial security by providing a suite of retirement savings products and acting as a solutions provider to institutions. Our patient, creative, and knowledgeable approach to investing aligns our clients, businesses we invest in, our employees, and the communities we impact, to expand opportunity and achieve positive outcomes. As of June 30, 2026, Apollo had approximately $1.05 trillion of assets under management. To learn more, please visit www.apollo.com.

Contacts

Noah Gunn
Global Head of Investor Relations
Apollo Global Management, Inc.
(212) 822-0540
IR@apollo.com

Joanna Rose
Global Head of Corporate Communications
Apollo Global Management, Inc.
(212) 822-0491
Communications@apollo.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

APONYSE:APOfintech investing
APO
The Conversation (0)
Intel and Apollo Agree to Joint Venture Related to Intel's Fab 34 in Ireland

Intel and Apollo Agree to Joint Venture Related to Intel's Fab 34 in Ireland

Intel Corporation (Nasdaq: INTC) and Apollo (NYSE: APO) today announced a definitive agreement under which Apollo-managed funds and affiliates will lead an investment of $11 billion to acquire from Intel a 49% equity interest in a joint venture entity related to Intel's Fab 34. This press... Keep Reading...

Generation Bio Announces the Acceptance of Five Abstracts and an Invited Oral Presentation at the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy 27th Annual Meeting

Generation Bio Co. (Nasdaq:GBIO) a biotechnology company innovating genetic medicines for people living with rare and prevalent diseases, today announced that six abstracts highlighting preclinical data from its cell-targeted lipid nanoparticle (ctLNP) and immune-quiet DNA (iqDNA) platforms have... Keep Reading...
BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations: Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. , BELLUS Health Inc , Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. , Univar Solutions Inc.

BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations: Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. , BELLUS Health Inc , Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. , Univar Solutions Inc.

Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky ( jbrodsky@brodskysmith.com ) or Marc Ackerman ( mackerman@brodskysmith.com ) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.... Keep Reading...
TomaGold reports strong geophysical anomalies on the southern portion of Obalski

TomaGold reports strong geophysical anomalies on the southern portion of Obalski

Company starts 3,000-metre drilling program to test the new anomalies CEO Interview today at 9:00 AM ET: Update on Obalski TomaGold Corporation (TSXV: LOT) (OTCQB: TOGOF) (" TomaGold " or the " Corporation ") is pleased to announce that it has received the report on the DAS Vision3D induced... Keep Reading...

Aerpio Reports Q4 and Full Year 2019 Financial Results

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019. As quoted in the press release: “We ended the year with a strong cash position, $38.5 million, and with promising results in our Phase 1b glaucoma clinical trial,” said... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Auto Advances End-to-End Lease Remarketing Strategy

AmeriTrust Auto Advances End-to-End Lease Remarketing Strategy

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / August 19, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT,OTC:AMTFF)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZV) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform focused on automotive finance, today announced that AmeriTrust Auto, a wholly owned subsidiary of... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces Resignation of Director

AmeriTrust Announces Resignation of Director

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / August 14, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT,OTC:AMTFF)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZV) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform focused on automotive finance, today announced that Board member and audit committee member, Steven... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

AmeriTrust Announces Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Funded lease contract growth accelerated in Q2 2026, with an increase of 205% in the value of contracts financed over Q1AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV: AMT,OTC:AMTFF) (OTCQB: AMTFF) (FSE: 1ZV) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform focused on automotive finance,... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Financial Named Exclusive Global Used-Vehicle Lease Partner for Military AutoSource to Serve U.S. Military Personnel Worldwide

AmeriTrust Financial Named Exclusive Global Used-Vehicle Lease Partner for Military AutoSource to Serve U.S. Military Personnel Worldwide

Military AutoSource, the only Department of Defense (DoD) and Exchange-authorized vehicle-buying program serving the overseas U.S. military community, will add AmeriTrust's new- and used-vehicle lease platform to its automotive offerings. AmeriTrust Financial (hereinafter "AmeriTrust"), an... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust and AutoSavvy Launch National Leasing Partnership

AmeriTrust and AutoSavvy Launch National Leasing Partnership

Strategic partnership brings lease solutions to AutoSavvy customers while expanding AmeriTrust's automotive finance platformAmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV: AMT,OTC:AMTFF) (OTCQB: AMTFF) (FSE: 1ZV) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform focused on automotive... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

AmeriTrust Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV: AMT,OTC:AMTFF) (OTCQB: AMTFF) (FSE: 1ZV) ("AmeriTrust" or the "Company"), a fintech platform targeting automotive finance and specializing in used vehicle lease originations for the automotive industry, is pleased to announce the results of voting at... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

QIMC Engages Global Seismic Processing Leader Earth Signal to Advance Nova Scotia Hydrogen and Helium Multi-Gas Pilot Production Pathway

Peruvian Metals Announces Third Quarter Production at the Aguila Norte Processing Plant and Provides Sampling Update from the Tailings Area

Finlay identifies 2.4 km long IP Anomaly at the IFT Target on its SAY Property

One Bullion Completes Second Hole of 2026 Drilling Program at Vumba Gold Project

Related News

QIMC Engages Global Seismic Processing Leader Earth Signal to Advance Nova Scotia Hydrogen and Helium Multi-Gas Pilot Production Pathway

gold investing

Peruvian Metals Announces Third Quarter Production at the Aguila Norte Processing Plant and Provides Sampling Update from the Tailings Area

base metals investing

Finlay identifies 2.4 km long IP Anomaly at the IFT Target on its SAY Property

precious metals investing

One Bullion Completes Second Hole of 2026 Drilling Program at Vumba Gold Project

base metals investing

RETRANSMISSION: Homeland and Westwin Sign Binding Offtake Agreement at Red Flat

energy investing

Standard Uranium Intersects Significant Structure, Alteration, and Anomalous Radioactivity in Multiple Drill Holes at the Davidson River Project; Concludes Summer Drill Program

base metals investing

Noble Minerals launches ground follow-up of AirTEM, Heli-borne Survey Near Havre St. Pierre, Quebec