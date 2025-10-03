Antimony Market in The U.S. Projected To Grow Significantly as Critical Minerals are Becoming Vital Across Many Sectors

FN Media Group News Commentary - The global Antimony market is expected to continue the substantial growth it has seen in recent years. A report from Fortune Business Insights said that: "The global antimony market size was USD 1.01 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow from USD 1.08 billion in 2024 to USD 1.78 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. Asia Pacific dominated the antimony market with a market share of 64.36% in 2023. Moreover, the antimony market in the U.S. is projected to grow significantly, reaching an estimated value of USD 106.57 million by 2032, driven by the growing demand for OSHA regulated flame retardant clothing." The report continued: "Antimony also called as stibnite (Sb) is a silver-grey chemical element with a silky, glossy surface. At ambient temperature, it is stable, but when heated, it interacts with oxygen to generate stibnite trioxide (Sb2O3). It has a melting point of 630°C and a density of 6.697 gcm3 despite its low melting point. It is extremely rare in the Earth's crust, with only 0.4 parts per million (ppm) in the upper crust. It can be found in over 100 different mineral species, often combined with other elements, including mercury, silver, and gold. Stibnite is the most common ore material (Sb2S3). In 2011, 2014, and 2017, it was on the EU's list of key raw commodities. Active Companies in the mining industry this week include Xtra Energy Corporation (OTCID: XTPT), Dateline Resources Limited (OTCQB: DTREF), Teck Resources Limited (NYSE: TECK), Nova Minerals Limited (NASDAQ: NVA), Critical Metals Corp. (NASDAQ: CRML).

Fortune Business Insights added: "Certain semiconductor devices, such as infrared detectors and diodes, are made with Sb in the electronics sector. To increase their hardness and strength, it is alloyed with certain other metals such as lead. Batteries make use of a Pb-Sb alloy. Cable sheathing, and bullets are some of the other applications for alloys. Flame retardant materials, ceramics, glass, paints, and enamels are all made using its compounds. The experiment of sustainable development at the start of the 21st century has become systemic, with environmental, economic, and social dimensions on an identical footing. Metal recycling is one of the important practices of sustainability, which is being adopted by various companies. Metal recycling ends the loop in the production process, resulting in reduction of the amount of waste that ends up into landfill. The metal recycling can prove to be very effective with selection of the material that is to be recycled. The industrial significance of antimony can be largely associated with its use as a flame retardant in coatings, plastics, and electronics, as a decolorizing agent in glass, catalyst for the production of PET polymers, and as an alloy in lead-acid batteries."

American Antimony Corporation Confirms World-Class Intercept: 87 m (285 ft) @ 1.46% Sb, Including up to 5.59% Sb and 1.33 g/t Au, with Exceptionally Low Arsenic ( American Antimony Corporation, operating as Xtra Energy Corporation (OTCID: XTPT) , is pleased to report certified laboratory results from its Phase One drilling campaign at the flagship American Antimony Project in Nevada's historic Bernice Canyon District. Results confirm world-class intercepts and establish the district-wide continuity of a minimum 3.2 km felsite dike system hosting extensive stibnite (antimony sulfide) mineralization with associated gold. This felsite dike system has the potential to rank among the richest antimony deposits worldwide , with the added advantage of exceptionally low arsenic levels ( , supporting clean metallurgy and favorable processing economics.

Drilling Program Summary

  • 14 reverse circulation (RC) drill holes completed, totaling 5,570 feet (1,697.7 meters) , with depths ranging 300–800 ft (61–232 m).
  • 10 of 14 holes intersected the targeted felsite dike, confirming strong structural and geochemical continuity.
  • Results include some of the thickest and highest-grade antimony zones documented in the U.S. in decades .
  • The felsite dike swarm extends from the Arrance Mine through IHX and south to King Solomon , defining a continuous 3.2 km (2-mile) mineralized corridor .

Key Intercepts (Certified Lab Assays)

  • BC25-03 – Arrance Core Zone ("Spectacular Intercept")
    • 87 m (285 ft) continuous felsite-hosted mineralization (103.6–190.5 m).
    • Average 1.46% Sb (14,600 ppm) , up to 5.59% Sb , with many in-situ assays between 2%–3% Sb .
    • Gold up to 1.33 g/t Au ; average 0.27 g/t Au across the interval.
    • Confirms vertical continuity of mineralization to ~500 ft depth.
  • BC25-11 – Central Corridor
    • 12.3 m @ 1.06% Sb and 0.18 g/t Au (134.1–146.4 m).
    • Supports increasing grade and thickness with depth.
  • BC25-02 – Arrance (Lower Adit)
    • 7.6 m @ 1.08% Sb with gold credits.
    • First laboratory-confirmed Sb intercept of the program.
  • BC25-05 – Arrance True Width Test
    • 7.6 m @ 0.72% Sb and 0.33 g/t Au.
    • Confirms true dike width ~25 ft (7.6 m) .
  • BC25-01 & BC25-04 – Peripheral Step-Outs
    • Sb assays up to 0.39% Sb (3,893 ppm) with gold up to 0.43 g/t.
    • Confirm zoning and southern strike continuity.

Geological Insights & Global Comparatives - Drilling results confirm that felsite dike swarms are the principal host of stibnite (Sb₂S₃) mineralization at Bernice Canyon. This setting directly compares to two globally significant Sb systems:

  • Xikuangshan Sb Deposit, China – The world's largest antimony deposit, Xikuangshan is similarly hosted in felsic dikes that acted as conduits for Sb-rich hydrothermal fluids. The Bernice Canyon intercepts, particularly BC25-03 (87 m @ 1.46% Sb), demonstrate thickness and grade on par with Xikuangshan's productive zones, underscoring Nevada's potential for large-scale, in situ antimony resources.
  • Schlaining Ore District, Austria – A historic European producer that supplied antimony for over 200 years , Schlaining's mineralization is likewise dike-hosted, marked by quartz–carbonate–stibnite veining and disseminated stibnite along altered felsite contacts. Its longevity highlights the durability and economic importance of felsite-hosted Sb systems.

Together, these analogues confirm Bernice Canyon's felsite dike system—mapped over 3.2 km of strike length and open in all directions—is geologically consistent with some of the largest and most enduring antimony-producing regions worldwide. Critically, arsenic values remain exceptionally low ( , offering a metallurgical advantage for clean, market-ready concentrates.

Management Commentary - "These Phase One drill results mark a breakthrough moment for American Antimony/Xtra Energy," said Mac J. Shahsavar, P.Eng., Chairman & CEO. "Hole BC25-03 demonstrates the thickness and grade required to classify Arrance as a world-class antimony system. Combined with results across 14 holes, we now confirm district-wide continuity of felsite dike-hosted mineralization spanning at least 3.2 kilometers. The combination of scale, clean metallurgy, and associated gold credits positions us at the forefront of developing a strategically important U.S. domestic source of antimony."

Shahsavar added: "The Antimony King Mine, while not yet fully tested, represents a different style of mineralization with the potential to host an even larger deposit than the Arrance–IHX–King Solomon corridor. Importantly, only 4 of 22 historic mines on our claims have been tested to date—less than 8% of our 4,153-acre land package. Phase One drilling has covered just 330 acres, underscoring that the discovery potential at Bernice Canyon remains truly immense". CONTINUED… Read this and more news for XTPT at: https://finance.yahoo.com/quote/XTPT/news/

Other recent developments in the mining markets include:

Dateline Resources Limited (OTCQB:DTREF) recently announced that it has completed the acquisition of a 100% interest in the Argos Strontium Project, securing 100% ownership of the largest known strontium deposit in the United States at a time when the nation relies entirely on imports for its strontium supply. This strategic acquisition strengthens Dateline's critical minerals portfolio, aligning with U.S. priorities to secure domestic production of minerals vital to national security. The Argos project, located ~100 km from Dateline's flagship Colosseum Gold and Rare Earth Elements (REE) mine, will now be fully controlled by Dateline and advanced alongside its core gold-REE operations.

Stephen Baghdadi, Managing Director of Dateline Resources, commented: "Consolidating 100% ownership of the Argos strontium project is a significant milestone for Dateline. It gives us full control over a uniquely strategic asset at a time when the U.S. is urgently seeking domestic sources of minerals. Argos is a natural fit within our portfolio, it's near our Colosseum project and complements our focus on minerals needed for advanced technologies. We intend to progress Argos in a disciplined manner that adds value without detracting from Colosseum's development. With strontium's importance in electric vehicles, defense ordnance, and even space systems growing, having the only American strontium deposit of note puts Dateline in an enviable position. We look forward to advancing Argos alongside our flagship gold-REE project and delivering on our strategy to supply materials crucial to the nation's industrial and security needs."

The United Steelworkers union (USW) is recently expressing cautious optimism over a proposed merger of mining giants Teck Resources Limited (NYSE: TECK) and Anglo American that will affect over 2,500 USW members at the Highland Valley Copper mine and the Trail Smelting Operations in British Columbia.

"In announcing this proposed merger, statements by executives from Teck Resources and Anglo American have included promising commitments regarding employment and investments in Teck's operations in British Columbia," said Scott Lunny, director of the USW for western and northern Canada.

Nova Minerals Limited (NASDAQ: NVA) recently announced that its 100% owned U.S. subsidiary Alaska Range Resources, LLC (ARR), has been awarded US$43.4 million in Defense Production Act Title III funding by the U.S. Department of War (DoW) to produce antimony trisulfide at its Estelle Gold and Critical Minerals Project (Estelle Project) in Alaska.

The award will enable ARR to accelerate development of a fully integrated U.S. antimony supply chain to extract, concentrate, and refine stibnite to produce military grade antimony trisulfide to assist in meeting the U.S. defense industrial base demands.

Nova CEO, Mr Christopher Gerteisen commented: "We are proud to have ARR partner with the U.S. Department of War to help secure a fully domestic, redundant supply chain for the munitions and other defense products our troops need to keep our nation and allies safe, as well as future supply to the U.S. industrial base for a wide range of traditional and high-tech applications, including semiconductors and energy systems.

Critical Metals Corp. (NASDAQ: CRML) , a leading critical minerals mining company, recently announced that it has amended its agreement to acquire the Tanbreez Greenland Rare Earth Mine (the "Tanbreez Project") from Rimbal Pty Ltd. ("Rimbal"), a company controlled by geologist and project founder Gregory Barnes.

Under the terms of the amended agreement, Critical Metals Corp now has the right to increase its ownership stake in the Tanbreez Project from 42% to 92.5% upon the issuance of approximately 14.5 million ordinary shares of the Company to Rimbal. Under the original agreement, the consideration for this increase in ownership was an unspecified number of shares of Critical Metals Corp with a value of $116 million determined at the time of the increase. The amended agreement revises the original agreement to provide a firm number of shares (14.5 million ordinary shares) to be issued to Rimbal at the closing, which implies a value of $8.00 per Critical Metals Corp ordinary share. The transaction remains subject to Greenland governmental approval.

Critical Metals Corp NASDAQ CRML Reports Massive Mineralization Extension & Continues Resource Expansion These (3) 2024 Drilling Holes Intercepted Exceptional Rare Earth Elements Grading TREO Range 0.40% to 0.42% & HREO ∼26% Across our Flagship Core Asset Tanbreez in Greenland

Critical Metals Corp NASDAQ CRML Reports Massive Mineralization Extension & Continues Resource Expansion These (3) 2024 Drilling Holes Intercepted Exceptional Rare Earth Elements Grading TREO Range 0.40% to 0.42% & HREO ∼26% Across our Flagship Core Asset Tanbreez in Greenland

Critical Metals Corp. (Nasdaq: CRML) (“Critical Metals Corp” or the “Company”), a leading critical minerals mining company, today announced for the first time three new assay results from the 2024 diamond drill hole program at the Fjord Deposit at the Tanbreez Rare Earth Project in Greenland.

Highlights – 2024 New Diamond Drill Hole Results

Keep reading...Show less
Critical Metals

Critical Metals Corp NASDAQ CRML – Surpasses 70% Completion Milestone of the Tanbreez Bankable Feasibility Study & Remains on Schedule for Completion on or Before Q4 2025

Keep reading...Show less
CRML signs LOI Offtake Agreement with UCORE (DOD Funded)

CRML signs LOI Offtake Agreement with UCORE (DOD Funded)

European Lithium (EUR:AU) has announced CRML signs LOI Offtake Agreement with UCORE (DOD Funded)

Download the PDF here.

Australian flag on a boat overlooking the sea, with distant mountains under a cloudy sky.

Political Divide Deepens Over Seabed Mining in the Cook Islands

The Cook Islands should be allowed to “make their own choices” and “have a right to their own future development” in terms of seabed mining, according to former Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

Deep-sea mining was a subject at a panel discussion on the Pacific Islands at the Impact Week Conference, which took place at the Suntec Convention Centre in Singapore from September 15 to 19.

A report by Eco Business said that at the beginning of 2025, international deep-sea mining was opened when the United States proposed conducting activities in American and international waters for transition minerals. The International Seabed Authority responded immediately, stating that it would breach international law.

Keep reading...Show less
COB: Repayment of Promissory Note

COB: Repayment of Promissory Note

American Rare Earths Limited (ARR:AU) has announced COB: Repayment of Promissory Note

Download the PDF here.

E-Tech Resources Identifies Kilometer-Scale REE Soil Anomaly at Eureka Project, Namibia

E-Tech Resources Identifies Kilometer-Scale REE Soil Anomaly at Eureka Project, Namibia

High lanthanum and cerium values suggest neodymium and praseodymium potential - critical magnet metals driving EVs and the energy transition.

E-Tech Resources Inc. (TSXV: REE) (FSE: K2I) ("E-Tech" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the identification of a new kilometer-scale Rare Earth Element ("REE") soil anomaly located approximately 3.5 kilometers east of Zone 1 at its Eureka REE Project ("Eureka" or the "Project"), located in the Erongo Mining District, central Namibia.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Allied Critical Metals Expands High Grade Footprint at Borralha Tungsten Project

Allied Critical Metals Expands High Grade Footprint at Borralha Tungsten Project

New Step-Out and Infill Results Build Confidence in Resource Growth and Model Robustness

Allied Critical Metals Inc. (CSE: ACM,OTC:ACMIF) (OTCQB: ACMIF) (FSE: 0VJ0) ("Allied" or the "Company"), which is focused on its 100% owned past producing Borralha and Vila Verde tungsten projects in northern Portugal, is pleased to report assay results from two additional Reverse Circulation (RC) drill holes - Bo_RC_21 and Bo_RC_26 - from its ongoing 5,000-metre campaign at the 100%-owned Borralha Tungsten Project in northern Portugal.

These latest results continue to demonstrate the scale and continuity of mineralization at the Santa Helena Breccia (SHB), with intercepts that support both lateral expansion and model refinement.

Highlights:

Bo_RC_21: This drill hole is a west step-out at the North edge of the St. Helena Breccia that confirms continuity of the recently discovered north-dipping lode outside the current MRE envelope, upgrading this area to a large coherent mineralized "in section" corridor with more than 100 m width.

  • 42.0m at 0.19% WO3 (from 256.0 m to 298.0 m), including:
    • 24.0m at 0.28% WO3 (from 256.0 m to 280.0 m)
    • 18.0m at 0.34% WO3 (from 256.0 m to 274.0 m)
    • 8.0m at 0.40% WO3 (from 266.0 m to 274.0 m)
    • 4.0m at 0.62% WO3 (from 266.0 m to 270.0 m)

Bo_RC_26: This drill hole is an infill hole targeting the north-central zone, enhancing confidence in the resource model and suggesting western expansion potential.

  • 26.0m at 0.24% WO3 (from 140.0 m to 166.0 m), including:
    • 12.0m at 0.38% WO3 (from 140.0 m to 152.0 m)
    • 2.0m at 2.02% WO3 (from 140.0 m to 142.0 m)

Drill Program Progress

To date, 3,721 metres of RC drilling have been completed out of the planned 5,728 metres, with multiple assay results already confirming thick mineralized zones and consistent grade distribution. The current campaign is designed to support:

  • The expansion of the Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE), expected in Q4 2025.
  • The development of a robust Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA).
  • The delineation of potential higher-grade corridors for future mine planning.

Roy Bonnell, CEO and Director of ACM, commented: "With each new intercept, we are seeing our understanding of Borralha evolve and strengthen. Bo_RC_21 confirms mineralization well beyond the current model, while Bo_RC_26 tightens the block model in a key zone. Together, these results support both immediate growth and long-term confidence in Borralha's development potential."

Table 1 - Drill Hole Collar Locations

ID Coordinates (WGS84) Az.(º) Dip .(º) PFD (m) DEPTH (m) Status
Bo_RC_14/25 585445 4611405 109 80 250 264.00 Press Released
Bo_RC_15/25 585347 4611368 109 70 300 255.00 Press Released
Bo_RC_16/25 585406 4611329 105 60 240 251.00 Assay ongoing
Bo_RC_17/25 585426 4611294 109 75 250 255.00 Press Released
Bo_RC_18/25 585461 4611431 109 75 300 241.00 Assay ongoing
Bo_RC_19/25 585470 4611493 109 82 350 248.00 Assay ongoing
Bo_RC_20/25 585541 4611519 109 70 350 237.00 Assay ongoing
Bo_RC_21/25 585481 4611557 109 85 400 370.00 Current Press Release
Bo_RC_22/25 585484 4611552 109 70 360 375.00 Press Released
Bo_RC_23/25 585514 4611588 109 80 - 45.00 Cancelled
Bo_RC_24/25 585514 4611588 0 90 - 42.00 Cancelled
Bo_RC_25/25 585434 4611406 0 90 300 291.00 Assay ongoing
Bo_RC_26/25 585586 4611449 289 60 400 278.00 Current Press Release
Bo_RC_27/25 585464 4611513 0 90 350 251.00 Assay ongoing
Bo_RC_28/25 585576 4611567 290 80 400 318.00 Assay ongoing
Bo_RC_29/25 585449 4611386 109 87 300 - Drilling ongoing
Bo_RC_30/25 585443 4611429 0 90 320 - Drilling ongoing

 

Table 2 - Current Campaign Interval Highlights Update

New ID From (m) To (m) DH length (m) [1] True Width Factor [1] True Width (m) [1] WO3 (%)
Bo_RC_14/25 52.0 64.0 12.0 tbd [2] - 4.27
inc. 52.0 58.0 6.0 " - 8.39
Bo_RC_15/25 164.0 166.0 2.0 0.88 1.8 0.97
Bo_RC_17/25 52.0 152.0 100.0 0.90 89.9 0.21
inc. 92.0 124.0 32.0 0.90 28.8 0.33
inc. 106.0 120.0 14.0 0.90 12.6 0.52
inc. 110.0 116.0 6.0 0.90 5.4 0.74
Bo_RC_21/25 256.0 298.0 42.0 tbd [2] unknown 0.19
inc. 256.0 280.0 24.0 " unknown 0.28
inc. 256.0 274.0 18.0 " unknown 0.34
inc. 266.0 274.0 8.0 " unknown 0.40
inc. 266.0 270.0 4.0 " unknown 0.62
Bo_RC_22/25 284.0 348.0 64.0 tbd [2] unknown 0.12
inc. 316.0 332.0 16.0 " unknown 0.21
Bo_RC_26/25 140.0 166.0 26.0 0.39 10.2 0.24
inc. 140.0 152.0 12.0 0.40 4.7 0.38
inc. 140.0 142.0 2.0 0.40 0.8 2.02

Notes: [1] Reported intervals are downhole lengths. Estimated true widths were calculated from hole orientation and the interpreted geometry of the mineralized corridors. Estimates may vary locally where geometry changes. Where intervals fall outside the resource block-model domains, true widths are not estimated and only downhole lengths are reported. [2] True widths are unknown, to be defined after further MRE update.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11632/268354_73bff5a8941de85b_001.jpg
Figure 1 - Drill collar plan showing planned holes for the ongoing 5,728 m RC campaign at the Borralha Project. The red outline delineates the main mineralized breccia zone

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11632/268354_73bff5a8941de85b_001full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11632/268354_alliedcritical2_550.jpg

Figure 2 - Geological Cross-Section for hole Bo_RC_21/25.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11632/268354_alliedcritical2.jpg

Strategic Context

These results follow recently reported ultra-high-grade and extensive tungsten intercepts, including 12.0 m @ 4.27% WO₃ (Bo_RC_14/25), and 100.0 m @ 0.21% WO₃ (Bo_RC_17/25), confirming a significant system within the Santa Helena Breccia. Allied is working systematically to define both bulk-mineable zones and higher-grade corridors that can support future underground or hybrid extraction scenarios.

Next Steps

Drilling is ongoing, with further results expected in the coming weeks. Step-out holes are targeting both western and northern extensions of SHB, while infill drilling is refining the core resource model. Results will continue to inform the MRE and subsequent economic studies.

In light of the recent new discovery of the very high grade corridor at the west dip of the central area of the Breccia, the Company has adapted the current campaign towards confirming, and potentially expanding upon the recent very high grade intercepts.

Sampling, QA/QC and Analytical Notes

Drilling was completed using reverse-circulation (RC). All sample bags were pre-labelled with a unique internal sequence number used consistently for the assay sample and corresponding reject. Sampling was conducted on 2.0 m intervals for analytics. For each 2.0 m interval, two 1.0 m reject samples were also collected as representative splits. Splitting was performed at the rig via a rotary splitter integral to the RC cyclone.

Sampling followed pre-prepared sample lists that recorded downhole metreage, sequence, and the placement of Certified Reference Materials (CRMs) and field duplicates. CRMs were inserted at a rate of 1 in 20 samples (5%) and field duplicates at 1 in 20 samples (5%), arranged so that every 10th sample alternated between a CRM and a duplicate.

Analytical and reject samples were boxed at the drill site and transported by company personnel to the project core/logging facility. Analytical samples were stored on labelled pallets pending direct shipment to ALS's preparation laboratory in Seville, Spain. Pulps and rejects were subsequently stored securely in the project logging room.

At ALS Seville, samples were crushed to 70% passing 2 mm, riffle-split to ~250 g, and pulverized using hardened steel to 85% passing 75 μm. Pulps were shipped to ALS Loughrea (Ireland) for analysis. The primary analytical method was ME-MS81 (lithium borate fusion with ICP-MS finish). Base metals were also reported using ME-4ACD81 (four-acid digestion with ICP-MS finish). Over-limit tungsten results were re-assayed using W-XRF15b (lithium borate fusion with XRF). Analytical results were delivered directly by ALS to the Company via secure electronic transfer.

Primary disclosure remains the reported grade and interval length (and true width where known).

To the best of the Company's knowledge, no drilling, sampling, recovery, or other factors have been identified that would materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the data referenced herein.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Vítor Arezes, BSc, MIMMM (QMR) (Membership Nº. 703197, Vice-President Exploration of Allied Critical Metals, who is a Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Arezes is not independent of Allied Critical Metals Inc. as he is an officer of the Company.

About the Borralha Tungsten Project

Allied's Borralha Tungsten Project is one of the largest and most historically significant past-producing tungsten operations in Western Europe. Located in northern Portugal, Borralha was once the second-largest tungsten mine in the country and supplied strategic materials to European and Allied industries during the 20th century, including both World Wars and the Cold War period.

Today, the project is undergoing a modern revitalization based on a combination of scale, grade, metallurgy, and jurisdictional strength. Mineralization is dominated by coarse-grained wolframite, which is highly desirable in global markets due to its favorable processing characteristics and higher recoveries compared to scheelite-bearing deposits.

Borralha benefits from existing infrastructure, shallow mineralization, and a simple processing route, making it one of the most advanced tungsten development projects in the European Union. These attributes are particularly important in the context of the EU Critical Raw Materials Act (2024/1252) and NATO strategic autonomy initiatives, both of which explicitly identify tungsten as a defense-critical raw material subject to severe supply risk.

With the EU currently dependent on over 80% of its tungsten imports from China, Borralha represents a rare and strategic opportunity to develop a secure, domestic, and NATO-aligned supply source. As Allied continues to advance drilling, resource expansion, and economic studies, Borralha is poised to play a central role in reshaping Europe's tungsten landscape-supporting both decarbonization technologies and defense-industrial resilience.

Understanding Tungsten

To understand tungsten, it is critical to understand the difference between wolframite tungsten mineralization and scheelite tungsten mineralization. Scheelite often reports higher grades but is typically more costly and complex to process, requiring flotation methods with higher capital and operating expenditures and lower recoveries.i In contrast, wolframite can be processed more efficiently using gravity and magnetic separation, resulting in lower costs and higher recoveries, making lower grades economically viable in wolframite deposits. For example, a lower grade wolframite deposit can be more attractive than a slightly higher grade scheelite deposit.ii

It is also important to recognize that China, Russia, and North Korea control approximately 87% of the world's tungsten supply, using cheap labor and minimal environmental standards in authoritarian regimes.iii As a result, production costs and grades in these countries are not comparable to Western projects, which operate under higher labor, ESG, and energy cost structures. Evaluating projects outside these regions provides a realistic benchmark for what grades and intercepts are economically viable while supporting secure, NATO-aligned supply chains.

For Allied, this context is significant. Allied's operations in secure jurisdictions align with Western critical mineral needs, avoiding geopolitical risks associated with China and Russia while positioning the Company to benefit from growing tungsten demand across defense, aerospace, and electrification sectors. Allied's wolframite tungsten mineralization and secure location position it as a strategic and responsible tungsten exploration company, well placed to take advantage of a rising-demand market. iv

About Allied Critical Metals Inc.

Allied Critical Metals Inc. (CSE: ACM,OTC:ACMIF) (OTCQB: ACMIF) (FSE:0VJ0) is a Canadian-based mining company focused on the expansion and revitalization of its 100% owned past producing Borralha Tungsten Project and the Vila Verde Tungsten Project in northern Portugal with advantageous wolframite tungsten mineralization. Tungsten has been designated a critical metal by the United States and other western countries, as they are aggressively seeking friendly sources of this unique metal. Currently, China, Russia and North Korea represent approximately 86% of the total global supply and reserves. Tungsten is used in a variety of industries such as defense, automotive, manufacturing, electronics, and energy.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Roy Bonnell"

Roy Bonnell
CEO and Director

For further information or investor relations inquiries, please contact:

Dave Burwell
Vice President, Corporate Development
Email: daveb@alliedcritical.com
Tel: 403-410-7907
Toll Free: 1-888-221-0915

Please visit our website at www.alliedcritical.com.

Also visit us at:
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-critical-metals-inc
 X: https://x.com/@alliedcritical/
 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/alliedcriticalmetals/

The Canadian Stock Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking statements", including with respect to the use of proceeds. Wherever possible, words such as "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "potential for" and similar expressions have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect the current expectations of the Company's management for future growth, results of operations, performance and business prospects and opportunities and involve significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, without limitation, those listed in the Company's Listing Statement and other filings made by the Company with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities (which may be viewed under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca ). Examples of forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the proposed timeline and use of proceeds for exploration and development of the Company's mineral projects as described in the Company's Listing Statement, news releases, and corporate presentations. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results, performance or achievements may vary materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. These factors should be considered carefully, and prospective investors should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements and reference should also be made to the Company's Listing Statement dated April 23, 2025 and news release dated May 16, 2025, and the documents incorporated by reference therein, filed under its SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca for a description of additional risk factors. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to revise forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Spartan Metals

Spartan Metals Closes Private Placement of $2.25M

Spartan Metals Corp. (“Spartan” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: W) is pleased to announce that in connection with its previously announced non-brokeredprivate placement ( see news release of August 18, 2025) the Company has closed effective September 25, 2025 the private placement and issued 7,500,000 units of the Company (the “ Units ”) at a price of $0.30 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $2,250,000 (the “ Private Placement ”).

Each Unit consists of one common share (a “Share ”) of the Company and one-half of one non-transferable share purchase warrant (each a whole warrant a “Warrant ”). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional Share of the Company at a price of $0.45 per share until March 25, 2027.

Keep reading...Show less
West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Exercise of Warrants

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Exercise of Warrants

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WHY,OTC:WHYRF) (FSE: W0H) (the "Company" or "West High Yield") announces announces the exercise share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") of the Company.

Three holders of Warrants exercised an aggregate of 570,000 Warrants resulting in the issuance of 570,000 common shares of the Company. The specific Warrants held and exercised by the one warrantholder were exercisable at a price of CAD$0.30 per Warrant, resulting in total proceeds to the Company in the amount of CAD$171,000.00 upon such exercise.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

