Antilles Gold Entitlement Offer Closed

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Reducing Reliance on China for Rare Earths Production and Processing

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 5 Canadian Uranium Stocks of 2024

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Trending Press Releases

RecycLiCo Taiwan Battery Recycling Joint Venture Commences Production and Sales of Black Powder

New High-Grade 35% Copper and 10g/t Gold Rock Chips at Ti-Tree

Drill Results Extend Mineralisation at Lana Corina to 454m @ 0.93% CuEq

Skyharbour Drills New Discovery at Russell Project with High-Grade Uranium Mineralization Up to 3.0% U3O8 at Newly Identified Fork Zone; Preparing for Fully-Funded Summer Drill Program

Purepoint Uranium Provides Exploration Update on Geophysical Programs at Russell South, Tabbernor, and Smart Lake Projects

HMW Project Update

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Ora Gold Limited

OAU:AU

Alvopetro Energy

ALV:CC

Galan Lithium

GLN:AU

Augustus Minerals

AUG:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Gold Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Copper Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Antilles Gold Limited

Antilles Gold Entitlement Offer Closed

Antilles Gold Limited (“Antilles Gold” or the “Company”) (ASX: AAU, OTCQB: ANTMF) advises that it has received applications for a total of 464,892,732 entitlement shares and shortfall shares from its Rights Issue which closed on 9 July 2024.

The Company will issue 464,892,732 new fully paid ordinary shares, and 232,446,377 new options exercisable at $0.01 each on or before 31 December 2026, and will apply for quotation of the options on the ASX. The new securities are expected to be issued on or before Tuesday 16 July 2024.

The Company intends to supplement the $1.86 million raised over the next three months by a placement to a cornerstone shareholder, and with proceeds from the anticipated sale of around $1.3 million of surplus plant and equipment.

The Company is currently in discussions with a substantial Investment Group that have expressed interest in becoming a 19.9% shareholder, and if the proposed transaction proceeds, they would seek to appoint a director to Antilles Gold’s Board and possibly to the Board of the Cuban joint venture company, Minera La Victoria SA, and actively support the objectives of the joint venture. Negotiations on this matter are continuing.

Antilles Gold wishes to thank all shareholders and new investors who have taken up shares in the issue as it will allow the Company to subscribe for a further $1.2 million of shares in Minera La Victoria, leaving only ~$0.8 million outstanding to finalise its $23.0 million (US$15.0 million) earn-in for a 50% shareholding, and will ensure the completion of pre-development activities for the small, but important, Nueva Sabana mine, and continuity of the DFS for the La Demajagua project.

END


This announcement has been authorised by the Board of Antilles Gold Limited. For further information, please contact:

Brian Johnson, Chairman,

Antilles Gold Limited T: +61 (02) 4861 1740

E: brianjohnson@antillesgold.net


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Antilles Gold, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocksasx:aaucopper investinggold investinggold stocksGold Investing
AAU:AU
Antilles Gold Limited
Sign up to get your FREE

Antilles Gold Limited Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Antilles Gold Limited

Antilles Gold Limited


Keep reading...Show less
Siren Gold (ASX:SNG)

Siren Signs Agreement for Sale of Reefton Project for A$20M

Siren Gold Limited (ASX: SNG) (Siren or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive agreement regarding a A$20m transaction for a sale of the Reefton Project.

Keep reading...Show less
Aurum Resources

Share Purchase Plan Closure

Aurum Resources Limited (ACN 650 477 286) (ASX:AUE) (the, Company) announces that it has raised $744,100.00 (before costs) pursuant to the Company’s Share Purchase Plan (SPP) that closed on 10 July 2024.

Keep reading...Show less
Byron King, gold bars.

Byron King: Will Gold Miners' Q2 Results Catch Wall Street's Attention?

Byron King of Paradigm Press shared insights from a recent Yukon property tour, including what's known so far about the heap leach pad failure at Victoria Gold's (TSXV:VGCX,OTC Pink:VITFF) Eagle gold mine.

Noting that little information is currently available, he recommended avoiding speculation until more details have been released. However, he did remind investors of the risks attached to single-asset companies.

"There is a risk obviously in great big single-asset plays when something critical fails," King said.

Keep reading...Show less
Golden Deeps

Golden Deeps Expands Footprint in the World-Class Lachlan Fold Belt Copper-Gold Province, NSW

Golden Deeps Ltd (ASX: GED) has entered into a binding Heads of Agreement (HOA) to earn an 80% interest in the holders of four granted and highly-prospective exploration licences in the world class Lachlan Fold Belt Copper-Gold Province of NSW (see Figures 1, 2 and 3).

Keep reading...Show less
Tempest Minerals

Tempest Minerals: A Diverse Portfolio of Projects in Western Australia


Keep reading...Show less
Tempest Minerals

Tempest Minerals


Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Antilles Gold Limited
Sign up to get your FREE

Antilles Gold Limited Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Completion of $7.1M Placement and Priority Offer

Siren Signs Agreement for Sale of Reefton Project for A$20M

At-The-Market Raise

Share Purchase Plan Closure

Related News

Agriculture Investing

Completion of $7.1M Placement and Priority Offer

Lithium Investing

At-The-Market Raise

Rare Earth Investing

Investor Presentation - Proposed Earn-in to NeoRe SpA

Nickel Investing

Drilling Delivers 10.2m @ 2.3% CuEq, and DHEM Expands Further Potential in all Three Directions at Horden Lake

Rare Earth Investing

Pearl Gull to Farm-in to Potential Ionic Clay Rare Earth Project

Copper Investing

Robert Friedland: No Rational Price for Copper as "Essentially Infinite" Demand Meets Short Supply

rare earth investing

Summit Minerals Investor Webinar

×