AngloGold Ashanti Publishes Its 2025 UK Annual Report, Form 20-F, Other Annual Reports and 2026 AGM Notice

The Company has today, Thursday 26 March 2026, published the following for the financial year ended 31 December 2025:

  • 2025 UK Annual Report (including its audited consolidated financial statements as of and for the financial year ended 31 December 2025);
  • 2025 Annual Report on Form 20-F;
  • 2025 Sustainability Report;
  • 2025 Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve Report (collectively, the "2025 reports"); and
  • Notice of 2026 Annual General Meeting (the "AGM Notice")

The 2025 reports communicate relevant aspects of the Company's operating, sustainability and financial performance during 2025.

The Company has also filed its 2025 Annual Report on Form 20-F, which includes its audited consolidated financial statements as of and for the financial year ended 31 December 2025, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") today.

The Company's 2026 Annual General Meeting (the "2026 AGM") is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 5 May 2026 at 9:00 a.m. Mountain Daylight Time (which is 4:00 p.m. British Summer Time and 5:00 p.m. South African Standard Time) at 6363 S. Fiddlers Green Circle, Suite 1000, Greenwood Village, CO 80111, USA.

Shareholders are invited to join the 2026 AGM virtually by following the instructions set out in the AGM Notice. By joining the 2026 AGM virtually, shareholders will be able to view a live video feed of the 2026 AGM, submit voting instructions and submit questions either in writing or via an audio line.

The AGM Notice sets out the business proposed to be conducted at the 2026 AGM, with the record date set as Friday, 13 March 2026 for the purposes of determining eligibility to receive the AGM Notice and voting at the 2026 AGM. Mailing of the AGM Notice and the 2025 UK Annual Report to shareholders who have elected to receive paper communications will commence today.

The 2025 reports and the AGM Notice are available online on the Company's website at reports.anglogoldashanti.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov . The Company's shareholders may request electronic copies of the 2025 reports and also have the ability to receive, upon request, a hard copy of AngloGold Ashanti's complete audited financial statements, free of charge, from the Company Secretarial Department by emailing CompanySecretary@anglogoldashanti.com .

Media
Andrea Maxey: +61 08 9425 4603 / +61 400 072 199 amaxey@aga.gold
General inquiries: media@anglogoldashanti.com

Investors
Yatish Chowthee: +27 11 637 6273 / +27 78 364 2080 yrchowthee@aga.gold
Andrea Maxey: +61 08 9425 4603 / +61 400 072 199 amaxey@aga.gold

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