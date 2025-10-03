AngloGold Ashanti plc Announces Appointment of Non-Executive Director

AngloGold Ashanti plc (the "Company") (NYSE: AU; JSE: ANG) is pleased to announce that Marcus Randolph has been appointed independent non-executive director of the Company with effect from 27 October 2025. Mr Randolph will serve as a member of the Compensation and Human Resources Committee and the Social, Ethics and Sustainability Committee.

"Marcus brings to the Board a wealth of experience gained over his long career in senior leadership and board positions in the global mining sector," said AngloGold Ashanti Chairman Jochen Tilk. "We will benefit greatly from his expertise across governance, corporate strategy, and the mining value chain — including operations, exploration, resource development, and technology."

Mr Randolph has over 40 years of experience in the mining and processing industries. He was most recently CEO and President of Ecobat, a global leader in battery recycling. Prior to that Marcus was Executive Chairman of Boart Longyear, the world's largest supplier of drilling services and equipment to the minerals industry.

From 1999 to 2013 he held several senior leadership positions at BHP Billiton including Chief Executive Officer Ferrous & Coal, Chief Organization Development Officer, President of Diamond and Specialty Products, Chief Development Officer for Minerals, and Chief Strategic Officer for Minerals.

Mr. Randolph holds a BSc in Mining Engineering from Colorado School of Mines and an MBA from Harvard University.

AU
