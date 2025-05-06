AngloGold Ashanti and Gold Fields Agree to Pause Proposed Ghana JV Discussions

AngloGold Ashanti plc ("AngloGold Ashanti" or the "Company") and Gold Fields have agreed to pause discussions about a proposed joint venture to combine their Iduapriem and Tarkwa gold mines in Ghana.

The companies proposed the combination of the neighbouring mines in March 2023 and have spent much of the intervening time in a constructive dialogue with the Government of Ghana to obtain the necessary approvals.

Over that time, AngloGold Ashanti has identified changes in its standalone mine plan for Iduapriem which have the potential to unlock significant additional value.

The companies have decided to pause discussions around the joint venture to allow them to focus on improving the current, standalone performance at their respective sites, while also allowing AngloGold Ashanti to consolidate the improvements to its long-term mining plan, which currently shows the highest value of its options.

ABOUT IDUAPRIEM

Iduapriem is located in the western region of Ghana, approximately 70km north of the coastal city of Takoradi and about 10km south-west of Gold Fields' Tarkwa mine.

The open pit mine began gold production in September 1992 and was acquired by AngloGold Ashanti in 2002 when it merged with Ashanti Goldfields.

In 2024 Iduapriem produced 237,000 ounces of gold at a total cash cost of $1,118/oz.

Forward-looking statements

Certain statements contained in this document, other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, those concerning the economic outlook for the gold mining industry, expectations regarding gold prices, production, total cash costs, all-in sustaining costs, all-in costs, cost savings and other operating results, return on equity, productivity improvements, growth prospects and outlook of AngloGold Ashanti's operations, individually or in the aggregate, including the achievement of project milestones, commencement and completion of commercial operations of certain of AngloGold Ashanti's exploration and production projects and the completion of acquisitions, dispositions or joint venture transactions, AngloGold Ashanti's liquidity and capital resources and capital expenditures, the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic and the outcome and consequences of any potential or pending litigation or regulatory proceedings or environmental, health and safety issues, are forward-looking statements regarding AngloGold Ashanti's financial reports, operations, economic performance and financial condition. These forward-looking statements or forecasts are not based on historical facts, but rather reflect our current beliefs and expectations concerning future events and generally may be identified by the use of forward-looking words, phrases and expressions such as "believe", "expect", "aim", "anticipate", "intend", "foresee", "forecast", "predict", "project", "estimate", "likely", "may", "might", "could", "should", "would", "seek", "plan", "scheduled", "possible", "continue", "potential", "outlook", "target" or other similar words, phrases, and expressions; provided that the absence thereof does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Similarly, statements that describe our objectives, plans or goals are or may be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements or forecasts involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause AngloGold Ashanti's actual results, performance, actions or achievements to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance, actions or achievements expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. Although AngloGold Ashanti believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements and forecasts are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Accordingly, results, performance, actions or achievements could differ materially from those set out in the forward-looking statements as a result of, among other factors, changes in economic, social, political and market conditions, including related to inflation or international conflicts, the success of business and operating initiatives, changes in the regulatory environment and other government actions, including environmental approvals, fluctuations in gold prices and exchange rates, the outcome of pending or future litigation proceedings, any supply chain disruptions, any public health crises, pandemics or epidemics (including the COVID-19 pandemic), the failure to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting or effective disclosure controls and procedures, the inability to remediate one or more material weaknesses, or the discovery of additional material weaknesses, in the Company's internal control over financial reporting, and other business and operational risks and challenges and other factors, including mining accidents. For a discussion of such risk factors, refer to AngloGold Ashanti's annual report on Form 20-F for the financial year ended 31 December 2024 filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). These factors are not necessarily all of the important factors that could cause AngloGold Ashanti's actual results, performance, actions or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Other unknown or unpredictable factors could also have material adverse effects on AngloGold Ashanti's future results, performance, actions or achievements. Consequently, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. AngloGold Ashanti undertakes no obligation to update publicly or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except to the extent required by applicable law. All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to AngloGold Ashanti or any person acting on its behalf are qualified by the cautionary statements herein.

Media

Andrea Maxey
+61 08 9425 4603 / +61 400 072 199
amaxey@aga.gold

General inquiries
media@anglogoldashanti.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

