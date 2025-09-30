Angkor's Energy Subsidiary Completes 2d Seismic Program On Block VIII Cambodia

Angkor's Energy Subsidiary Completes 2d Seismic Program On Block VIII Cambodia

(TheNewswire)

GRANDE PRAIRIE, AB, (September 30, 2025): - TheNewswire - Angkor Resources Corp. (TSXV: ANK and OTC: ANKOF) ("Angkor" or "the Company") announces its energy subsidiary, EnerCam Resources Co. Ltd. (Cambodia) ("EnerCam") has completed the onshore 350-line kilometer 2D seismic program on Block VIII, including the newly added area of Mussel Basin.

The seismic program is the first onshore seismic for the Kingdom of Cambodia since preliminary lines were shot in 2008 and in 2013. The Company contracted and used EnviroSeis equipment for low impact and high data coverage. The seismic program covered areas across the four provinces of Sihanoukville, Kampong Speu, Koh Kong and Kampot.

President of EnerCam, Mike Weeks commented on the program, "We are so impressed with the quality of work from our local staff, who worked through some less than optimal weather conditions to help facilitate acquiring this valuable data. We will be completing a preliminary assessment of the data as it becomes available and then a secondary assessment to hopefully define drill targets."

Processing and interpretation of the data from the 350-line kilometers will occur over several months by multiple parties and is expected to arrive in segments as each seismic line is processed.

Full length of the program was 47 days, starting at 5:00 am daily with standard safety and tailgate meetings and then crews deployed for three rotational activities, namely:

  • to go ahead of vibration units to place geophones and data recorders along designated paths;

  • to go sweep an area already installed with recorders and geophones with vibration units; and

  • to go behind the areas of completed sweeps and pick up recorders and geophones to deploy to the next proposed line.

A team of 53 people participated in training and then worked 12-hour days, seven days per week to accomplish the program. Of the personnel, 13 Thai came in as part of the contracted team and the remaining 40 were Khmer people, the majority of which were from local villages and 12 of them were trainees from the Institute of Technology in their 4 th or 5 th year of their geoscience studies.

Keith Edwards, Technical Manager for EnerCam, had these words, "We have seen the preliminary processing (brute stack) for 9 of the 24 lines and can already see a broad, closed structure with some parallel beds and some more complex stratigraphy with amplitude bright spots. With no wells we won't know for sure what formations we are dealing with until we drill. We have acquired the data in such a manner to get "extra" coverage by having live receivers on nearby parallel lines. This gives us additional coverage in key areas that we hope will allow us to see the complex reflectors in map view. as a "poor mans 3D". The figure below shows the midpoint density map without and with recording on nearby lines."


Click Image To View Full Size


Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 2 Outline of Block VIII with red seismic lines completed in the program and the additional Mussel Basin outlined in the northeast section.

ABOUT Angkor Resources CORPORATION:

Angkor Resources Corp. is a public company, listed on the TSX-Venture Exchange, and is a leading resource optimizer in Cambodia working towards mineral and energy solutions across Canada and Cambodia. ANGKOR's carbon capture and gas conservation project in Saskatchewan, Canada is part of its long-term commitment to Environmental and Social projects and cleaner energy solutions across jurisdictions. The company's mineral subsidiary, Angkor Gold Corp. in Cambodia holds three mineral exploration licenses in Cambodia and its Cambodian energy subsidiary, EnerCam Resources, was granted an onshore oil and gas license of 7300 square kilometers in the southwest quadrant of Cambodia called Block VIII. The license was reduced to roughly half the size with the Company's voluntary removal of all parks and protected areas in March 2025 and 220 square kilometers were added in August 2025; making the license a current area of 4277 square kilometers. Since 2022, Angkor's Canadian subsidiary, EnerCam Exploration Ltd., has been involved in gas/carbon capture and oil and gas production in Evesham, Saskatchewan.

CONTACT: Delayne Weeks - CEO

Email: info@angkorresources.com Website: angkor resources.com

Telephone: +1 (780) 831-8722

Please follow @AngkorResources on , , , Instagram and .

Certain information set out in this news release constitutes forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "hope", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "scheduled", "believe" and similar expressions. The forward- looking information set out in this news release relates to future events or our future performance and includes, without limitation statements concerning the Shares for Debt Transaction, Angkor's ability to obtain all necessary approvals in respect of the Shares for Debt Transaction and the participation of certain insiders and management in the Shares for Debt Transaction.

Although the forward-looking information contained in this news release is based upon what management of Angkor believes are reasonable assumptions on the date of this news release, Angkor cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information involves substantial known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which cause actual results to vary from those expressed or implied by such forward looking information, including without limitation those risks and uncertainties described in more detail in Angkor's securities filings available at www.sedarplus.ca . Forward-looking information should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be an accurate indication of whether or not such results will be achieved.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is provided as of the date hereof. Angkor disclaims any intention or obligation to update or publicly revise any forward–looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities laws. All forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified in its entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release .


Copyright (c) 2025 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

angkor resourcesank:catsxv:ankbase metals investingBase Metals Investing
ANK:CA
Angkor Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Angkor Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Angkor Resources

Angkor Resources

Keep reading...Show less

Unlocking Cambodia’s resource potential through energy and minerals assets

Angkor Resources Announces Grant Stock Options

Angkor Resources Announces Grant Stock Options

(TheNewswire)

GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALBERTA (September 26, 2025) TheNewswire - Angkor Resources Corp. (TSXV: ANK,OTC:ANKOF) ("ANGKOR" OR "THE COMPANY") The Board of Directors, in recognition of exceptional performance and dedication, announces that they has chosen to   grant a total of 4,775,000 stock options to acquire the same number of common shares of the Company to Directors, Officers and consultants at a price of $0.255 per share, Certain options issued to Consultants are subject to vesting requirements. The options were granted pursuant to the Company's Stock Option Plan as approved by the Shareholders at the meeting in 2025 and are subject to the terms of the applicable grant agreements and the requirements of the TSX Venture Exchange. 2,600,000 of the options issued to Directors and officers expire 3 years from the date of the grant, with the remaining 2,175,000 options having a term of either 2 or 1 years subject to the optionees continuing to act as consultants of the Company.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Angkor Shares For Debt Transaction

Angkor Shares For Debt Transaction

(TheNewswire)

GRANDE PRAIRIE, AB, (September 23, 2025) TheNewswire - Angkor Resources Corp. (TSXV: ANK,OTC:ANKOF and OTC: ANKOF) ("Angkor" or "the Company") announces shares for debt transactions for an aggregate $1,922,800 debt currently owed by the Company to certain creditors (the " Debt Transactions ").

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Angkor Resources Advances Community Development In Ratanakiri, Cambodia

Angkor Resources Advances Community Development In Ratanakiri, Cambodia

(TheNewswire)

GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALBERTA TheNewswire - (September 18, 2025): Angkor Resources Corp. (TSXV: ANK,OTC:ANKOF) ("ANGKOR" OR "THE COMPANY") proudly announces  its continuing community development program with basic infrastructure for transportation improvements.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Angkor Resources Receives Approval to Incorporate Mussel Basin into Block VIII Oil and Gas License, Cambodia

Angkor Resources Receives Approval to Incorporate Mussel Basin into Block VIII Oil and Gas License, Cambodia

(TheNewswire)

GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALBERTA (September 10, 2025) TheNewswire - Angkor Resources Corp. (TSXV: ANK,OTC:ANKOF) ("ANGKOR" OR "THE COMPANY") announces its subsidiary, EnerCam Resources Co. Ltd. (Cambodia) ("EnerCam") has received approval  from government authorities of Ministry of Mines and Energy for an additional 220 square kilometers added within the Block VIII boundaries, referred to as the Mussel Basin.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Angkor Advances Exploration Independently On Andong Bor License, Cambodia

Angkor Advances Exploration Independently On Andong Bor License, Cambodia

(TheNewswire)

GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALBERTA - August 28, 2025 TheNewswire - Angkor Resources Corp. (TSXV: ANK,OTC:ANKOF) ("ANGKOR" OR "THE COMPANY") announces its previous partner, CanBodia Copper Corp. ("CCC") failed to meet its obligations regarding the Andong Bor License.  Following multiple notices to CCC from October 2024 to May 31, 2025, Angkor, through its Cambodian solicitor, filed a Notice of Default with CCC on July 1, 2025, terminating the letter agreement with CCC on the Andong Bor License and declaring the joint relationship null and void.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Entitlement Offer Booklet

Entitlement Offer Booklet

Metal Bank (MBK:AU) has announced Entitlement Offer Booklet

Download the PDF here.

Falco Announces Bought Deal Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of $10 Million

Falco Announces Bought Deal Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of $10 Million

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Falco Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: FPC) (" Falco " or the " Corporation ") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Cantor Fitzgerald Canada Corporation to act as lead underwriter and sole bookrunner on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters (collectively, the " Underwriters "), in connection with a bought deal private placement of 31,250,000 units (the " Units ") at a price of $0.32 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $10,000,000 (the " Offering ").

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
VVC - Commencement of Central Kansas Uplift Project

VVC - Commencement of Central Kansas Uplift Project

VVC Exploration Corporation, dba VVC Resources ("VVC" or the "Company") (TSX-V: VVC; OTC: VVCVF) today announces its strategic development of the Central Kansas Uplift ("CKU") Project, an initiative being advanced through VVC's wholly owned subsidiary, Plateau Helium Corporation ("PHC"). The CKU Project targets helium-rich natural gas within multiple stacked reservoirs in Rush and Pawnee Counties, Kansas, where PHC has assembled a meaningful lease position and identified multiple well development locations. The CKU Project is a very mature exploration area with thousands of historic wells drilled. These wells provide a tremendous volume of geologic, engineering, and production data that is used to guide and de-risk PHC's development plans.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Prismo Metals Receives High Silver and Copper Assays at Silver King

Prismo Metals Receives High Silver and Copper Assays at Silver King

(TheNewswire)

Announces Expanded Drill Plan

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
HAS: Binding Agreement Signed with Metal Bank Limited

HAS: Binding Agreement Signed with Metal Bank Limited

Metal Bank (MBK:AU) has announced HAS: Binding Agreement Signed with Metal Bank Limited

Download the PDF here.

Cobre Produces Maiden Copper Cathode

Cobre Produces Maiden Copper Cathode

Cobre Limited (CBE:AU) has announced Cobre Produces Maiden Copper Cathode

Download the PDF here.

Latest News

Angkor Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Angkor Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - WML

Wealth Minerals Issues Clarifying News Release

Cartier Starts Metallurgical Testwork Program at Cadillac

Copper Quest Exploration: Unlocking District-scale Copper Porphyry Systems in North America

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Cartier Starts Metallurgical Testwork Program at Cadillac

Copper Investing

Copper Quest Exploration: Unlocking District-scale Copper Porphyry Systems in North America

Gold Investing

Golconda Gold: Advancing Gold Production in Tier 1 Gold Jurisdictions in South Africa and the US

Battery Metals Investing

Altech - Commences Selling Sodium Nickel Chloride Batteries

Silver Investing

Locksley Resources: High-grade Antimony & Rare Earths Prospects for US Critical Minerals Play

Precious Metals Investing

Massan Resource Drilling Confirms High Grade Continuity

Battery Metals Investing

Precious, Base & Critical Minerals in Carheil Graphite Zones