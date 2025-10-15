Angkor Resources Identifies Second Drill Target for Oil & Gas on its Block VIII, Cambodia

GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALBERTA - October 15, 2025 TheNewswire - Angkor Resources Corp. (TSXV: ANK,OTC:ANKOF) ("ANGKOR" OR "THE COMPANY") announces its subsidiary, EnerCam Resources Co. Ltd. (Cambodia) ("EnerCam") has a second drill target from an identified second anticline on Central Bokor Basin based on the 2-D seismic program recently completed on Block VIII ("Project").

EnerCam's management team has reviewed several more seismic lines, and they have identified a second anticline in the Central Bokor area.   The new Central Bokor Lead, circled in Figure 1 below, like the South Bokor lead, has clear four-way closure and a rough depth of 900-1200 meters.

Figure 1  The Central Bokor Lead, has been identified as a second drill target for EnerCam.

Keith Edwards, Technical Manager for EnerCam, comments on the second targeted site, "The Central Bokor structure is very similar to the South Bokor structure with hints of some East West faulting and possibly three separate high points on the overall structure.  Currently, our seismic coverage gives us confidence of a four-way closure of approximately 60 square kilometres (see below Figure 2)."

Figure 2:  A closeup map of Central Bokor showing the closure on Central Bokor Lead.

Delayne Weeks, CEO of the Company adds her comments, "When we began the seismic we were hopeful to find at least one clear drill target from the seismic program.  So to have identified two anticlines with clear drilling targets, while still waiting for processing and interpretation from a number of the other lines of the seismic program is extremely positive for EnerCam.   The size of both South Bokor and Central Bokor are both significant, up to 48 square kilometers and 60 square kilometers of closure respectively. "

The Company will continue to build a drilling plan based on each segment of seismic being processed and coming to the team, thus adding scope to the interpretation. Additional processing and interpretation is ongoing across the entire 24 lines of completed seismic.


Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 3: A West->East line over Bokor Central showing the anticline, unconformity and some bright spots.

ABOUT Angkor Resources CORPORATION:

Angkor Resources Corp. is a public company, listed on the TSX-Venture Exchange, and is a leading resource optimizer in Cambodia working towards mineral and energy solutions across Canada and Cambodia.   Since 2022, Angkor's Canadian subsidiary, EnerCam Exploration Ltd., has been involved in gas/carbon capture and oil and gas production in Saskatchewan, Canada.

ANGKOR's carbon capture and gas conservation project in Saskatchewan, Canada is part of its long-term commitment to Environmental and Social projects and cleaner energy solutions across jurisdictions.

The company's mineral subsidiary, Angkor Gold Corp. in Cambodia holds two mineral exploration licenses in Cambodia with multiple prospects in copper and gold.

Its Cambodian energy subsidiary, EnerCam Resources, was granted an onshore oil and gas license of 7300 square kilometers in the southwest quadrant of Cambodia called Block VIII.   The company then removed all parks and protected areas and added 220 square kilometers, making the project size just over 4270 square kilometers.

CONTACT: Delayne Weeks - CEO

Email: info@angkorresources.com Website: angkor resources.com Telephone: +1 (780) 831-8722

Please follow @AngkorResources on , , , Instagram and .

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, but not limited to the potential for gold and/or other minerals at any of the Company's properties, the prospective nature of any claims comprising the Company's property interests, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, dependence upon regulatory approvals, uncertainty of sample results, timing and results o f future exploration, and the availability of financing.  Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.

ANK:CA
Angkor Resources
Unlocking Cambodia's resource potential through energy and minerals assets

Angkor Resources
