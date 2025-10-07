Angkor Resources Completes First Onshore Seismic Program in Cambodia; Vanderbilt Report Publishes Coverage

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
October 07, 2025
Angkor Resources Corp. (TSX-V:ANK)(OTC:ANKOF) today announced completion of its 2-D seismic survey over Block VIII in Cambodia, the first onshore seismic program conducted in the country in more than a decade.
According to the company, preliminary results from the South Bokor Basin identified a 48-square-kilometer anticline structure, a key indicator of potential hydrocarbon traps. The milestone positions Angkor as Cambodia's first-mover in onshore oil and gas exploration, within a nation that currently imports 100 percent of its hydrocarbon energy-valued at more than $2 billion annually.
Block VIII, initially covering 7,300 km², was voluntarily reduced to about 4,277 km² in March 2025 to exclude national parks and wildlife sanctuaries. In July 2025, Cambodia's Ministry of Mines and Energy approved expansion of the Mussel Basin area into the license after multiple surface oil seeps were documented.
The Vanderbilt Report reviewed these developments and noted that the seismic completion transforms Angkor's story from frontier speculation to data-driven opportunity, providing geological evidence that could underpin Cambodia's first onshore petroleum discovery.
Why This Matters
First-Mover Advantage: Angkor holds the only onshore production sharing contract in Cambodia.
48 km² Structure Identified: Preliminary seismic interpretation delineates a significant closure within the South Bokor Basin.
ESG Alignment: Block boundaries were reduced to remove all protected lands-an initiative taken before regulatory mandate.
National Economic Impact: Domestic energy production could materially reduce Cambodia's $2 billion annual import bill.
Next Steps: Full seismic interpretation and ranked prospect inventory are expected before year-end 2025, followed by potential farm-in discussions with industry partners.
Read the full Vanderbilt Report analysis here.
About Angkor Resources Corp.
Angkor Resources Corp. is a Canadian-based resource exploration company with operations in both Cambodia and Alberta, Canada. The company's assets include Block VIII, a 30-year petroleum license covering multiple sedimentary sub-basins in Cambodia, and producing oil interests in Alberta operated under lower-emission, ESG-focused standards. Angkor's mission is to advance resource development responsibly, aligning People, Planet, and Profit across all projects. For more information, visit www.angkorresources.com.
About The Vanderbilt Report
The Vanderbilt Report delivers trusted market intelligence, founder insights, and institutional-grade analysis designed for today's dynamic investment landscape. By combining traditional reporting with real-time data and narrative-driven coverage, The Vanderbilt Report provides clarity and credibility for investors, funds, and public companies navigating modern markets.
Compliance Note:
This announcement is based on Angkor Resources' public disclosures and regulatory filings. It is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or a solicitation to buy or sell securities.
CONTACT
Vanderbilt Report Media Relations
Kristen Owens
info@vanderbiltreport.com
Click here to connect with Angkor Resources Corp. (TSX-V:ANK)(OTC:ANKOF) to receive an Investor Presentation
ANK:CA
Sign up to get your FREE
Angkor Resources Investor Kit
and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
The Conversation (0)
15 September
Angkor Resources
Sign up to get your FREE
Angkor Resources Investor Kit
and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Unlocking Cambodia’s resource potential through energy and minerals assets
06 October
Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - ANK
Trading resumes in: Company: Angkor Resources Corp. TSX-Venture Symbol: ANK All Issues: Yes Resumption (ET): 11:15 AM CIRO can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly... Keep Reading...
06 October
Angkor Resources Receives Preliminary Feedback on the First Basin of the Seismic Program with Enercam's Oil & Gas Block VIII, Cambodia
(TheNewswire) GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALBERTA TheNewswire - October 6, 2025 - Angkor Resources Corp. (TSXV: ANK,OTC:ANKOF) ("ANGKOR" OR "THE COMPANY") announces its subsidiary, EnerCam Resources Co. Ltd. (Cambodia) ("EnerCam") has reviewed preliminary data from South Bokor Basin from the 2-D seismic... Keep Reading...
30 September
Angkor's Energy Subsidiary Completes 2d Seismic Program On Block VIII Cambodia
(TheNewswire) GRANDE PRAIRIE, AB, (September 30, 2025): - TheNewswire - Angkor Resources Corp. (TSXV: ANK and OTC: ANKOF) ("Angkor" or "the Company") announces its energy subsidiary, EnerCam Resources Co. Ltd. (Cambodia) ("EnerCam") has completed the onshore 350-line kilometer 2D seismic program... Keep Reading...
26 September
Angkor Resources Announces Grant Stock Options
(TheNewswire) GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALBERTA (September 26, 2025) TheNewswire - Angkor Resources Corp. (TSXV: ANK,OTC:ANKOF) ("ANGKOR" OR "THE COMPANY") The Board of Directors, in recognition of exceptional performance and dedication, announces that they has chosen to grant a total of 4,775,000 stock... Keep Reading...
23 September
Angkor Shares For Debt Transaction
(TheNewswire) GRANDE PRAIRIE, AB, (September 23, 2025) TheNewswire - Angkor Resources Corp. (TSXV: ANK,OTC:ANKOF and OTC: ANKOF) ("Angkor" or "the Company") announces shares for debt transactions for an aggregate $1,922,800 debt currently owed by the Company to certain creditors (the " Debt... Keep Reading...
2h
Barrick Sells Côte d’Ivoire Gold Mine to Atlantic Group
Barrick Mining (TSX:ABX,NYSE:B) has agreed to sell its stake in the Tongon gold mine in Côte d’Ivoire to Atlantic Group for as much as US$305 million, marking another strategic divestment as gold prices barrel toward record highs.In a statement released Monday (October 6), Barrick said the deal... Keep Reading...
20h
Gold Price Breaks US$3,900; Silver Above US$48, Platinum Over US$1,600
Gold continued to set new records on Monday (October 6), breaking US$3,900 per ounce. After spending the summer months consolidating, the yellow metal began pushing higher toward the end of August. It quickly reached US$3,500 and continued on up, rising as high as US$3,972.60 on on Monday. The... Keep Reading...
06 October
What Was the Highest Price for Gold?
Gold has long been considered a store of wealth, and the price of gold often makes its biggest gains during turbulent times as investors look for cover in this safe-haven asset.The 21st century has so far been heavily marked by episodes of economic and sociopolitical upheaval. Uncertainty has... Keep Reading...
06 October
iMetal Resources Corrects Finders' Fees in Financing
iMetal Resources Inc. (TSX.V: IMR) (OTCQB: IMRFF) (FRANKFURT: A7VA) ("iMetal" or the "Company"). On August 29, 2025 the Company closed its non-brokeredprivate placement (the "Offering") and issued 10,720,999 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.105 per Unit for gross proceeds of... Keep Reading...
03 October
Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Prospector Metals Gains 356 Percent
Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly look at the best-performing Canadian mining stocks on the TSX, TSXV and CSE, starting with a round-up of Canadian and US news impacting the resource sector.The big event impacting markets this week was the shutdown of the US government. Although... Keep Reading...
03 October
Editor's Picks: Gold Price Sets Sights on US$3,900, Silver Breaks US$48
The gold price continued to move this week, approaching the US$3,900 per ounce level and setting a fresh all-time high on the back of a US government shutdown.The closure came after Congress failed to reach an agreement on a spending bill ahead of the new American fiscal year, which began on... Keep Reading...
Latest News
Sign up to get your FREE
Angkor Resources Investor Kit
and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
American Battery4.030.24
Aion Therapeutic0.10-0.01
Cybin Corp2.140.00