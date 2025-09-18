Angkor Resources Advances Community Development In Ratanakiri, Cambodia

Angkor Resources Advances Community Development In Ratanakiri, Cambodia

(TheNewswire)

GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALBERTA TheNewswire - (September 18, 2025): Angkor Resources Corp. (TSXV: ANK,OTC:ANKOF) ("ANGKOR" OR "THE COMPANY") proudly announces  its continuing community development program with basic infrastructure for transportation improvements.

Angkor has led community development across its multiple projects since it first entered Cambodia, believing that collaboration with communities to jointly find solutions to their needs is  instrumental in advancing successful projects.  Management believes that building trust is a component of making communities stronger, and that relationship affects the economics of every project Angkor undertakes.

Angkor's agreement with the Indigenous Communities covers listening and collaborating for solutions in a variety of areas from education, water and sanitation, agricultural improvements, land use, numeracy and literacy, as well as infrastructure.   Angkor is rarely asked for assistance on materials for infrastructure as the community generally contributes what the members have access to in order to build out a structure.   Like anywhere across waterways, bridges are an important element of infrastructure.  In remote areas without access to steel beams, communities stretch the resources within their network to ensure their people have the ability to transport themselves and their wares to market.


Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 1 Community bridge built by Indigenous communities in Ratanakiri requiring repairs

The communities asked for assistance with repairing and reinforcing the bridge.  They undertake the work, source the beams in the forest and cut, transport, and customize them at site.  In this case, the plans were laid out by the community construction team and Angkor was asked to contribute $200 towards steel components to help secure the structure. As a foreign company, Angkor provides encouragement and participation to the community as they identify and create their own solutions to community issues. This model continues to position Angkor in a trusted role.


Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 2 Local members of Tang Se community met with Angkor's Community Development team for collaboration of bridge repairs and reinforcements.

As well, Angkor continues to support teaching of English in the rural communities.   Because instruction takes place in the evening, and the communities requested lighting for students, several solar lamps were provided by Angkor, installed and continue to provide necessary illumination at primary points in the community in the evening.


Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 3 Evening classes at Tang Se Village, powered by solar lamps donated by Angkor.

ABOUT Angkor Resources CORPORATION:

Angkor Resources Corp. is a public company, listed on the TSX-Venture Exchange, and is a leading resource optimizer in Cambodia working towards mineral and energy solutions across Canada and Cambodia. ANGKOR's carbon capture and gas conservation project in Saskatchewan, Canada is part of its long-term commitment to Environmental and Social projects and cleaner energy solutions across expanding jurisdictions. The company's mineral subsidiary, Angkor Gold Corp. in Cambodia holds two mineral exploration licenses in Cambodia and its Cambodian energy subsidiary, EnerCam Resources, is advancing a 30-year Production Sharing Contract for onshore oil and gas development in the southwest quadrant of Cambodia called Block VIII.  Since 2022, Angkor's Canadian subsidiary, EnerCam Exploration Ltd., has been involved in gas/carbon capture and oil and gas production in Western Canada.

CONTACT: Delayne Weeks - CEO

Email: info@angkorresources.com Website: angkor resources.com

Telephone: +1 (780) 831-8722

Please follow @AngkorResources on , , , Instagram and .

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, but not limited to the potential for gold and/or other minerals at any of the Company's properties, the prospective nature of any claims comprising the Company's property interests, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, dependence upon regulatory approvals, uncertainty of sample results, timing and results o f future exploration, and the availability of financing.  Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.

Copyright (c) 2025 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Angkor ResourcesANK:CATSXV:ANKBase Metals Investing
ANK:CA
Angkor Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Angkor Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Angkor Resources

Angkor Resources

Keep reading...Show less

Unlocking Cambodia’s resource potential through energy and minerals assets

Angkor Resources Receives Approval to Incorporate Mussel Basin into Block VIII Oil and Gas License, Cambodia

Angkor Resources Receives Approval to Incorporate Mussel Basin into Block VIII Oil and Gas License, Cambodia

(TheNewswire)

GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALBERTA (September 10, 2025) TheNewswire - Angkor Resources Corp. (TSXV: ANK,OTC:ANKOF) ("ANGKOR" OR "THE COMPANY") announces its subsidiary, EnerCam Resources Co. Ltd. (Cambodia) ("EnerCam") has received approval  from government authorities of Ministry of Mines and Energy for an additional 220 square kilometers added within the Block VIII boundaries, referred to as the Mussel Basin.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Angkor Advances Exploration Independently On Andong Bor License, Cambodia

Angkor Advances Exploration Independently On Andong Bor License, Cambodia

(TheNewswire)

GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALBERTA - August 28, 2025 TheNewswire - Angkor Resources Corp. (TSXV: ANK,OTC:ANKOF) ("ANGKOR" OR "THE COMPANY") announces its previous partner, CanBodia Copper Corp. ("CCC") failed to meet its obligations regarding the Andong Bor License.  Following multiple notices to CCC from October 2024 to May 31, 2025, Angkor, through its Cambodian solicitor, filed a Notice of Default with CCC on July 1, 2025, terminating the letter agreement with CCC on the Andong Bor License and declaring the joint relationship null and void.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Angkor Resources Advances Seismic Program With Enercam's Oil & Gas Block VIII, Cambodia

Angkor Resources Advances Seismic Program With Enercam's Oil & Gas Block VIII, Cambodia

(TheNewswire)

GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALBERTA - August 14, 2025 TheNewswire - Angkor Resources Corp. (TSXV: ANK,OTC:ANKOF) ("ANGKOR" OR "THE COMPANY") announces its subsidiary, EnerCam Resources Co. Ltd. (Cambodia) ("EnerCam") is well underway to complete Cambodia's onshore EnviroVibe oil and gas 2-D seismic for Block VIII ("Project").

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Seismic Equipment Arrives For Enercam Resources' Oil & Gas Block VIII, Cambodia

Seismic Equipment Arrives For Enercam Resources' Oil & Gas Block VIII, Cambodia

(TheNewswire)

GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALBERTA - August 6, 2025 TheNewswire - Angkor Resources Corp. (TSXV: ANK,OTC:ANKOF) ("ANGKOR" OR "THE COMPANY") announces its subsidiary, EnerCam Resources Co. Ltd. (Cambodia) ("EnerCam") has landed seismic equipment from seismic contractor GeneSeis Company Limited Thailand ("GeneSeis") to commence Cambodia's first onshore EnviroVibe oil and gas seismic for Block VIII ("Project").

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Angkor Resources Assists With Aid Efforts For Displaced Cambodians Due To Border Conflict

Angkor Resources Assists With Aid Efforts For Displaced Cambodians Due To Border Conflict

(TheNewswire)

GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALBERTA - July 31, 2025 TheNewswire - Angkor Resources Corp. (TSXV: ANK,OTC:ANKOF) ("ANGKOR" OR "THE COMPANY") announces its contributing aid for displaced residents due to the recent border conflict.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Sun Summit Strengthens Cu-Au Porphyry Potential at the JD Project, Toodoggone District: Defines an Open-Ended 8.5 km Long IP Anomaly

Sun Summit Strengthens Cu-Au Porphyry Potential at the JD Project, Toodoggone District: Defines an Open-Ended 8.5 km Long IP Anomaly

Sun Summit Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SMN,OTC:SMREF) (OTCQB: SMREF) ("Sun Summit" or the "Company") is pleased to report results from a recently completed induced polarization (IP) survey across the JD Porphyry Trend at the JD Project, Toodoggone Mining District, north-central British Columbia.

Highlights:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Osisko Gaspé Expansion Hole Intersects 133.7 Metres Averaging 1.04% Cu

Osisko Gaspé Expansion Hole Intersects 133.7 Metres Averaging 1.04% Cu

Osisko Metals Incorporated (the " Company " or " Osisko Metals ") ( TSX: OM,OTC:OMZNF ; OTCQX: OMZNF ; FRANKFURT: 0B51 ) is pleased to announce new drill results from the Gaspé Copper Project, located in the Gaspé Peninsula of Eastern Québec.

Osisko Metals CEO Robert Wares commented: "The growth potential of the Gaspé Copper deposit continues to be demonstrated with today's new high-grade results. Holes 30-1106 and 30-1109 reveal the presence of a thick, higher grade tabular zone lying at depth around the E Zone horizon near the eastern margin of our 2024 MRE model. This tabular zone may extend significantly to the east if it correlates to historical drilling results. Our expansion drilling is exceeding expectations, hand-in-hand with the solid infill results on our main resource area."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
AuKing to Acquire 100% of Cloncurry Gold Project

AuKing to Acquire 100% of Cloncurry Gold Project

AuKing Mining (AKN:AU) has announced AuKing to Acquire 100% of Cloncurry Gold Project

Download the PDF here.

Silver47 Exploration - OTC Markets Request

Silver47 Exploration - OTC Markets Request

Silver47 Exploration Corp. (TSXV: AGA,OTC:AAGAF) (OTCQB: AAGAF) ("Silver47" or the "Company") confirms that, as previously announced on September 4, 2025, it has engaged Sideways Frequency LLC ("SFLLC") as an arms-length, third party firm contractually retained by the Company in accordance with routine industry practices to provide investor relations services for a 12 month term.

As part of the Company's efforts towards investor awareness, SFLLC organizes and facilitates the creation and distribution of promotional material concerning the Company and its common shares traded on the OTCQB marketplace (the "Promotional Material") on behalf of the Company. On September 10, 2025, the Company became aware that SFLLC had commenced distribution of Promotional Material which discussed the Company, its business and a general assessment of, and commentary on, the broader market for silver and silver exploration globally. The Promotional Material was available via email and online via click-through of digital media ads.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Vertex Minerals Limited Corporate Presentation Mining Forum Americas

Vertex Minerals Limited Corporate Presentation Mining Forum Americas

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Flagship Project for Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX:VTX,OTC:VTXXF) (OTCMKTS:VTXXF) - Reward Gold Mine, Hill End Corporate Presentation to Mining Forum Americas.

- Commenced Gold processing with new Gekko Gravity Gold Plant

- 100% owned

- No hedge - No Secured debt - fully funded

- Low operating Cost

- High Grade Gold Resource and Reserve 225 ozs at 16.7g/t + more

- Inherited >AUD $50m of underground development

- 1.8M Au oz historically mined

- Reward sits below the Hawkins Hill Mine 435kozs at 309 g/t

- Up to 95% recovery by gravity processes only

- Big Gold System, ~21Miles (34km) with >3,000 old workings

*To view the presentation, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/484ZF4X8



About Vertex Minerals Limited:

Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX:VTX,OTC:VTXXF) is an Australian based gold exploration company developing its advanced Hargraves and Hill End gold projects located in the highly prospective Eastern Lachlan Fold Belt of Central West NSW. Other Company assets include the Pride of Elvire gold project and Taylors Rock gold/nickel/lithium project both located in the Eastern Goldfields of WA. The focus of Vertex Minerals is to advance the commercial production of gold from its NSW projects embracing an ethical and environmentally sustainable approach.



Source:
Vertex Minerals Limited

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada One Commences 2025 Field Work Program at Flagship, Copper Dome Project

Canada One Commences 2025 Field Work Program at Flagship, Copper Dome Project

Canada One Mining Corp. (TSXV: CONE) (OTC Pink: COMCF) (FSE: AU31) ("Canada One" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the launch of its 2025 field exploration program at its flagship Copper Dome Project ("Copper Dome", "Property" or "Project"), located 18 km south of Princeton, British Columbia.

2025 FIELD WORK PROGRAM HIGHLIGHTS

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Angkor Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Angkor Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

NevGold Announces Updated Open-Pit, Heap-Leach Gold Mineral Resource Including 1,186,000 ozs Indicated and 548,000 ozs Inferred At Nutmeg Mountain in Idaho

Sun Summit Strengthens Cu-Au Porphyry Potential at the JD Project, Toodoggone District: Defines an Open-Ended 8.5 km Long IP Anomaly

Osisko Gaspé Expansion Hole Intersects 133.7 Metres Averaging 1.04% Cu

Successful Heavily Supported Placement to Raise $25.1 Million

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

NevGold Announces Updated Open-Pit, Heap-Leach Gold Mineral Resource Including 1,186,000 ozs Indicated and 548,000 ozs Inferred At Nutmeg Mountain in Idaho

rare earth investing

Successful Heavily Supported Placement to Raise $25.1 Million

uranium investing

Lo Herma Hydrogeology Testing & Resource Expansion Drilling

Gold Investing

Zeus Resources: Unlocking Morocco’s High-grade Antimony in a Tightening Supply Market

lithium investing

Livium Expands Clean Energy Waste Recycling Capabilities

Lithium Investing

Green Technology Metals: Delivering the Next Lithium Hub in North America

Gold Investing

Discovery to Production: How Juniors are Rewriting the Gold Resource Playbook